The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
7d

"former Labour party member Tony Blair as “vaccination Tzar”. Tony Blair appears in convicted pedophile and Mossad asset Jeffrey Epstein’s black book. Small world."

man, that's first tine I hear a connection of this guy to Mossad.. Steven Druckers book:

"ALtered Genes, Twisted Truth: How the Venture to Genetically Engineer Our Food Has Subverted Science, Corrupted Government, and Systematically Deceived the Public" explained how Bill Clinton and this Tony killed the entire proof of lethality of genetically modified 'food', which exploaded after 1997.. Well, the killing continues, tried to get more on this connection in:

"Evolutionary Dynamics: brought to you by Jeffrey Epstein, with connections to SAR-CoV-2 Spike genetically modifying injections." at https://mejbcart.substack.com/p/evolutionary-dynamics-brought-to

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Underdog
I Know Nothing's avatar
I Know Nothing
7d

The average person has zero interest in what's going on in the world. They definitely have no interest in politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by The Underdog and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture