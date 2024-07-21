In what can only be described as a mind-boggling contradiction, Israel, whom have been, for a lack of a better phrase, bombing the absolute shit out of Gaza, has, in the most disgustingly cynical, sick, twisted, pro-vaccine move I have ever seen, come to offer the people of Gaza polio vaccines, on account their bombed out water supplies now contain polio (besides, no doubt, a slew of other diseases).

‘Sorry we bombed out your water supply and polluted it with debris, here, have a polio vaccine’.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that these shots are voluntary for IDF soldiers, which strongly suggests they are non-voluntary for Palestinians in Gaza. Hmm, getting mandatory shot eugenics vibes here. Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment anyone? (It’s now sanitised as a “study” despite the fact they actively experimented by injecting Syphilis).

A long while back The Daily Beagle wrote an in-depth piece explaining why you shouldn’t ever trust the panic on polio when it comes to polio vaccines.

For those of you with not enough time to read the article (you really should), the takeaways are as follows:

Once you see this suspicious outlay where it is voluntary for IDF soldiers, but implied non-voluntary for Palestinians in Gaza, you get the sneaking suspicion maybe the IDF are trying to intentionally spread polio amongst the child populace there.

After all, why would they spend the entire time bombing the absolute shit out of Gaza, even to the point of killing their own citizens indiscriminately (see also this) following direct orders, to then suddenly turn around and offer starving children in Gaza a polio vaccine? It’s not out of the deep kindness of their heart.

For context, previously the Palestinians had sensibly rejected Israel’s offer of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 shots, to which Israel insisted — without evidence — that they were safe. Plenty of evidence to the contrary.

So what to do when you have a population who refuses to take the poison shots? Bomb them out and corral them such they have no choice when you make an “offer”?

Would you trust polio vaccines from people who are proactively bombing you, dear reader? It’s sponsored by Pfizer and Coke Cola!

