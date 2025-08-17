The headlines justifying genocide are so absurd it is best The Daily Beagle quotes them, and where appropriate, translate them.
“With this enemy, it's just like using a lice comb. Just kill them. Just exterminate them.”
Translation: You can kill Palestinians if you dehumanise them and call them lice.
“All of Gaza, and every child in Gaza should starve to death، I don’t have mercy for them.. even though they are still young and hungry, I hope they starve to death”
- Popular Israeli cleric, Rabbi Ronen Shaulov
Huckabee cites Dresden bombing to defend Israel’s Gaza offensive
Translation: Bombing and starving innocents to death for 2 years in burned out rubble piles, is like that single, one-off raid the Allies did against a fully fledged industrious war time power that had invaded a bunch of countries unprovoked. Exactly the same. They’re just like the Allies. Except…
“Just as Hitler vowed to eliminate every Jew and said he couldn’t live as long as one Jew remained, I say: we cannot live in this land as long as one Muslim remains in Gaza. They must be eliminated.”
- Israeli politician Moshe Feiglin
Translation: You get to genocide other unrelated people from a completely different culture and country if Hitler genocided you. Jews should follow Hitler’s example and be like the Nazis.
Israel's strike on bustling Gaza cafe killed a Hamas operative - but dozens more people were killed
- The BBC
Translation: It is okay to kill a ton of innocents so long as you kill one terrorist in the process. That terrorist could have killed a ton of innocents!
Israel says it hit an ambulance used by Hamas. Gaza officials say it was carrying the wounded.
- NBC News
Translation: Bombing ambulances is okay if you claim an injured member of Hamas used it once. Medics and other patients be damned. Remember, terrorists terrorise the innocent, so lets save the innocent by bombing them.
Amnesty Israel confirms there is no ‘genocide’ in Gaza, rejecting claims… by Amnesty
- The Jewish Chronicle
Translation: Israel says it is innocent of it’s own crimes. What’s that, everybody else disagrees?
Translation: Oops.
'They need a Nakba': Former Israeli intelligence chief calls Gaza death toll 'necessary' According to audio recording broadcast by Israel's Channel 12, Aharon Haliva said mounting death toll will serve as 'a message for future generations'
Translation: Actually there is a genocide, but it’s not a genocide if it sends a message!
The Malicious Misuse of ‘Genocide’: Israel’s Critics Betray Reason and Justice
Translation: You can’t call us genocidal! That’s a mean word and you’re misuing it! Only we can call ourselves genocidal! Starving Palestinians doesn’t count!
From Children's Piggy Banks to Heirloom Gold: Reports of Israeli Soldiers Looting Surge in the West Bank
- Haaretz
Translation: IDF soldiers literally steal money from children.
“If Israel Intended Starvation, All Gazans Would Be Dead”
- Netanyahu, Israeli PM
Translation: It can’t be starvation unless it happens instantly. It can’t be mass starvation if we allow a few Palestinians to survive.
Netanyahu insists shots fired at Irish diplomats by Israeli army an ‘accident’
Translation: We accidentally demonstrated how violent we are in front of an international audience.
The Lethal Risk of Seeking Food in Gaza
- New York Times
Translation: the New York Times can’t bring itself to say the word ‘genocide’ so it’ll pretend there’s some vague, unknown, lethal risk about finding food, in the hopes you think Palestinians are tripping over rubble and dying instead of being shot.
A Deadly Aid Delivery and Growing Threat of Famine in Gaza Desperate Gazans descended on aid trucks. Israeli troops opened fire. But exactly how people died, and who was responsible, remains contested.
- New York Times
Translation: Israel contested it, and the New York Times believed them. Crook finds themselves innocent, more at 12!
FLASHBACK: It’s Not Shocking to See Israeli Children Celebrate the Gaza Genocide
Translation: It’s totally normal for children to celebrate the massacre of other children. Look away, it’s totally not shocking!
US-Israel Committing Genocide': Grok Suspended For Gaza Take? Musk Says 'Dumb Error'
Translation: It is not a genocide if we say calling it out is a ‘dumb error’.
‘Pro-family’ groups say Israel is wrongly blamed for genocide in Gaza
- Baptist News
Translation: It’s not the IDF fighter jets, drones and tanks blowing up those buildings, Hamas are just killing themselves, bombing themselves, there’s no IDF. What IDF? It’s very pro-family to support killing children, don’tcha know?
Israel is being held to expectations that no other country has in war time
- Baptist News
Translation: If we ignore the fact Nazi Germany got bombed to smithereens for invading other countries unprovoked and engaging in eugenics based campaigns, no other country has ever been held to account for mass genocide! Not even Slobodan Praljak.
- New York Times
Translation: ‘Err, can we just omit all of the details in the title and pretend Israel didn’t shoot any of those people trying to get aid?’
Israel says it kills fighters posing as charity workers
- Sky News
Translation: We’re not killing charity workers! They’re just terrorists posing as charity workers!
Strike That Killed 5 Journalists Was Aimed at One of Them, Israel Says
Translation: We only meant to kill one of those five innocent journalists!
IDF strike on Gaza City kills Al Jazeera reporter accused of being a Hamas cell leader
- Times of Israel
Translation: We’re not killing journalists! One of those five journalists we bombed was actually Hamas!
Yesterday, the IDF told Sky News evidence supporting an attack which killed six journalists was classified.
- Sky news
Translation: Actually we killed six journalists. And they were all Hamas. You want proof? Uh… it doesn’t exi- I mean it is classified.
Huckabee claimed that IDF soldiers only fire at civilians when they’re being rushed by a large crowd.
Translation: It is okay to shoot unarmed starving innocent people if they’re rushing to get the food you’re holding captive.
We have appended an Editors' Note to a story about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza who was diagnosed with severe malnutrition. After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems. Read more below.
- New York Times
Translation: It’s okay to commit war crimes of starvation if your target is a disabled children that you disabled yourself by starving it to death.
P.S. starvation causes Cerebal Palsy, especially in low blood glucose (severe starvation) conditions.
Smotrich Announces Major West Bank Settlement Expansion To ‘Bury the Idea of a Palestinian State’
Translation: Bombing the unrelated West Bank too is acceptable if you get to wipe out Palestinians, their identity and their State. Or ‘lets do it because genocide!’.
Also this:
An Israeli man was sentenced today to 360 months in federal prison for blackmailing dozens of girls into producing child pornography for him.
And this:
An Israeli government cybersecurity official, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, was reportedly detained by Las Vegas police and other authorities in Nevada during an undercover operation targeting people seeking to sexually exploit children online.
Alexandrovich faces felony charges of luring a child using a computer for a sex act, along with several other suspects who were arrested during a two-week sting operation, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He has since returned to Israel, as per The Guardian report.
The Hasbara Mantra
There’s no evidence (because media outlets lie and truthful journalists are dead)
We didn’t murder them if there’s no evidence
If there’s proof we did, they were Hamas
If there’s no proof they were Hamas, then they said means words and deserved to die
If they didn’t say mean words because they were children, they were disabled and deserved to die
And if they weren’t disabled, someone else committed a genocide so it is okay if we copy them and commit one too
If they didn’t commit a genocide, then it doesn’t matter because Palestinians aren’t human anyway
And even if they were, nobody is going to stop us because they’re all actionless cowards
Wow, look at this amazing genocide we’re committing! Here, have some more social media posts showing us committing it.
You know what? We admit it, we’re literally Hitler.
Hey that West Bank territory looks nice. Oh by the way we also want Egypt and Lebanon.
Related Articles To Read
Found this informative?
The Daily Beagle can only reach new audiences with your help!
Thoughts, dear reader?
genocide
noun [ C or U ]
"the crime of intentionally destroying part or all of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, by killing people or by other methods"
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/genocide
Well there you go, just when I thought I couldn't think less of humanity I read the quotes.
Is it wrong to hope they willingly took the vaxx