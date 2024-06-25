Yet more insanity denying the existence of reality.

Probably in the most surprising turn of events, mainstream journalist James Delingpole has revealed himself to be pushing nuclear denialist propaganda.

The Daily Beagle writer The Underdog left a comment on one of Delingpole’s publications commenting, ironically, about Controlled Opposition, citing one such example as Mike Yeadon’s denial of the existence of nuclear physics.

Delingpole bizarrely replied that “Nukes don’t exist”.

For those of you unfamiliar, James Delingpole has previously written for mainstream media outlets such as The Daily Express, The Times, The Telegraph, The Spectator, Breitbart, Financial Times, and Channel 4. Quite the extensive list!

But his particular brand of denialism is bizarre, as this nuclear denial contradicts what James Delingpole has previously written. Perhaps he’s gotten his latest marching orders from on nigh.

In the article “Nuclear overreaction” back in 2015, Delingpole praises the “balance of terror”, where he writes…

Though more than 2,000 nuclear warheads have been detonated since and there are now 15,700 in the world, the balance of terror — that dangerously right-wing concept that the peace campaigners derided — has worked its magic beautifully.

How exactly could he claim there were 2,000 nuclear detonations and a “beautifully” magic ‘balance of terror’ if he also claims “Nukes don’t exist”? Why would he berate peace campaigners if there’s no nukes?

Delingpole fails to disclose he actually shills for the very nuclear industry that, supposedly, doesn’t exist. In the article “Blast from the past” from 2019, Delingpole goes on to berate…

[…] the late historian Tony Judt, who fell for the green anti-nuclear propaganda that many people still believe […]

Ironically, it is embedded in the very same article that talks about, uh… nuclear explosions.

[…] scriptwriter Craig Mazin has found a cunning line between the two, at once conjuring up all the apocalyptic horror of a nuclear-reactor explosion and its aftermath, while yet largely accepting that the facts of the story are so strange and horrible and disturbing that they really need little embellishment. […]

Need little embellishment for a horrible nuclear explosion that… can’t exist? What?

How can there be “anti-nuclear propaganda” if nukes supposedly don’t exist? How can there be ‘nuclear-reactor explosions’ if nukes can’t and won’t explode?

Is it a surprise the mainstream media are pushing this into our circles?

Denialist propaganda is in full swing folks, watch your step.

