[...] the English follow the principle that when one lies, it should be a big lie, and one should stick to it. They keep up their lies, even at the risk of looking ridiculous. “Aus Churchills Lügenfabrik”, 12 January 1941, Die Zeit ohne Beispiel - Joseph Goebbels

“Repetition makes a fact seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.” — “How liars create the ‘illusion of truth’”, BBC Future, 26th October 2016.

“You posted this exact same tweet & article on no less than 3 separate occasions @NBCNews […] Is @pfizer and/or @moderna_tx paying you for each time you post this piece of pharma propaganda?” — Tweet by Viva Frei directed at NBC News, April 16th 2024

Are they?

From the video P R O P A G A N D A . E X E, at time index 14:54 onwards, it shows a number of media outlets that were (and in all probability still are) financially sponsored by Pfizer, including:

Good Morning America [ABC]

CBS Healthwatch

Anderson Cooper’s 360 [CNN] (Wouldn’t 360 just point you back in the same direction?)

ABC News Nightline

"Making a difference"

CNN Tonight

"Early Start" [CNN]

Erin Burnett Outfront [CNN]

ABC’s “this week” with George Stephanopoulos

CBS Sports Update

“Meet the Press” Data Download [NBC]

CBS This Morning

60 Minutes Overtime [CBS]

The show “Making a difference” is generic enough it could fall under either NBC or MSNBC, but you won’t have to think too hard — they’re both owned by the same corporation. And MSNBC is even also part of Microsoft.

NBC, sponsored by Pfizer, ran this “Making a difference” piece hocking how they were delivering “life-saving vaccines”. They even managed to somehow ram in parts of the climate scam as well. Why repeat one lie if you can repeat two?

Of course, NBC wouldn’t want it revealed the shots actually seriously injured and killed people, or otherwise their complicity — and criminal involvement — would be exposed.

I am writing to let you know that we are creating a new division called the NBCUniversal News Group. This division will be composed of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and the Weather Channel […] — Staff Memo, originally sent by former NBCUniversal chief Steve Burke

NBCUniversal (owned by Comcast) — the parent company to NBC, CNBC and MSNBC (and more channels besides) — has a particularly in-bed involvement with Pfizer.

CNBC has Scott Gottlieb, from Pfizer’s Board of Directors, as a so-called “contributor” to “financial news” (even though he knows nothing of finance!).

That is to say, a Board Director, from Pfizer, directly gives advice and commentary to CNBC (essentially, tells them what to say or not say), this is on top of CNBC’s proxy NBC being sponsored financially by Pfizer. Do you wonder any longer why media outlets don’t give any coverage to those injured by the toxic shots?

This is the same Scott Gottlieb that colluded with Twitter to censor those critical of the vaccines, including Alex Berenson.

As highlighted, Gottlieb is also former advisor to the FDA — that’s how deep the corruption goes. Pharmaceuticals in-bed with the so-called “regulators” and the propaganda media outlets. This was criticised in the EMA leaks video.

Why would one proxy arm of NBCUniversal, NBC news, be perpetually spam-shilling to cover for the crimes of another proxy arm, CNBC? Criminal liability, perhaps? Or perhaps, on top of this criminal liability, in absence of evidence, NBC is relying on the age-old trick: repetition.

“Is Earth a perfect square? Repetition increases the perceived truth of highly implausible statements”, published in Cognition in June 2022

[…] People tend to perceive claims as truer if they have been exposed to them before. This is known as the illusory truth effect, and it helps explain why advertisements and propaganda work […] — “The effects of repetition frequency on the illusory truth effect”, published 13th May 2021

You might think, surely being aware of the hundreds and hundreds of medical studies showing the shots cause harms would grant immunity to this.

Simply being aware of the effect of repetition, and having knowledge to the contrary, does not endow one with resistance to it.

[…] illusory truth effects occurred even when participants knew better. Multinomial modeling[sic] demonstrated that participants sometimes rely on fluency even if knowledge is also available to them […] — “Knowledge does not protect against illusory truth”, published in Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, 2015

The study gives us a hint what might be going wrong: fluency. Fluency is a mixture of both flow and understanding. The vaccine industry extremely dumb down their rhetoric into child-like, simplistic, repetitive phrases, examples such as:

Safe and effective

Anti-vaxxer

Rare

Side-effects

Mild

Temporary

No evidence

Say experts

Repeated ad nauseam in a scripted format that issues repeated, nauseating variations of this same theme. They make their nonsense so simple, even a child could pick it up and parrot it. Or a military soldier, or an untrained intern with a prior felony conviction.

Criminals are less ethically able to challenge immoral corporate practices, both due to a lack of personal self-awareness, and due to the fact they don’t have alternative jobs given prior convictions, and are therefore less likely to question even deeply immoral mass murdering by pharmaceutical companies.

Real research contains technical terminology and complex explanations, but these often make important topics difficult to understand and access, even amongst people of similar fields.

In the ironically named study“Consequences of erudite vernacular utilized irrespective of necessity: problems with using long words needlessly”, it found reports lacking fluency (E.G. they were full of jargon and long, complex words) were seen as less intelligent. A negative view means it is less likely to get adopted.

The Daily Beagle has tried to push others to simplify their articles, to either remove or explain jargon, or break down complex topics. The main focus on The Daily Beagle is to try to make even technical concepts more accessible.

Some push back that their intended target audience are fancy-dressed technical terminology users. This presumes a false dilemma: plain speech is accessible to all.

Source: Viva Frei

The pharmaceutical industry and their propagandist cohorts have no trouble convincing people with devoid, repetitive statements containing no evidence or meaning.

It behooves us not only to be aware of their strategies, but to turn it against them also, such as repeated referencing large body of evidence showing harms with the shots.

We repeat, repeated referencing works.

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment