The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
6d

you probably can count the govt people that put America first on one hand. I remember Massie saying last year, that every member of the govt has an israeli 'guardian'.. I guess one wrong move and there is your coffin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Underdog and others
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
6d

Maybe they want people moving rapidly into new splashy narratives to deflect from the disparity of the evidence that Charlie Kirk was shot and killed.

Assume the sale and move on to the fun stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture