The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
1d

genocide

noun [ C or U ]

"the crime of intentionally destroying part or all of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, by killing people or by other methods"

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/genocide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
2d

Well there you go, just when I thought I couldn't think less of humanity I read the quotes.

Is it wrong to hope they willingly took the vaxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Underdog and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture