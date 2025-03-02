On December 2020, the Daily Express reported that Esther Rantzen had declared a ‘miracle’, in the form of the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA shot. She would then appear on GB news in November 11th 2021 to argue with Dan Wooten, where the following exchange happened...

Esther Rantzen: If you decide you don’t want a vaccine or a booster, then you can decide not to go to hospital however ill you get, and that way… that is your right! Dan Wooten: You would leave the unjabbed at home to die if they had a heart attack, they suffered from a stroke? Esther Rantzen: [Nodding] That’s their choice! — Segment from GB News

Esther Rantzen was happily advocating for the denial of medical treatment to the unvaccinated. Her disgusting opinion would be challenged the same day by Anna_S on Twitter with the following question:

[…] what about the burden to the NHS people of who have been admitted to hospital suffering from side effects to vaccines? [...]

Naturally, silence from Esther, and the challenge received little fanfare, but irony soon struck.

Barely 2 years later, Esther Rantzen declared, in January 2023, after trying desperately to keep it secret, that she had a spreading, Stage 4 lung cancer. This followed trends of other COVID-19 shot recipients who got cancer.

The list includes four members of the ‘royal’ family, the now dead CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki (who like Esther got lung cancer), YouTubers Technoblade and Hank Greene, and even one case where an mRNA shot recipient authored a study detailing their cancer’s sudden progression post-shot. There’s a compilation of evidence by The Daily Beagle demonstrating the shots cause cancer.

The Solution To mRNA Poison? More Death!

In typical anti-life fashion advocated by ardent advocate shills of the vaccines, Esther Rantzen would go on to logically conclude what the entire nation needed was a government mandated pathway to kill people with, essentially trying to legalise the murder the UK government were already doing by stealth. For comparison, Canada’s assisting dying bill – an echo of Aktion T4 – has already killed 30,000 people.

If she wanted to do it herself, she could have easily flown to Switzerland to have it done, having joined ‘Dignitas’, a private organisation who will happily murder you for money. But she wanted to drag everybody else down instead.

The assisted murder campaign holds a number of dishonest positions believed to be self-evident: it attempts to paint government harm and self-harm (via unevidenced and untested ‘vaccine’) as justification to legally kill thousands — rather convenient for the murderous government.

A good death needs three things: equipment, medication and the staff to administer it. — MP Dr Luke Evans, to Matt Hancock, in 2020, demonstrating the government was already well aware that they are murdering the population

It then attempts to wrongfully suggest that, should one have a supposedly incurable disease, they should immediately off themselves, rather than trying experimental procedures. Wouldn’t want to risk dying from trying experimental drugs, it could kill you.

For contrast, The Daily Beagle has advocated the UK adopt an almost obscure piece of legislation known as ‘right-to-try’, which is a philosophy that a person deemed to be dying, has the right to try any drug – including experimental procedures – of their choice in order to treat the disease. The US already had this legislation in place back in 2018; it was the same basis that Hydroxychloroquine was initially deployed on in 2020 before being maliciously rescinded. The UK government has perpetually stonewalled right-to-try despite the obvious benefits.

This would allow patients to self-direct care that obviously isn’t working, and would allow the generation of useful study data even in the event of a failure; data that might aid future treatment.

Rules For Thee — After Passing Murder Bill For Others, Esther Takes Experimental Treatment

Indeed, Esther Rantzen, hypocrite extraordinaire who was ‘thrilled’ at the pro-murder result, instead of travelling to Switzerland to die, rejected feeding at the murder trough she put out for others and is now getting a supposedly ‘experimental’ treatment drug, preferential treatment only because she’s rich and famous. Rules for thee.

The drug she is receiving is Osimertinib (also known by brand name Tagrisso), used to inhibit cancer spread, approved by the FDA in 2015 and adopted by the NHS in 2021. That is to say, long before she started her campaign in support of government murder. Oops. Guess she forgot that part.

Esther Rantzen got angry when critics pointed out the hypocrisy of what she was doing, but unable to formulate a rebuttal, all she could screech was ‘nonsense’, and tried to argue it could magically stop working for no reason at all. There are other treatments; Osimertinib is a third generation drug, so it is a pretty well understood technology. She probably forgot to mention that when insisting there was no treatment for her disease as well when campaigning in Parliament. A vote based on a lie is no vote at all.

Why? Cover Up The Cause Of Death

Her handiwork conveniently benefits Pfizer and the ‘miracle’ shot she shills. Allowing the government to legally murder the population — including those injured by vaccines — allows for statistical misattribution to occur.

A death that would have been explicitly marked as caused by cancer resulting from the shots, is instead reclassified as death by lethal injection, allowing Pfizer and the government to fudge reporting.

This is the same government that regularly denies payouts to the vaccine injured, saying you have to be arbitrarily ‘60% disabled’ (whatever that means) before you’ll get a paltry maximum of £120,000 ‘compensation’, which is usually less. For contrast, a wrongful death lawsuit would usually get millions; the NHS recently paid out almost £700 million in medical negligence lawsuits alone.

Isn’t it amazing how the people who advocate for the very mRNA shots that seriously injure, suggest denial of medical services to the unvaccinated so they can ‘fall off their perch’ at home, also advocate to legalise the government murdering their population?

Stay well, dear reader.

