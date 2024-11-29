In an exclusive report, The Daily Beagle can confirm disabilities in America sharply rose 2021 onwards after the COVID-19 shot rolled out, affecting 1 in 8 Americans.

Data compiled by The Daily Beagle after analysis of ACS data reveals almost as many disabilities in the last 3 years between 2021 to 2023, as the last 10 years between 2010 to 2020 (above bottom right, Group Difference (Abs)).

Contrary to Cornell's Cover-up of 2020 data (above), removed from their datasets, the American Community Survey from Census.gov shows a very alarming rise in disabled Americans starting in 2021.

Image depicting raw data and sources

Bar graph revealing extent of disabilities

To suppress this, censorship by census censors changed classifications in 2023 defining disabilities only as “a lot of difficulty” or “cannot do at all”. Leaving “some difficulty” — a subjective suggestion self-selected — left behind, bottoming out disability figures. Disability groups disagree with the design, leaving disability in the dark.

Tests of Census censorship altering ailments admits it shrinks disabilities 40%. 2022, for example, would shrink from 13.9% to nearly half at 8.1%, deceptively deflating disabilities delivering incorrect impressions COVID-19 vaccines cures chronic illnesses, hence why 2023 has a suspiciously slight rise of 0.11%.

The 0.40% jump in 2013 is interesting too: it coincides with the HPV rollout in the US during 2012-2013.

In 2012-2013, to energize efforts to reach the HPV vaccines’ potential to save lives, the President’s Cancer Panel aimed to develop a multipronged strategy to accelerate vaccine uptake in the United States and globally. — NIH document titled “Accelerating HPV Vaccine Uptake”, page 13

Studies show migrants — more likely unvaccinated (see also this) — have better health than Americans (see also this), who are more likely to be vaccinated. Quoting (emphasis added):

Immigrant children, including foreign-born children and native-born children with at least one foreign-born parent, appear to fare better on certain health outcomes than other children, an observation that has been linked to a larger “immigrant health paradox” first observed among foreign-born adults (Stephen et al. 1994; Antecol and Bedard 2006). Studies have found, for example, that immigrant children have better birth outcomes (Padilla et al. 2002), lower rates of obesity (Harris, Perreira, and Lee 2009), lower prevalence of asthma (Subramanian et al. 2009; Balcazar, Grineski, and Collins 2015), and lower mortality rates (Perreira and Ornelas 2011) than children with only native-born parents. — Examining the Rise in Childhood Disability: Does an Immigrant Advantage Exist?

Census censors, deploying desperate deeds deleting high harms, join nasty NIH nixing myocarditis fatality rates, FAA hiding heart harms, UK's ONS obscuring excess deaths, simply denying saying “died of symptoms”, CDC’s secret database censorship, showing systematic censorship by government agencies to hide harms to humanity.

