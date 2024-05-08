Pfizer

We’re barely halfway into 2024 and Pfizer have already spent $14 million on lobbying the US government.

This is more than either 2022 lobbying, at $11 million…

…or 2020 lobbying, also at $11 million.

One of Pfizer’s most recent corrupt lobbying is an attempt to block citizen petitions on the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) called S.148: Stop STALLING Act, which tries to reclassify citizen petitions as “shams” to be ignored when approving drugs.

Pfizer & Co are very upset they’re being slowed down in pushing their poison by things like public concern.

They’ve also lobbied on S.2333: Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Response Act, which is another giant pandemic moneygrab.

It also includes the “development of such countermeasures” that include “novel virus strains”:

This basically means they’re trying to indemnify themselves and their exploitative virus experiments by reclassifying it as a “countermeasure” so it falls under the PREP Act.

Moderna

Moderna have also massively ramped up their lobbying money.

Back in 2020 they only initially spent a mere $40,000 lobbying the US government:

In 2022 their lobbying saw a 14-fold increase to $550,000:

And now in 2024 they’ve spent over half a million ($730,000):

For contrast…

AstraZeneca

Their lobbying money has gone down. In 2022 it was almost $5.5 million.

This has dropped by almost a million to $4.63 million…

…although there’s still time in the year left for them to change the final figure.

American Cancer Society

The Daily Beagle readers might recall we exposed various cancer societies covering up the true extent of the cancer crisis caused by the shots by either hiding post-2019 figures, or purposefully contaminating datasets, rendering them unusable for comparisons.

Highlighted list of pharmaceutical-related industries that finance American Cancer Society

In it we found American Cancer Society is just de facto a proxy arm of various pharmaceutical companies, given their financing comes from all the major pharmaceutical players.

So, when you see American Cancer Society lobbying, think ‘proxy arm of the pharmaceutical companies’.

In 2020 they spent $4.45 million in lobbying.

In 2022 it remained practically unchanged, at $4.44 million.

Then in 2024 it suddenly shot up, almost doubling at $7.55 million.

Why would the proxy arm of pharmaceutical companies suddenly feel an urge to lobby the US government? Sharp increase in cancers? Lobbying to promote the cancer shots from companies who gave us the cancers in the first place?

Well, according to their lobbying history, it is to promote the HPV shots.

American Cancer Society — along with a slew of other proxies — lobbied for the seemingly nice sounding H.R.3633: PREVENT HPV Cancers Act of 2023, which is simply a mouthpiece bill shilling for HPV vaccines targeting children:

There’s a whole host of flaws with HPV vaccines outside the scope of this article.

American Cancer Society are so in-bed with pharmaceutical companies they also jointly lobbied with the biggest pharmaceutical representative group, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (and GlaxoSmithKline, A.K.A. GSK plc)…

…on the misleadingly named H.R.2500: Protecting Americans from Unsafe Drugs Act of 2023, which renames the much broader “controlled substance” terminology (which would include things like genetic modification), and narrows it down to just the word “drug”.

It also grants the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research to approve said materials.

Timestamp 9:08 in the video

Peter Marks, the current Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is a giant pharmaceutical stooge, to the point he parlays with the CEO of Pfizer directly on approvals (violating conflicts-of-interest and neutrality), and regularly attends paid-for lobbyist meet-n-greets in Europe.

No doubt you feel worlds safer now, dear reader.

