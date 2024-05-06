It’s been a long time since I wrote one of these.

Toby Rogers recently wrote asking the public why vile people lead the planet…

I could have written a glib answer in the condensed, limited space that is “Xitter”, or flooded the poor man with a dozen-and-one buried Tweets that, due to algorithmic suppression would never see the light of day.

Then I realised, he’s probably not the only one asking this question. His just happens to be the most visible. Let us discuss.

Psychopaths Float To The Top

Washington D.C. was found in a (now disappeared) study to have the highest concentration of psychopaths (with Connecticut being the highest State; California came second, if you’re wondering).

It isn’t due to talent. A study of psychopaths who engaged in financial investment found the more extreme the psychopathy, the less the financial returns.

Psychopaths float to the top for a number of reasons:

They’re aggressive and abusive, often driving out those who are opposed to abusive practices.

They don’t feel shame, guilt or remorse, and thus don’t retreat from the proverbial frontlines even when exposed, this means they don’t just take positions, they hold them. Often long after they’ve outstayed their welcome.

They can be humiliated, but only in a egotistical sense; as a result, they will feel this most intensely, and heavily persecute their critics and detractors (given it’s the only thing that might affect them).

They have an advantage in the glare of the public eye, and are unfazed knowing they have an audience. Some psychopaths actually revel in infamy, as it feeds into their ego.

They usually have a primary selfish motivator that keeps them driven to stay in whatever industry they seek to corrupt.

They’re not beholden to any laws or morals, and thus will stoop to tactics most moral opponents are not going to be able to match.

In driving out their critics, they stop receiving accurate feedback and as a result, psychopaths generally don’t self-improve (unless it is to gain their primary selfish motivator, even then, self-improvement is the minimal required).

This is why the longer psychopaths hold office, the worse overall governance gets. And psychopaths will preferential either install other psychopaths who have similar selfish goals to them, or install people with pliable weak spines who just do everything they say.

Then there’s…

Blackmail

It isn’t sufficient for a good person to run for office, they must endure a gauntlet of moral challenges, ranging from threats, to blackmail and assassination.

You’re probably overwhelmingly familiar with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell’s handiwork; they have paedophilia dirt on the (former) leaders of nations, and they held it long before those people came into power.

This practice is likely still ongoing, albeit with a different set of people.

Blackmail is so commonplace it is why there was no scandal furore from any part of the US government over the porn filmed inside what should have been a secure building — the US Senate Hearing room.

If morals had been in place in the US government, this would have been a non-stop story for months as they tried to investigate how widespread this is.

But they didn’t.

They already know how widespread it is. It is why they don’t want to investigate — they’re all implicated in it, directly or indirectly. For example, do you think the Senate Hearing Room has no security? No CCTV? No guards? Nobody who monitors who goes in and out of there?

Nobody went to jail for this.

Think of how many people have to be involved for this to happen, and then think how common it must be for it to be a non-issue to the US government. You can either conclude they do this so frequently they don’t care, or they’re so blackmailed they don’t want the full story getting out.

Either way, it is just another way people get corrupted.

And the end result is even if a person had a slither of morals, they won’t be speaking out on account they would ruin their personal life and those around them on account of blackmail.

The US government owns a media empire, it can run the story non-stop, end-to-end, and endlessly print lies that the majority of the public are too dumb to question. It can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye by mere association. Just ask the Covington Kid or Kyle Rittenhouse.

Threats Or Assassination

Blackmail is just one tool in the shed. Often various organisations and agencies — not just one or two but ones spanning the Earth — will issue threats, of every kind, with varying degrees ability in carrying them out.

And not just towards yourself, but to friends and family.

Even if a person ignores the threats, forceful imprisonment on unfair charges and assassination under ‘mysterious circumstances’ can follow.

This results in psychopaths maintaining their hold on power by eliminating the moral competition. Per the The Morality Paradox, moral people will not get ‘down and dirty’ to the levels necessary to eliminate the immoral competition.

So, why is our system led by the most vile, disgusting, and depraved people on the planet?

Because, dear reader, psychopaths are so lacking conscience they are not impacted by the glare of the public eye, and so don’t fear either running for office or the consequences of abusing their power.

Given the often lacklustre, mostly only verbal response by the public who are often too terrified of the public eye and regularly self-censor, posting narrow views vented within the suppressed irrelevant non-physical sphere of social media, the psychopaths experience absolutely no consequences, because none are visited upon them, and so they remain, much to their glee, in power.

So, dear reader, why do you think our system led by the most vile, disgusting, and depraved people on the planet? Leave a comment below.

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment