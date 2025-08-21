Why has nobody clocked that Keir Starmer (leader of the Labour party), Kemi Badendoch (leader of the Conservatives) and Nigel Farage (leader of Reform party) are all rabid Zionists? There’s still people talking about voting for Reform! Or even voting!

Keir Starmer boasted he has family living in Israel affected by the ‘war’ (killing children is not a war, it is a genocide). Kami Badenoch, leader of the Conservative party, attended a secret pro-Zionist meeting with Reform party leader Nigel Farage.

Labour’s Keir Starmer rejected there’s a genocide happening in Gaza; as did Conservative’s Kami Badenoch, and Reform’s Nigel Farage, the latter went so far as to back shipping more weapons to Israel. The genocidal bastards all sing from the same hymn sheet — as anyone looking at microscopic differences in policies can tell you — even as they pretend to fight each other.

Not content with jailing people for an angry comment and two emojis or 12 year olds for ‘offensive posts’, Zionist Keir Starmer is now jailing people for hanging up banners exposing genocide. Zionist Starmer is also releasing 26,000 actual criminals early to make room in jail for all the dissenters against government, which includes grannies. But don’t worry, the next Zionist you vote for will be different.

Should you really be surprised policies don’t change regardless of who you vote for, when all three are rabid Zionists? Farage went so far as to promote ‘WMDs in Iraq’ liar former Labour party member Tony Blair as “vaccination Tzar”. Tony Blair appears in convicted pedophile and Mossad asset Jeffrey Epstein’s black book. Small world.

Trump Appointed The AG That Let The Arrested Israeli Go

Talking of Epstein Ties, blatant Epstein associate and perpetual Epstein client list hider-in-chief Donald Trump bypassed normal processes (see above) to appoint Israel born Israel first Sigal Chattah as Nevada’s Attorney General (AG), a person deemed unfit to serve.

Chattah had been continuing her Zionist activism, up until the story broke that Sigal Chattah helped Tom Artiom Alexandrovich of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate flee America and head to Israel by refusing to press charges. Tom is a man arrested as part of a sting operation for trying to lure a 15 year old child for sex. Chattah frantically tried to delete her pro-Israel genocide bias to hide the ties between the genocidal state and enabling suspected crooks to flee, but Chattah was caught.

American children pay the price for rabid Zionist policies taking over American government. Not even British Christians are safe in their own country, either, such is the perversion of Zionism.

Judge Refuses To Take Part In Epstein Documents Charade

Meanwhile, the Trump administration have claimed they want to release Epstein files, but if you read between the lines, the judge they asked to release them basically called them out:

According to Berman, the government has already conducted a comprehensive investigation into Epstein, and has assembled a "trove" of documents, interviews and exhibits. In fact, the government has such a mountain of evidence outside of that case - records which "dwarf" the "70 odd pages" of grand jury materials, that Berman cited it as a "significant and compelling reason" to reject the request. "The Government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein Files," wrote Berman, adding "By comparison, the instant grand jury motion appears to be a ‘diversion’ from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the Government’s possession." — Judge Refuses To Release Epstein Files, Says DOJ Should Do It Instead Of Legal 'Diversion'

Translation: ‘I refuse to take part in your bread and circuses distraction of releasing only a handful of pages to divert from the absolute trove of Epstein documents you’re hiding right now’. Insulting to anyone who voted for transparency and the publication of the Epstein documents. Talking of disgusting…

Even now the disgusting psychopathic Zionists go around insulting the memories of those killed in genocides by saying only ‘real’ genocides happen in a day; what do they say to the victims of people killed in genocides spanning years?

Despite their obvious lies, the Zionist propaganda machine wants to recruit Americans to go die for their genocide because stealing Americans’ tax money isn’t enough: Israel has a shortage of troops.

Apparently the Zionists can genocide an entire region in days but can’t take a single city full of starving people in Gaza. A force so pathetic they intend to artillery shell displaced civilians so they can turn what’s left into rubble.

Self-declared’ ‘war heroes’ (‘no new wars’) Trump and Netanyahu must be really proud of bombing children to death. Must be easy to be a war hero hiding in a cushy office when your target can’t meaningfully fight back.

If you still have any doubts that Israel is committing a genocide, here’s video footage of them running over an injured man with a tank, and footage of teams rescuing families from bombed houses.

