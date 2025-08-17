The headlines justifying genocide are so absurd it is best The Daily Beagle quotes them, and where appropriate, translate them.

Translation: You can kill Palestinians if you dehumanise them and call them lice.

Translation: Bombing and starving innocents to death for 2 years in burned out rubble piles, is like that single, one-off raid the Allies did against a fully fledged industrious war time power that had invaded a bunch of countries unprovoked. Exactly the same. They’re just like the Allies. Except…

Translation: You get to genocide other unrelated people from a completely different culture and country if Hitler genocided you. Jews should follow Hitler’s example and be like the Nazis.

Translation: It is okay to kill a ton of innocents so long as you kill one terrorist in the process. That terrorist could have killed a ton of innocents!

Translation: Bombing ambulances is okay if you claim an injured member of Hamas used it once. Medics and other patients be damned. Remember, terrorists terrorise the innocent, so lets save the innocent by bombing them.

Translation: Israel says it is innocent of it’s own crimes. What’s that, everybody else disagrees?

Translation: Oops.

Translation: Actually there is a genocide, but it’s not a genocide if it sends a message!

Translation: You can’t call us genocidal! That’s a mean word and you’re misuing it! Only we can call ourselves genocidal! Starving Palestinians doesn’t count!

Translation: IDF soldiers literally steal money from children.

Translation: It can’t be starvation unless it happens instantly. It can’t be mass starvation if we allow a few Palestinians to survive.

Translation: We accidentally demonstrated how violent we are in front of an international audience.

The Lethal Risk of Seeking Food in Gaza - New York Times

Translation: the New York Times can’t bring itself to say the word ‘genocide’ so it’ll pretend there’s some vague, unknown, lethal risk about finding food, in the hopes you think Palestinians are tripping over rubble and dying instead of being shot.

Translation: Israel contested it, and the New York Times believed them. Crook finds themselves innocent, more at 12!

Translation: It’s totally normal for children to celebrate the massacre of other children. Look away, it’s totally not shocking!

Translation: It is not a genocide if we say calling it out is a ‘dumb error’.

‘Pro-family’ groups say Israel is wrongly blamed for genocide in Gaza - Baptist News

Translation: It’s not the IDF fighter jets, drones and tanks blowing up those buildings, Hamas are just killing themselves, bombing themselves, there’s no IDF. What IDF? It’s very pro-family to support killing children, don’tcha know?

Israel is being held to expectations that no other country has in war time - Baptist News

Translation: If we ignore the fact Nazi Germany got bombed to smithereens for invading other countries unprovoked and engaging in eugenics based campaigns, no other country has ever been held to account for mass genocide! Not even Slobodan Praljak.

Deadly Aid Deliveries in Gaza - New York Times

Translation: ‘Err, can we just omit all of the details in the title and pretend Israel didn’t shoot any of those people trying to get aid?’

Israel says it kills fighters posing as charity workers - Sky News

Translation: We’re not killing charity workers! They’re just terrorists posing as charity workers!

Translation: We only meant to kill one of those five innocent journalists!

IDF strike on Gaza City kills Al Jazeera reporter accused of being a Hamas cell leader - Times of Israel

Translation: We’re not killing journalists! One of those five journalists we bombed was actually Hamas!

Translation: Actually we killed six journalists. And they were all Hamas. You want proof? Uh… it doesn’t exi- I mean it is classified.

Translation: It is okay to shoot unarmed starving innocent people if they’re rushing to get the food you’re holding captive.

Translation: It’s okay to commit war crimes of starvation if your target is a disabled children that you disabled yourself by starving it to death.

P.S. starvation causes Cerebal Palsy, especially in low blood glucose (severe starvation) conditions.

Translation: Bombing the unrelated West Bank too is acceptable if you get to wipe out Palestinians, their identity and their State. Or ‘lets do it because genocide!’.

Also this:

And this:

The Hasbara Mantra

There’s no evidence (because media outlets lie and truthful journalists are dead)

We didn’t murder them if there’s no evidence

If there’s proof we did, they were Hamas

If there’s no proof they were Hamas, then they said means words and deserved to die

If they didn’t say mean words because they were children, they were disabled and deserved to die

And if they weren’t disabled, someone else committed a genocide so it is okay if we copy them and commit one too

If they didn’t commit a genocide, then it doesn’t matter because Palestinians aren’t human anyway

And even if they were, nobody is going to stop us because they’re all actionless cowards

Wow, look at this amazing genocide we’re committing! Here, have some more social media posts showing us committing it.

You know what? We admit it, we’re literally Hitler.

Hey that West Bank territory looks nice. Oh by the way we also want Egypt and Lebanon.

