The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
4d

Always remember, the USA has a history of backdoors as well. Example: 1980s PROMIS software used by district attorney offices across the country. We then sold it abroad, after installing a backdoor, so we could spy on who and how it was being used and to keep tabs on the criminal info stored in it,.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
BRK7_2's avatar
BRK7_2
3d

Java was designed by James Gosling at Sun Microsystems. Oracle, which bought Sun in 2010, offers its own HotSpot Java Virtual Machine. However, the official reference implementation is the OpenJDK JVM, which is open-source software used by most developers and is the default JVM for almost all Linux distributions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture