Back in 2009, the WHO (World Health Organization) lost all credibility when they declared Swine flu to be the world-ending pandemic that wasn’t.

Despite efforts by media to overhype the figures, it never reached fever pitch panic levels within the public. The Telegraph wrote a scaremongering piece titled “Swine flu deaths in England reach highest level”.

In reality, the total number of deaths officially reported in the UK over a year (2009-Jan 2010) were a mere 308 deaths.

To put this number in context, just over 2,200 people died from car accidents in 2009 in the UK alone, and to ringfence this comparison, in 2024, 74 people died from cows. Just cows. No cow pandemic declared. (For the statistical researchers among you, the ICD code for animal attacks is W55)

How can 308 deaths justify the declaration of a pandemic charging millions and billions in financing and draconian rules, when >2,200 deaths are considered routine?

This same scaremongering led to the pushing of the Swine flu shot in 2009 that led to numerous harms, chiefly among them narcolepsy. The UK government lied and pushed back, before ultimately being defeated in court years later and telling distraught parents they would “reconsider” the compensation. Sorry we crippled your child for life, here, have some notes with a monarch’s face on it.

The reason we’re talking about ‘Swine flu’, is it is a prime example where the disproportionate hype and shilling in the media, does not match the reality.

Proving Bird Flu Isn’t Rampantly Lethal

Readers of the article Vaccine Manufacturers Are Behind The Outbreaks — a piece that is apparently difficult for people to believe despite being laden with evidence — will find The Daily Beagle actually had already covered this supposedly dreaded bird flu.

Quoting the relevant excerpts:

June 2014, an air-purifier malfunctioned at USDA's Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SPRL) in Athens, Georgia and exposed workers to a 'deadly H5N1 [bird flu] strain'.

If you look at the information critically, and combine it with knowledge of how virus evolution works, you’ll spot a flaw in their rampant scaremongering.

Do you see the flaw? It is the date.

H5N1 — or “bird flu” — was released over 10 years ago — June 2014. If it was ever going to become a deadly pandemic, it would have done so after they attempted to release it three times in a row. But nothing happened. No masses of humans dropped dead.

If you contrast to the speed of SARS-CoV-2, it’ll be even more painfully obvious. SARS-CoV-2, we’re officially told, happened within months, but H5N1 takes 10 years to work? What?

In a desperate attempt to obfuscate this history, they’ve tried to rename “bird flu”, from H5N1 to H5N2, to make it seem more “recent”.

What’s curious is they’re now trying to paint “bird flu” as a virus that is becoming super scary, and super-duper dangerous. But there’s a problem with that.

Viruses Evolve To Become Less Deadly Over Time

Viruses that become more lethal kill their hosts, which means they’re less likely to spread. The host has to be alive in order to effectively spread the virus. So viruses evolve to become less deadly.

It is why common colds are annoying but not fatal. It is why influenza is not a mass murdering virus. The original SARS was deadly, and burned out after 8000 cases.

So in 10 years, what has “bird flu” been doing? Evolving to be less lethal. The fact it hasn’t become rampantly deadly in 10 years is evidence of that. The idea it has suddenly decided — prior to an election — to become dangerous in 2024 is absurd.

To justify this pandemic scaremongering? One whole death. Lock up your daughters, hide in your homes, a disease less fatal than British cows is here.

In this death case, they used a general PCR test that only detects for “Influenza A” (general), not for specific subtypes (E.G. bird flu). We have to, for some reason, just trust the labatory sequencing that wasn’t published.

Even if we assume this is true, it has been ten years, and they have one whole death to show for it. Pandemic of the century, everybody. Send in the cows.

Cure Worse Than The Disease

Whilst we’re at it, there’s no way to get any meaningful figures for how fatal “bird flu” is in animals, because they kill them via culling anyway. How is a 100% fatality rate involving culling going to save chickens from dying to “bird flu” that is supposedly resident in the wild population of birds? Kill all chickens? All birds? All animals?

Insanity. Pure, unadulterated insanity.

If one was cynical — which they are — perhaps the culling is an attempt to both destroy the farm industry and hide the actual mortality figures amongst animals. After all, if “bird flu” was as horribly and instantly fatal as claimed — 90% — they wouldn’t even have a chance to cull them. They’d be already dead.

Do The Maths: It Does Not Add Up

This entire affair stinks. In 10 years, a three-times-released virus from a lab that stands to profit from selling a vaccine, suddenly, without any explanation, becomes 90% fatal to birds (rather than less lethal as viral evolution anticipates) 10 years later and now counts as a possible pandemic because after 10 years it killed one entire person in Mexico…

…A couple of months after the vaccine industry develop an mRNA shot for it?

If only a known shill for pharmaceutical interests, say, a member on the Board of Directors of Pfizer, could be shown hyping up the scaremongering of “bird flu” to show this is some attempt to sell yet another toxic shot — this time to the animal industry.

Surprise! It’s former FDA revolving door Board-of-Directors Pfizer member Scott Gottlieb hyping up the scaremonging of “bird flu”. Ta-da!

As for ex-CDC Robert Redfield — depicted at the top of this article, scaremongering as well — he is also pro-vaccine. As you would expect of a former CDC employee.

Vaccine manufacturers sure love to manufacture outbreaks. The next time you see ‘bird flu’ pushed, ask yourself: who benefits?

It certainly isn’t the birds.

