Readers may or may not have noticed I generally avoid using the term autism. This isn’t to suppose injured children don’t exist — parents clearly struggle — but I don’t think the term is an accurate descriptor.

I see it in the same way folks see the phrase “long COVID”, a sort of catch-all grab bag for vaccine injuries, whose ambiguity and broadness aids and abets the criminals in power to get away with the crime.

Rather than admitting to causing brain damage via E.G. aluminium toxicity (see Proving Childhood Vaccinations Are Toxic for the dosages), the physical, neurological brain damage gets swept under the carpet catch-all term of autism, a diagnosis so vague it literally has a broad spectrum.

Calling it autism serves multiple benefits for the pharmaceutical industry:

It calms parents and sounds less alarming than ‘brain injury’ (calmed parents don’t file angry lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies)

It throws off doctors and nurses from finding and treating actual cause (I.E. implicating toxins in vaccines)

It makes it easier to deny cause-and-effect in a court of law (saying it is brain damage caused by aluminium toxicity is a clearer cause than ‘it is autism maybe caused by something genetic perhaps’)

Vague diagnosis means vague prognosis, meaning it is seen as a perpetual, always untreatable illness with no real positive outcome and no pathway for improvement

Perpetual illness with vague definitions means a conga-line of drugs and experimental procedures are always sought after (more money for pharmaceutical companies)

Parents are unable to improve their child’s condition, not knowing the cause, and thus will always be co-dependent on the faux support from pharmaceutical companies

The benefits of having this vague grab-bag akin to “long COVID” (‘long autism’) enables pharmaceutical companies to produce a smokescreen on actual cause protecting their bottom line.

Proving It Is Brain Damage

As established in Proving Childhood Vaccinations Are Toxic, there are a ton of neurologically harmful (brain damaging) chemicals found in vaccines that easily exceed baby’s capacity — most are dosages that exceed even adult limits.

One study even admits aluminium toxicity is associated with autism (note all the other conditions as well):

However, I want to draw your attention to another diagnosis that terrified autism researchers and caused them to flee. I pointed this out over a decade ago and not a single one has acted on it.

Autism shares similar diagnostic symptoms as Dysexecutive Syndrome, a condition characterised by damage to the brain’s frontal lobe.

How Is Dysexecutive Syndrome Similar To Autism?

Lets take a look at the vague symptomology given for autism (emphasis added):

Some children with autism spectrum disorder have difficulty learning, and some have signs of lower than normal intelligence. Other children with the disorder have normal to high intelligence — they learn quickly, yet have trouble communicating and applying what they know in everyday life and adjusting to social situations. — Autism spectrum disorder, Mayo Clinic

Now lets take a look at the more specific symptomology given for Dysexecutive Syndrome. Note, different behaviours will manifest depending on which part of the frontal lobe are damaged.

For some of you this might be a mind blow (also think of ADD [Attention Deficit Disorder], ADHD [Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder], and Tourette’s syndrome tics and vulgar repetitive remarks when considering these). Note, individuals may have multiple frontal lobe areas damaged:

Orbitofrontal disinhibition syndrome. This behavioral syndrome that results from damage to the orbitofrontal cortex or circuit often caused by a coup-contrecoup brain injury is characterized by the onset of inappropriate sexual, aggressive, or vulgar behavior. […] Damage to this system results in a loss of good social judgment. The patient becomes impulsive, aggressive, tactless, shallow, and remorseless. […] […] Alternatively, the patient may express inappropriate familiarity or friendliness, asking inappropriate questions or even making a sexual proposition. He may demonstrate inappropriate silliness known as witzelsucht. […] — Clinical Assessment of Dysexecutive Syndromes, Psychiatric Times

For anyone who has seen an “autistic” person fail to get a joke or correctly interpret sarcasm, this part is also a mindblow:

Patients with Witzelsucht are said to be unable to read sarcasm. In some cases, they display disinhibited behavior (such as making borderline offensive comments), hypersexuality (such as excessive and unwelcome affection toward younger women), or even hints of kleptomania. — Pathological Joking or Witzelsucht Revisited, Psychiatry Online

Another dysexecutive syndrome is dorsal convexity. Some folks might recognise it basically describes “higher functioning autism”:

Dorsal convexity dysexecutive syndrome. This cognitive syndrome is characterized by the onset of disorganization in the setting of frontal systems damage and usually renders a person unable to live independently because he is unable to adequately perform activities of daily living, such as housework, meal preparation, taking medications, managing money, grocery shopping, and telephone or technology use. Otherwise, these patients appear to be perfectly intelligent and usually retain excellent verbal skills. — Clinical Assessment of Dysexecutive Syndromes, Psychiatric Times

Dysexecutive Syndrome is more generally characterised by the following list, which parents should also find to be highly recognisable:

Difficulties with motivation and initiation They say they will do a task (that they can actually do) but then find themselves unable to ‘fire off’ the trigger to actually do it

Difficulties with organisation

Difficulties with flexible thinking Parents may recognise ‘rigid thinking’ where the individual is stuck and unable to get out of a set pattern of actions or behaviours, which most would instead try to call ‘OCD’ Unable to handle variations to routine

Difficulties with problem-solving

Impulsivity

Difficulties with planning Unable to handle unexpected events



And to reinforce the point further…

Treatments For Brain Injuries Appear To Help Likewise

Omega-3 is a fatty-acid nutrient often missing from most diets as it is only found in specific things like flax seeds, walnuts and fish oil. It is used by the brain to build neurons (or to translate to English: it is brain food that helps it repair and grow).

In the study “Baseline Omega-3 Index Correlates with Aggressive and Attention Deficit Disorder Behaviours in Adult Prisoners” — which involved prisoners with ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) — researchers found prisoners consumed far less Omega-3 than the general Australian population; inmates with less Omega-3 were more aggressive and had higher ADD scores.

Omega-3 was also found to reduce brain inflammation (one is reminded of the classic vaccine injury encephalitis, which is literally brain inflammation). Omega-3 was proposed as a means to lessen brain trauma. In one case, a mother attributed her son surviving a horrific car crash with serious brain damage to Omega-3 supplementation: “he was in a coma and barely alive”.

In “Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Cognition and Behaviour in Childhood” it found Omega-3 in breastmilk improved cognitive abilities of babies, and Omega-3 reduced 6 and a half year olds ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) symptoms as independently scored by teachers.

They conclude: “These results further indicate that hot executive function and social cognition may be an area of interest for future research.”. Score another point in the dysexecutive syndrome box.

On top of this, a randomised clinical trial found that Omega-3 improved ‘autism’ outcomes. This wouldn’t be possible, unless Omega-3 was helping to repair a damaged part of the brain with new neurons.

Based on these observations, I have to conclude that autism is effectively a cover title for dysexecutive syndrome.

So, what do you think dear reader? Is autism just a cover for dysexecutive syndrome caused by brain damage?

Leave a comment

Caveats/Disclaimers: it can take a long time of continual Omega-3 supplementation before improvements emerge: even months or years. Some may stop supplementation upon improvement, but it needs continual replenishment. Dosage is a factor, however I am not qualified to specify any dosage given it is case specific.

Brain development reportedly slows about age 25, so it may not work in people at/over age 25. It may prevent cognitive decline in later years although results seem inconclusive.

Omega-3 is fundamental part of your diet. I have used Omega-3 regularly and believe it helps with cognition. Your mileage may vary, speak with your doctor for medical advice and/or a dietitian for nutritional advice. Stay safe, dear reader.

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment