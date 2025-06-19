Disclaimer: This isn’t financial, health, nor legal advice. Speak with an appropriate professional for your particular needs.

Unless a rock-dweller, everybody heard the cacophony crack of Israel’s unprovoked war on Iran. The Daily Beagle is confident disaster will imminently strike: for America’s economy, and the world.

Why Even Prepare? (Here’s The Context)

America: Israel’s Missile Defence

Big gears turning, 25 US aerial refueling tankers diverted, shuffled unto the Middle-East, supporting 4 fighter jets (F-35A included) in an AIM-9 missile config, at least 100 fighter jets. British fighter jets and German aerial refuelers are involved too.

AIM-9 is an air-to-air missile: shoots down missiles, drones and aircraft. The presence of RIM-161 SM-3 SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile) means US is playing Israeli missile defence, contrary to claims of non-involvement. Trump boasted foreknowledge of Israel’s plans to attack Iran, no prior warning given to Iran.

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz transferred (from South China Sea), along with 7 more US-based transport aircraft and a contingent of 12 F-22 Raptors. Of these, F-16s, F-22s and F-35s have been moved to Saudi Arabia, prompts Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the war.

Military analysts state the obvious: sheer numbers are the US gearing for military action. Aggression isn’t excluded, as Elon Musk activated Starlink over Iran, likely used by Mossad to commit remote-controlled missile strikes (see also this) on civilian buildings, meaning Musk is complicit in war crimes. Reeks of the US sewer of involvement and pre-planning.

The Bombers Have Changed

B52 Stratofortress during a test flight April 15th, 1952

4 B-52 bombers and 6 KC-135 refueling tankers based at Diego Garcia, likely B-52H bombers, a change from the B-2 bombers there before. B-52 is a 73 year old design from 1952. Absence of newer bombers is telling: suggests US fears losing prized, expensive stealth bombers, implying Iran can shoot them down.

Inference: US anticipates provoking Iran (hence missing US/Brit/Qatari aircraft in Qatar and an evacuated base in Bahrain), maybe planning to use bombers against Iran and wants to minimise cost-of-loss.

B-52s are famously associated with nukes (per Dr. Strangelove), they can carry bunker buster bombs, suggesting US intends to target Iran’s nuclear reactors. Unprovoked.

Conclusion: The US involvement in the Iran war is already confirmed, so it only a question of how far..

Mossad Attacks In Iran Mirror Ukraine’s Against Russia

Recall Ukrainian drone attacks hitting Russian bombers from within Russia via truck carrying drones? Mirroring methods used by Mossad to strike Iran from within, given planning took months to years, how did Ukraine gain prior knowledge of Mossad techniques before the attack on Iran? Did Mossad aid Ukraine against Russia? And are there additional Mossad drone cells buried within Russia like Iran?

China Renders Assistance To Iran

Likely not wanting to lose on of their primary oil exporters, China has been shipping assistance to Iran. China have told Oman they cannot stand by and let the situation escalate. To that effect, 2 PLA Electronic Surveillance ships — 855 and 815A — have been spotted in Persian waters and China seems to have sent several transport planes to Iran; precise cargo unknown, but most likely military assistance.

Conclusion: Coupled with the implication Mossad have helped Ukraine attack Russia, and China’s involvement, there’s a real risk this conflict could spiral.

Reports Of Anti-Air Missiles Running Low (Unverified)

Rumours Israel runs low on AD (Air Defence) missiles, speculating they only have 10-12 days, stating US are running out of missiles, too. Despite the US diverting a purported 20,000 anti-drone missiles from Ukraine to Israel.

20k missiles is unlikely to have been used. Iran uses between 3 to 100 drones a day. Still, Israel is overwhelmed, with warning networks collapsing.

Skepticism of AD reports. Difficult to verify, Internet suffers greatly from Made-Up Numbers Syndrome. Ukraine similarly ran out of French AD missiles before, so, a possibility. Israel have been censoring video feeds and detaining journalists reporting on any successful missile strikes by Iran.

Conclusion: If reports of Israel and the US running low on AD missiles are true, we could see desperation tactics arise.

Both The Israeli and Iranian Government Officials Are In Hiding

Israel’s Netanyahu chickened first, “Wing of Zion” flown to hide in Athens from consequences of their depraved actions, whilst forcing Israeli citizens to stay and dragging back ‘stranded’ citizens overseas. Despite this, rich Israelis are escaping by boat to Cyprus.

Members of the Iranian government fled Iran, holed up in Oman. Presence excused as negotiations, but Iran cancelled talks. So why there? To avoid being bombed by the US and Israel.

Conclusion: Both the Israeli and Iranian leadership and the rich, expect their own countries to get blown out.

Israel Is Desperate To Bait America Into A War With Iran

Currently, Israel’s PM — and pro-Zionist media outlets — are desperately selling the lie that two assassination attempts on Trump are Iranian. The US government distributed scripted “talking points” to sell-out social media influencers selling the US getting involved. AIPAC sent a flurry of messages to try onboarding US politicians with Israel’s unprovoked attack. Majority Americans (~60%) oppose involvement.

Neither purported assassins were Iranian; first was an American kid who featured in a BlackRock commercial (oops!), and second, a man fighting for Ukraine (Iran oppose Ukraine: they aid Russia). More believeable: Mossad tried to false flag Trump to get him to pre-emptively bomb Iran. BlackRock profits from war zones.

Supposedly the US is refusing pre-emptive strikes on Iran. The Daily Beagle doesn’t believe that. US President Trump keeps writing “we”: “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran”. Who is we? Admitting US forces are controlling Iranian airspace?

Pro-war hawk Ted Cruz embarrassed himself during a Tucker interview exposing roving ignorance of rabid Zionists (watch it, Tucker runs rings). Ted used the “we”: Tucker reminds Ted he’s on air, speaking on behalf of the US government to billions worldwide, self-implicating. Ted trips over himself trying to re-word it.

Purportedly Trump approved attack plans against Iran, but supposedly withheld the final order.

Conclusion: Both the US and Israeli government are trying to sell the idea that the US ought to get involved in the Iran war.

So, How Can You Prepare For All Of This?

