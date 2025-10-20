Disclaimer: Opinion.

Java, used worldwide on billions of devices - likely on your computer and smartphone now, as we speak - is founded by Oracle, a rabidly pro-genocide, pro-Zionist company with zero qualms about endorsing the murder of children in order to back a supremacist state. They’re even happy to lose their customers over this stance, and demand the same of their employees. Compelled religious beliefs are usually the sign of a cult.

Their total lack of ethics suggest they would have no issues if Israel asked them to install backdoors in their range of software products; indeed, TikTok, now owned by Oracle and other rabid pro-Zionist outlets, is proactively censoring people criticising Israel’s genocide.

In a further bid to desperately control the narrative, Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, put his son David Ellison in charge of CBS. This is the same David Ellison that Israel’s top general approached to beg for handouts, whilst David schemed to undermine Americans’ rights to boycott market goods freely, in an effort to further Israel’s sinister agenda.

Israel has a nasty habit of installing backdoors in everything (WhatsApp users take note), especially equipment used by “allies”, which Israel seems to think are just disposable nations they can exploit for money, spy on and bomb whenever they want, as Qatar, the USS Liberty, and the British fatally found out. Israel even stole nuclear materials from the US with nary a repercussion. For contrast, Iran – often lambasted by the Zionist bought and paid-for Congress – has not done anything nearly so brazen.

Larry Ellison, pals with Netanyahu (to the point he even offered Netanyahu a job at Oracle), was even consulted on whether or not Marco Rubio should be appointed his seat in US government office, commenting:

“Marco will be a great friend for Israel.” — Larry Ellison

Ellison, acting as Zionist’s veto over who gets power, shows undue influence the Zionists have over US politics, and the risks Oracle pose in terms of information security.

This isn’t speculative risk either: Java has been subject to numerous vulnerabilities allowing possible State actors to gain access via remote code execution (RCE), a process that allows an external attacker to take direct control of your machine. For example:

For the longest time, Java kept a buggy Calendar system that they refused to fix for decades; only last year did they finally fix it, after so many developers adopted a third party solution for managing times and dates called ‘Joda-Time’. Imagine being a massive multi-billion corporation being upstaged by a small open source community on something as simple as timekeeping.

You might think: ‘it is just a date and a time, so what?’, but dates and times are used in the verification of security certificates, encryption algorithms, forensics research, and more; incorrect times and dates plays havoc with security. Having an intentional bug lasting decades is not normal programming practice in any programming language, unless one wanted the bug there by intention.

What purpose did it serve? Who knows, but we know Oracle are unethical, therefore cannot be trusted with your security. If they would betray children in Gaza, they would certainly betray you.

