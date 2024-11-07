Time to bring readers up to speed!

In The Ukrainian War Domain…

Ukraine, the burning lit fuse threatens to spark WW3.

The United States government insists: if North Korean troops in Russia fight inside Ukraine, the US will initiate long-range missile strikes, breaching Russia’s red lines treating any long-range missile strikes as NATO in origin.

Long-range missiles mandate satellite guidance, thus NATO specialism: Russia will see NATO countries as war participants: legitimate targets. Germany squirrelled out mandatory questionnaires begging males to die for the paedophile state, females optional.

High stakes as Ukrainian troops skirmish with North Korean troops within Russia. Russia-NK assented a mutual defence pact back in June, following NK shipping shells to Russia.

NATO demands boots in Ukraine. Curious: an American, Canadian and several Polish infiltrated Russia to sabotage, and got gunned down. The American, a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment of the US Special Forces, reveals NATO are involved.

Poland, bordering Ukraine, frantically started construction of their “East Shield” programme, to deter Russia. Turning flames incendiary, the Taiwanese officially admitted their “volunteers” are fighting for Ukraine after several were killed.

Ukrainian media highlights Ukrainians face jail for possessing undocumented wood for burning. Yes, you read that right. Consider this passed during winter time when many Ukrainians will be freezing cold due to the lack of electricity and heat, making it pure evil on the Ukrainian government’s part.

Ironically, stealing is okay. Zelensky decriminalised theft, changing it from a jail sentence to a mere fine, as so many desperate Ukrainians now steal.

…War In General…

North Korea disproportionately threatened South Korea with war if they find another South Korean drone dropping leaflets on their territory. North Korea had been sending literal ‘shit balloons’ months prior to South Korea sending leaflets back.

Following the fallout, NK tested a nuclear ICBM, the US vowed to back South Korea with nukes in response, so another possible flashpoint.

Meanwhile, in the middle-east, the US continues to deploy more of their forces, planning direct war with Iran. The Grayzone evidenced, the US are planning to coup Iran. Iran threatened a response to Israel’s recent airstrikes, and now current President Donald Trump recently encouraged Israel to bomb Iran’s nuclear reactors, so another flashpoint.

Talking of a Trump Presidency, some liberal groups have threatened civil war, the US government has already put the National Guard on standby for potential unrest, and media outlets are even yabbering on about people preparing for civil war. At time of writing, protests are already occurring.

Oh, and Israel bombed the very vaccination centre they advocated for in Gaza. So once again, it was another trap to lure in Palestinians with false offers of ‘goodwill’. Quelle surprise.

…Medical Sector…

The US is experiencing a major shortage of IV (Intravenous) fluid, an extremely common, very frequently used medical product, forcing the US to invoke wartime powers under the Defense Production Act to desperately stabilise production.

As reported by biologyphenom, over 250,000 (or a quarter of a million) Scottish folks are now registered disabled, of a population of ~5.5 million people. Over 4.5% of all Scottish people.

AstraZeneca variant Sputnik V deploying Russia reported a massive decline in birth rates in a quarter of a century. Globalists robotically parroted talks of AI replace humans.

Port Hedland council in Australia kicked ass, and passed a motion to ban the mRNA shots, whilst warning other Australian councils, as noted by Rebecca Barnett.

…Economy…

The German economy is on the brink of collapse. China are now actively in a trade war with the EU, withholding Electric Vehicles and parts, and also withholding drone parts from the US. Microsoft are considering investing into trojan horse Bitcoin.

In a surprise to no-one, Bank of America got implicated in a money laundering scandal. Again.

The Daily Beagle also has some important insights on the AI tech sector and Boeing. So expect to see that in a separate article for paying subscribers.

…Surveillance…

Showing that forceful detention and oppression works, Telegram have capitulated and will now give away users’ phone numbers and IP addresses to surveilling governments. Users beware.

Crony California are deploying a massive audio surveillance networks across the region, Ireland passed a major so-called “hate speech” bill to censor dissent, and contrary to the oppressive UK government’s narrative the Southport child stabber was, in-fact, an Islamist.

Screenshot revealing archiving is “Temporarily Unavailable” on the Internet Archive website

The timing of the ‘hacking attack’ on Internet Archive (above) is also suspicious, given it prevents archiving of links. Someone doesn’t want current history being recorded. Don’t forget archive.is is always an option.

…And Intrigue

The Canadian RCMP admitted there are arsonists running around causing wildfires in Canada. The Diddy Combs (P Diddy) child rape scandal is engulfing other members of Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the Grayzone confirms The Daily Beagle’s reporting of Tommy Robinson’s (real name: Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) financial ties to Israel agitprop networks, and ZeroHedge asks the ‘forbidden question’ of which Presidential candidate will suck-up to Israel more, in an active debate format, no less!

In the newest set of reports, John Stark News has reported on a horrific “new” trend called zoosadism where people get off on watching animals be tortured and killed currently spreading across America, and St Peter’s Square in Manchester homelessness has reached crisis proportions.

The Daily Beagle also has a planned hot take covering the drug use issues plaguing America, so keep an eye out for that article. Hopefully you’re all up to speed now folks!

