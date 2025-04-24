The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
5d

Very interesting essay. 👏 The evil of Socialism is that it doesn't "raise all boats", rather it attempts to to put holes in all of them! "Human beings are born with different capacities; if they are free they are not equal and if they are equal they are not free". (pinched from DoG Pound memes, i think).

Re housing, Oz had a $25k 1st Home Buyer Rebate... real estate just went up $25k 🤷

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Underdog and others
Stephen Feldman's avatar
Stephen Feldman
5d

I read a story of a lady who got involved with a man who proceeded to invite her to use his bank account. She declined and what happened? He got angry and insisted that she, a woman who could already provide for herself, use his money. In the end, she unmasked the man as a narcissist who was trying to get her to rely on him, a truly awful scam where most other people would be blinded by the prospect of all this free money. Think of receiving a load of free cash from someone, aren't you going to feel indepted somehow, that you owe them? You won't be going against them in a hurry.

Add the fourth industrial revolution with robots taking over your job and it's the government which gives a free handout? You won't be going after them! This is the problem.

Solutions?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by The Underdog and others
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture