Judge Hickle is a depraved, deeply disturbed man.

He, like all child abuse lobbyists, denied the existence of child genital mutilation. So he blocked a law banning the very thing he claims does not exist.

The transgender lobby love to lie and claim child mutilation does not exist.

Even as they contradict themselves.

Minors. A.K.A. young children.

In their warped worldview, chopping off a limb is “caring”, and reducing the physical functionality of the body is “health”.

It is not 'gender affirming care', it is reality denying mutilation. If a man identified as being one-legged, when he has two functional legs, they’d propose cutting off his leg using taxpayers' time, money and resources, in order to justify his belief which isn't grounded remotely in reality.

Calling it “gender-affirming care” is using their Orwellian doublespeak language, and should not be recognised.

Judge Hickle claims that “transgender people are constitutionally entitled to the legitimate treatment they need”.

Cutting off a leg is not treatment. It is abuse. Tricking someone into believing, or concurring with their delusions that they need to cut off a leg is not helping them; it is worsening their condition.

Judge Hickle claims “Some transgender opponents invoke religion to support their position, just as some once invoked religion to support their racism or misogyny”.

Inventing an imaginary category of people out of thin air does not grant them automatic privileges to go around abusing both children and adults. Any time you see “transgender”, think “pro-mutilation”.

If you ask any of their lobbyists to condemn such surgical abuse, they will twist and turn in the wind; they will try to deny it exists, try to change the subject, project and falsely accuse of abuse, invoke religion, false claims of bigotry, of hatred; some will try to only condemn certain types of child abuse (never their own), but none will outright, point blank say they’re opposed to the surgical genital mutilation of children.

It does not matter how many examples of this occurring are presented, they will deny this permanent, sterilising trend exists.

Some lobbyist outlets have the temerity to bizarrely blame the sterilising effects on ID laws that require their ID card to match their physical reality. They admit the surgery sterilises and causes harms, but rather than blame the child harm movement, they’d rather blame bits of plastic.

Doctors, judges and politicians alike will all steamroll and abuse children rather than opposing this sick doctrine that teaches reality denial. They give Jeffrey Epstein a run for his money.

Some will even attempt to reach across State lines in order to kidnap children from sensible adults. They will even pay criminals millions (not an exaggeration) for failing to butcher their genitals. So-called “hormone therapy” even has its origins in chemical castrastion.

“it wasn’t until the 1940s that the use of hormone therapy surfaced as a way of lowering testosterone and reducing “pathological” sexual behavior in men.” — “What It’s Like to Be Chemically Castrated”

This is what they’re doing to children. YouTube attempts to censor videos of people showing the long-term harmful effects, such as this video of the adverse effects 5 years after taking hormones, or the abuse by doctors.

‘Surely it’s just a small number?’ you say to yourself, hoping the so-called “fact-check” downplay of a few hundred, even a few tens of children, is all there’s to it. But notice their sleight of hand? It only covers 2019-2021. A narrow frame.

Between 2016 to 2019 alone… there were nearly 4,000 surgeries in children:

…489 breast removals in 2019 alone…

…and there were 48,019 surgeries in all ages.

But if you’re a depraved man like Hickle, this is all just “false information about doctors mutilating children's genitals even though there's been no such documented cases”.

Weird he’s not aware of these cases, given, most curiously, Judge Robert Hickle’s brother, Don Hinkle, is a medical malpractice lawyer. Strange that.

Do these cases look undocumented to you, dear reader?

