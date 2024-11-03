In Star Trek episode Chain of Command, based on torture scenes from George Orwell’s 1984, Cardassian Gul Madred attempts to use torture to compel Captain Jean-Luc Picard to state there are five lights, when there are only four.

Picard struggles, defiantly yelling ‘There! Are! Four! Lights!’, just before he’s rescued. Later, he quietly admits to Counsellor Deanna Troi that he could see five lights, and Gul Madred had almost succeeded in getting him to ‘admit’ to that.

Why did the number of lights even matter? There’s nothing important about them, why not just lie? Say what he wanted to hear?

It was a test to determine if Picard was willing to deny reality, and admit under torture whatever lies torturer Madred wanted to hear. A forced confession, if you will. By getting Picard to deny such a simple, obvious, bright, in-your-face reality, he was attempting to exert complete control.

The Transgender Lobby Use The Exact Same Tactics

Too many media outlets deny biological reality even when it is shining in front of them, out of fear of being assaulted, jailed, fined, sued, attacked (including assaulting feminists), shouted at, complained about, tortured, raped, firebombed, bombed, shot and more.

During hiatus, I tried to see if it was even possible to co-exist peacefully with any member of the transgender community. My actions would be simple: I would be nice to them in every way possible, but I would not deny biological reality.

In typical polite society this would be acceptable. No different than telling a Muslim, or a Christian, or a Jewish person they cannot superimpose their beliefs on others. Something frequently rallied against!

If they asked me to change how I referred to them, I would assert to them they had no right to control my speech. I would also inform them that their worldviews are not my worldviews, and their beliefs do not override my beliefs.

A simple, painfully obvious, self-evident truth. No law grants them the power to tell me what to say, what to believe, what views to hold. No government law allows the compelling of speech, and even if it did, I would reject it as coercion and tyranny. I would only state there are four lights.

They’re Incapable Of Tolerance

In two cases members became upset and enraged, almost immediately. One became angry and kept trying to correct me on colloquial sayings that did not directly address anybody in a group of multiple people (common phrases like, ‘Far out man!’, ‘Everything is fine you guys’ [note the plural] and more).

Even such oft-used sayings had to be warped and distorted. The kind of person who would get upset at the term “mankind” and angry at “manhole cover”.

This was despite another member of the group trying to point out they were just sayings. But to no avail. Reality did not matter: shouted down and ‘corrected’. Madred wants his five lights, and he was going to use yelling and shouting to get them.

Conform Or We Set The Mob On You

Another instance, another member first tried to coerce me privately on ‘pronouns’, to which I bluntly told them they had no power over my speech, especially not in a private setting.

Enraged they couldn’t control my speech, a few days, they later provoked an angry mob — 3 additional people, having disclosed the private messages, which would be in breach of GDPR and not the responsibility of the server regardless — in order to get me banned for refusing to conform to their beliefs.

There’s no level-headed, neutral commentary to be had in this dome of angry hatred.

Conform or you’re out.

The unhinged angry mob repeatedly screamed nonsense about “respect”, a one-way street involving trampling any worldview they disagreed with coupled with angry repeated shouting and not a lick of evidence. At no point had I tried to force my worldview onto theirs, at no point did I try to correct them, but they were damned determined to force their beliefs onto me and insult me at every turn.

Being Nice Doesn’t Mean Anything

The biggest absurdity occurred when I mentioned I had shown concern for pain and injuries, had been supportive, non-disruptive, constructive. If you’re hoping you can skirt these people simply by being nice and friendly, you’re in for a shock…

Even nice people can be transphobic

Such words left their mouth and not a single person in the angry mob opted to correct them. If you’re nice you’re still hateful if you don’t conform. Got that, bigot?

Being nice isn’t sufficient in their worldview. Being friendly, being neutral, is not acceptable, not possible. You must warp your beliefs to support theirs, with a status that can be revoked at any time. You must state there are five lights, even if you see four, under threat of attacks and torture. What you personally believe does not matter, they demand unquestioning obedience.

They’re incapable of any sort of rational discussion. One literally screamed just the word “science”, as if the word alone held some magic invocation sufficient to self-justify. No scientific evidence presented, and when pointed out, they insisted it was somewhere on ‘Google’, a fallacy. Pointed out as such, resulted in a complete meltdown.

I was threatened with isolation and loss of friendship (some friendship if abuse of power has to be invoked!) dared I state the truth. The worst part is, this was a simple video game channel. These distorted, point-of-coercion worldviews incapable of expressing even a bare minimum of evidence, also being forced upon children. No different than a cult threatening to exile you if you don’t worship a particular false idol celebrity.

No objective evidence, no rational discourse, no capacity to accept differing friendly worldviews; you must conform and declare there are five lights or you will be abused, attacked, and then banned, because force and torture is all they have, pretending to hide under the guise of so-called tolerance. That’s their only party trick, and once exposed, it quickly evaporates away.

I had issued no threats, no-one was at risk of any harm, no personal insults were heaved at them or anybody else, I had not even tried to correct them on their beliefs or suggest any changes, I was minding my own business, and attempting to help a fellow human being along the way. Just the expression of the simple, fundamental truth I have the right to express my own beliefs was exerted and immediately denied.

Indeed, they were so un-threatened by my immediacy they dogpiled me for a good 5 minutes prior to banning; in any other case a ban would have been instant. Once it became clear they could not steamroll my beliefs, then the ban came out.

The administrator themselves, gaslighting, immature, invoked a victim-blaming fallacy, that I had somehow asked them (at no point were they asked), that I had forced them (as if I held a gun to their head with no power in the situation) to ban me.

What they really meant is they forced themselves to ban me: they knew there was no objective evidence they could present. With emotions running rampant and a dearth of evidence, their only option was force. My simple refusal to conform my worldviews was sufficient grounds for attack, abuse and torture.

Had I banned people identifying as ‘transgender’ for failing to conform to my worldviews, it would no doubt constitute “discrimination”. What a fascinating, one-way street hinged entirely on the force of law and personal abuse, and not in any kind of civility or rationality.

It was impossible to co-exist peacefully. It is a cult that uses force and coercion, in a desperate bid to get you to state there are five lights. Alas, no:

There! Are! Four! Lights!

Even a bedraggled, burned out Picard can see that.

