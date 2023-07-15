Both Remix News and ZeroHedge are talking about “forced conscription” in Ukraine — which actually looks like forced kidnapping — but both outlets are clearly ignoring evidence of the Balkenkreuz in the images depicted:

Why should they be talking about it?

The Balkenkreuz was originally devised by Germany back in 1918, however the original 1918 design is much more distinct, featuring a much narrower and longer cross, as shown on this German biplane from World War I — it is nothing like the one shown on the Hummer:

The Balkenkreuz underwent a change, however, in — you guessed it — 1935 (that’s right, Nazi Germany), seeing numerous variations, most are much stubbier and wider — ones akin to the one used on the Hummer (specifically, variation 1):

The Balkenkreuz was mainly used by the Luftwaffe (lit. ‘air weapon’; air force) and Wehrmacht (lit. ‘weir power’; centralised army) during 1935-1945 — during World War 2, and was a standardised insignia representing the Nazi German military.

There are plenty of historical examples of this, the Luftwaffe, for example:

And the Wehrmacht:

Clearly then, it is a symbol used by Nazi Germany. For obvious reasons, it fell out of use after the war. The more modern German Leopard tanks only feature a curved iron cross:

How Can We Be Sure It Is Even Real?

The screenshot is from a Hungarian video titled:

Hummerel Kijevben, egyeseknek jól megy a háború alatt is

The title translates as:

Hummer in Kiev, some do well even during the war

Even if your Hungarian isn’t your strong point, it isn’t hard to see that “Hummerel” basically means ‘hummer’ and “Kijevben” relates to Kiev.

But perhaps this isn’t the slam dunk you’re looking for. You want to confirm these are in Kiev, physically there. A hard ask, but…

…We’re presented this opportunity by a photo, taken of another such vehicle in Ukraine, showing a similar feature set, taken June 1st and uploaded to Wikipedia on 18th June 2023, from an account called Yevrowl. Note the Balkenkreuz on the car (not a hummer) and the coordinates:

Investigating these coordinates in Google maps, we find a building that is similar to the one in the car photo. Note the address in the top left describes it as “Kyiv, Kyiv city”:

The street map man is pointed towards “Brodsky Synagogue”, and we can confirm this is the same building by doing a point-to-point comparison.

Notice the external ‘plug socket’ (green circle), the gap between the two pieces of railing (yellow), the four marble-esque steps (red), the mid-level decals on the wall (blue), and the yellow/grey/red-grey wall-to-floor (purple):

Why is a Jewish synagogue host to Nazi symbolism? Why are the media ignoring this major development? Shouldn’t we be alarmed at the idea of kidnap-mobiles with Nazi emblems on the side forcefully taking people, operating out of Jewish synagogues?

Israeli Diplomat Oddly Denies There’s A Problem

An Israeli diplomat to Ukraine named ‘Michael Brodsky’ (unrelated to the synagogue) denied there was any Nazism in Ukraine:

The title of the video reads:

В Україні немає нацизму на державному рівні. Це очевидно – МИХАЕЛЬ БРОДСЬКИЙ

Which translates as:

There is no Nazism at the state level in Ukraine. This is obvious — MICHAEL BRODSKY

Michael Brodsky, however, had to intervene to prevent the renaming of Przhevalsky Street (named after a 19th century Russian explorer) to that of a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator, forcing Brodsky to speak with Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko to veto it. Reportedly it would have been after Waffen-SS commander Vladimir Kubiyovich.

Michael Brodsky has been critical of Ukraine's historical leader Stepan Bandera, calling him a Nazi collaborator. In response, Ukrainian Dmitry Yarosh called Brodsky an “agent of Kremlin influence” and insisted “such diplomats should be driven out of Ukraine”.

Dmitry Yarosh

Dmitry Yarosh (alt: Dmytro Anatoliyovych Yarosh) previously led the Right Sector nationalist organisation (AKA Praviy Sektor), a self-professed follower of Stepan Bandera, a known Nazi collaborator.

He was wanted back in 2015 by Interpol for spreading terror, and during that time worked with US forces. As of 2016 he had been removed from Interpol's wanted list, although no explanation as to why has been given.

In 2021 he was appointed as advisor to the Armed Forces' Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine. It is claimed this position has since been dissolved but no evidence has been provided; it hasn’t been made clear what job role, if any, he works for, in relation to the Ukrainian government.

Why would Michael Brodsky insist there isn’t state level Nazism when he’s been threatened by a Banderist-supporting advisor to the Armed Forces’ of Ukraine, whilst kidnap-mobiles sit outside Jewish synagogues bearing the 1935 Nazi Germany Balkenkreuz?

Why are the media not talking about this?

