Previously we wrote Why Government Goons Won't Be Saved, giving examples of government goons who towed the propaganda line on the poison shots who then got backstabbed.

Many people were of the belief that the so-called ‘Royal’ family had gotten saline shots, or special batches. In truth, many monarchies are simply figureheads with no real sense of power, and thus globalists have no reason to give them a special anything.

No Saline For You!

Even famous singer Justin Bieber ended up supposedly with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome post-shot.

Ramsay Hunt is effectively another way of saying ‘permanent Bell’s Palsy’. Naturally, the propagandists tried to blame a virus — the shingles virus — instead of the shot (as it parlays with their shallow attempts to sell shingles vaccines as well), but failed to explain how that was even possible (shingles typically occurs in people over 50).

Another name for ‘shingles virus’, is ‘varicella-zoster’, and those who’ve read The Daily Beagle’s compiled dataset of 967 studies (and growing) showing shot harms, will know there are studies in there that report varicella-zoster virus reactivation post-COVID-19 vaccination.

So it is clear the rich do not get special exceptions in this mass depopulation agenda.

In our video P R O P A G A N D A . E X E, we included a clip of a French MP who had taken the Johnson & Johnson shot and ended up with a damaged heart requiring four surgeries, found at 9:44.

The French MP goes on to remark that he did not know that Macron and the other MPs never took the shot (the only winning move is not to play). With that case laid out, onto the main focus.

The British ‘Royal’ Family Got The Poison Shot

There is so much death and cancer it is almost impossible to know where to begin.

Let us start with Philip. On 9th January 2021, the BBC reported Elizabeth II and Philip had both received COVID-19 ‘vaccinations’:

Interestingly, Merlina, one of the Ravens at the Tower of London, disappeared on 13th January 2021, and their disappearance is often considered a bad omen as far as the British monarchy are concerned. The Daily Beagle discussed the superstitious implications a while back.

Some people decried the lack of visual evidence that Elizabeth and Philip had gotten the shot, and suspected they simply avoided getting the shot whilst falsely proclaiming they had. It’s an understandable suspicion in a world full of deception, however Philip would be one of the first ones to die.

The announcement of his death was made 9th April 2021, or barely three months after he had reportedly taken the COVID-19 shot. Elizabeth II was next.

The Independent reported, back in Feb 20th 2022, that not only was Elizabeth II experiencing ‘COVID symptoms’, she had taken three shots. By 8th September 2022, she was declared dead by the BBC…

…Who then scurried out a piece to insist it was definitely old age, using what was clearly a doctored image of a death certificate, and a notable absence of an autopsy.

Addendum.

Credit to commenter ‘SusanSays’, who points out that it was reported Elizabeth II had bone marrow cancer prior to her death, however this is suspiciously omitted from the death certificate, and runs contrary to the claim she died a peaceful death of old age.

Given this claim comes from a biographer, who likely has first hand knowledge, this is reasonably credible, and has been included in the article for completeness.

Then There’s The Cancers

In the Daily Beagle article “Cancer Within Days”, we mused how a combination of pre-existing ctDNA (circulating tumour DNA) and LNPs (read: the shots) could be driving sudden onset cancer.

What if we told you there were three members of the ‘royal’ family who all now have cancer, obtained within a very similar timeframe to each other?

Kate Middleton Cover-up

This one is arguably the most damning. Even the usually tech illiterate, dozy, mainstream media had spotted this one.

Kate Middleton engaged in a cover-up of her ill-health, by getting someone to essentially photoshop her with the false appearance of being fine. Mainstream media outlets caught on pretty quickly, and Wired even has a breakdown of the numerous errors.

Did she receive the shot? You betcha, and there’s even photographic evidence.

And for those of you suspecting the finger might be covering up a needle insert, this image is actually high-resolution, and zooming in you can see the finger isn’t hiding anything. For convenience we’ve done so below (black box, bottom right).

They even have the cotton wool (red circle) that all the others seem to mysteriously forget for the post-insertion bleeding.

The dose was reported on May 29th 2021. After the photoshop stunt back in March 12th 2024, Kate announced she had cancer on March 22nd 2024, however she clearly had it before then, given the photoshop stunt was after she had abdominal surgery back in January 2024 (suggesting she had the abdominal problem prior to January), being hospitalised post-surgery in Jan 17th.

Already, propaganda outlets are desperately trying to deflect suspicion away from their advertiser moneymaking poison shots.

Charles’ Cancer

Back in 10th February 2021, the BBC announced both Camilla and Charles had received the shots. Then in 8th December 2021, both of them shilled for the shots and told the “hesitant” to ignore their gut instincts and evidence before them, and ‘just go get the shot’.

Again, a notable lack of visual evidence was complained about regarding their receipt of the shot, many suspecting they either never received them, or got a saline. In the paid Daily Beagle article, we detailed evidence why Charles got the real deal.

Back in January — the same month as Kate Middleton — Charles also underwent abdominal surgery. This is what the Kate Middleton cover-up was likely trying to obfuscate (two members got the same surgery in the same month after taking the same shots).

The Daily Beagle warned a while ago that prostate cancers in men were spiking and they were desperately trying to cover it up. It is the same prostate cancer situation Lloyd Austin is facing.

Charles’ surgery was before Moderna’s “cancer shot” they announced in early February, which the Daily Beagle covered. The BBC then retroactively revealed Charles had cancer a month later in February 6th 2024, with the stench of slow-rolling all over it.

So that’s two members with cancer, so who’s the third? Well, this one is even more shocking.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Got Cancer Twice

Yes, you read that correctly. The more explosive story covered up by the “lesser” two, but still explosive cancers in the other family members.

What’s curious is the internet is totally devoid — scrubbed, even — of any evidence Ferguson received the shots. We can make some efforts to infer it, however.

Back in January 2022, “Hello!” magazine reported she travelled to Verbier — that’s in Switzerland — who had restrictions requiring either a COVID-19 shot, recovery or a negative test up until February 17th 2022.

This might seem like there are some options, but quarantine was required for the unvaccinated taking a negative test, as reported by the Independent:

At no point was Ferguson declared to have gotten COVID prior to the trip (so she couldn’t have recovered from it if she never got it), nor did anyone mention that she was in quarantine during the Swiss trip (meaning she never took the testing route).

By process of elimination, the weight of evidence shows she most likely took the shot.

We also have this curiousity:

Like the others, she shilled gingerly for the shots, saying how she supported the roll-out back in January 14th 2021. It’d be incredibly odd for her the show support for the shots this eagerly, and then not take them, when we can see the other members have as well.

So, what were the two cancers?

In June 2023, the BBC announced she was recovering from a breast cancer operation.

Naturally, this implies she had the cancer before June 2023, however sources have kept painfully quiet specifically when. We can, however, infer it was after the shots, given she was able to physically travel to Switzerland, and it seemed to be some time between January 2022 and June 2023 that she likely received a diagnosis.

Sharp-eyed Daily Beagle readers will notice from our report that breast cancer also skyrocketed in the case selection.

Pulling from our giant list of studies regarding the harms of the shots, we also have this dead ringer, which states how the shots ‘mimics’ skin cancer.

The second cancer Ferguson experienced was a malignant melanoma. For simplicity, it is a type of skin cancer. It was reported in January 2024, the same month that Charles’ cancer was declared and both he and Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery. What oddly stacked cancerous timing.

How many “coincidences” make enemy action? Three times? That’s four cancers total, in the same family, in the space of 2 years, 3 of which in the same month, after a toxic shot gets rolled out with obvious implications in DNA alteration. Plus two deaths.

The Outlier

Now, this one needs to be prefaced with a disclaimer. This death is attributed to a suicidal gunshot wound, and that part is not up for dispute (coroner’s report, police investigation, plus family acting as eyewitnesses). I have no reason to doubt this claim.

Some of you might be saying ‘but then that’s not a poison shot death!’, however it has to be noted here for completeness, and we must also consider if someone gets horribly crippled by these toxic, poisonous shots, they may contemplate killing themselves, facing no meaningful life prospects.

We can’t say for sure in this case, but we’re noting it here anyway. Plus, the timing overlaps with the others.

Thomas Kingston was laid to rest, as announced by the Tatler on 13th March 2024. He died at the relatively young age of 45. It was reported back in February 2024 that police (‘emergency services’) attended the scene and recorded there were no suspicious circumstances, after his dad had broken into the shed he was in.

An inquest heard a gun was found next to his body and that he had clearly died from a traumatic head wound. He had what was presumably a successful business, and was a working diplomat. It seemed at least externally, things were going well for him prior to the suicide.

The question then arises, why would a rich and presumably successful member of the family want to kill themselves? And why wait until 2024 to do it? The explanation for this portion is entirely absent.

Including the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, who has suspiciously lost a lot of weight, in total, there’s only 9 ‘working’ members of the British monarchy left.

BRCA2 Links

For the Jessica Rose readers among you, you may be interested to learn that the family has links to a protein called EMSY that binds BRCA2 tumour suppressor genes. The paper also mentions ‘chromatin’, which is sort of ‘yet another version of ctDNA’. Jessica Rose has talked about both BRCA1 and BRCA2 previously

The name ‘chromatin’ may also sound vaguely familiar to the Daily Beagle readers. It was mentioned in the cancer treatment modality that sounded eerily similar to the Daily Beagle’s treatment proposals, where the similar treatment proposed tackling chromatin particles, rather than ctDNA.

There’s More

Whilst we have covered the British monarchy deaths and cancer, it is worth highlighting the other cases in other countries. To keep this article brief, it will be a simple list, but you can see how overwhelming the sudden deaths are:

Note, we did not dig extensively into monarchies outside of Britain, given the time demands. Even so, that is an awful lot of death and destruction since the shots have rolled out.

