It has come to light, according to the Grayzone, that Charlie Kirk was offered funding from the Zionist lobby, which rumours have pegged to be an estimated $150 million. An offer of which he refused.

The offer came after billionaire Bill Ackman had a “stormy” intervention with Charlie Kirk over Israel, a month before Charlie Kirk was killed. Ackman had been trying to get Kirk to suppress his criticisms of Israel.

The source told The Grayzone that the late pro-Trump influencer believed Netanyahu was trying to cow him into silence as he began to publicly question Israel’s overwhelming influence in Washington and demanded more space to criticize it. — The Grayzone

It wasn’t just the Grayzone reporting this either. Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson also had remarked Charlie Kirk was showing a change of heart, arguing that Washington should not bomb Iran, to which Kirk’s donors sent him “intense” messages, which Tucker claims Kirk had shown him.

Another Conservative pundit, Candace Owens, also reported that Zionists had ‘staged an intervention’ with Charlie Kirk, set at the Hamptons, a notoriously rich area.

Although liberals have criticised Charlie Kirk’s prior attempts at justifying Israel’s genocide, in the months before his death it appears he was having a change of heart.

Despite trying to call the well evidenced ties of Israel trying to control Charlie Kirk “conspiracy theories”, even rabidly pro-Israel Fox news was forced to acknowledge Kirk was starting to criticise Israel, writing in their byline:

'He was not soft on our enemies. He supported Israel, even when he was critical,' rabbi friend says — Fox news

He had been barely cold dead for 2 days before Israel stuck the knife in, and wrote how Charlie Kirk was an “antisemite”, a "racist, misogynist, fascist", despite being two-faced and calling him a “lion-hearted friend of Israel”. Pure irony when pro-Zionist Greg Abbott boasts how he jails people for mocking Charlie Kirk, an assault on free speech that Kirk would have unlikely supported:

The FBI narrative on the shooter continues to unravel: Discord disputed the FBI’s claim on the existence of the Discord messages, something search engines have been desperately trying to scrub:

The Discord spokesperson said an internal investigation by the company found "no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord." — CBS

Something the “there’s no credible information” on Epstein FBI went silent on.

Instead, they magically transformed these “Discord” messages into phone text messages (amazing that), and commentators have noticed oddities: usage of ellipsis (indicating omissions of crucial context) and the use of square brackets (suggesting text tampering to “add context”) raising doubts about the legitimacy of the ‘confession’.

Even now, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu keeps repeatedly insisting Israel definitely did not kill Charlie Kirk, even though Israel are the sole beneficiaries of the assassination.

For a start, it replaces the slowly-critical, popular Charlie Kirk — a force with the younger generation of Americans — with Zionist hardliner Ben Shapiro, whom has taken over Turning Point USA. Ben Shapiro is a cheerleader for genocide, to the point even Tucker Carlson slammed him for it.

It also conveniently gives the pro-Zionist US government…

Yes, that is 250 of your Congressional members representing Israel, and not Americans

…a convenient distraction from the Epstein files release vote. They blocked the measure 3 hours after Charlie Kirk was shot, whilst Netanyahu was still screaming, ‘it’s dem Muslim ultra-progressives wot dun it’.

It also serves as a convenient way to divide the American voting class. Recently, both Conservatives and Liberals have been realising they have far more in common than the media would let them believe.

They both oppose genocide, they both oppose wars, unnecessary expenditure, they both want the healthcare system fixed, they want their “representatives” to actually represent them, neither want a corrupt government — especially one subservient to foreign interests like Israel — and the liberals are now realising the value of free speech when it comes to tyranny.

Even so, Charlie Kirk’s death is being used to advocate censorship, with ‘wot Epstein files?’ Pam Bondi claiming to declare war on that classic vague globalist term of “hate speech”. This is an affront to the memory of Charlie Kirk, who would have told you point blank he supports free speech.

Rabidly liberal CNN pundit Van Jones even shared one of Kirk’s last messages, where Kirk had invited Jones to a debate:

“Hey Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race,” Kirk wrote in his message, which Jones shared on his Instagram.

— New York Post

In The Daily Beagle’s opinion, we don’t think Kirk would have supported the deplatforming and cancel culture of Jimmy Kimmel either, nor Donald Trump’s attempts to weaponise the FCC into controlling media output.

The pro-Zionist US government has said they intend to clamp down on social media, and are in the process of selling TikTok, part of which will be controlled by the obsessively pro-Zionist Oracle, who described themselves as “deeply committed to Israel”.

Former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison even offered Netanyahu a “lucrative board position” at Oracle. To whit, TikTok have started deplatforming critics of Israel’s genocide.

The unity the left and right were starting to form over opposing genocide is not something the pro-Zionist lobby wants to see. They did not want Charlie Kirk “escaping the farm”, as it were, and waking up millions of young Conservative Americans; nor do they want the Liberals to gain more support for opposing the genocide. Recent critics of the genocide, CODEPINK, have been threatened with RICO charges.

Now Charlie Kirk is dead, the government can feign support for Kirk whilst violating his beliefs: censorship, the oppression of dissent, and installing yet more Zionist power into key chokepoints. Even now, Trump is using this as an opportunity to send $6 billion of US taxpayers money to Israel.

They made Charlie Kirk an offer he couldn’t refuse.

