The latest paper making the rounds is the almost blatantly AI generated paper titled “Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study”, which disappointingly people are parroting without double-checking the legitimacy of the paper. Bad news: it is bunk.

One Of The Authors Works For The US Military

And they’re not even qualified for the paper, they’re an English teacher:

‘Liberal Arts’ alone should be a major red flag

‘Former imagery analyst with the U.S. Army’ - another red flag

A linguist is someone who studies languages. Daniel Broudy is supposedly a US military veteran who supposedly no longer works for the U.S. army as an “imagery analyst” (what a strange role for an English teacher to get into). That is to say, he’s a former(?) intel asset.

Reading through his publishing history, it becomes painfully clear that he’s intentionally writing absolute nonsense — to discredit those opposed to the US government, including the anti-war movement in Okinawa (opposed to US base building in Japan) and the anti-vaccine movement:

Making up terms like “McDonaldization” is a red flag. What the fuck is a “Neoliberal Playground”?

Another made-up term, which again, makes no sense. He’s not even native to Okinawa. He’s a US military asset supposedly “protesting” the presence of US military assets; if he hates it that much, why does he insist on staying?

This is literally word salad nonsense

Corporation Communication has absolutely nothing to do with ‘weaponized chemicals’; broken sentence ending on ‘the Bizarre’.

Over-use of repeat words: Excess, Cornucopia, Over-abundance all mean the same thing

We think this one is self-explanatory.

One presentation by Daniel Broudy even slaps you in the face by being held at a talk about ‘the Visual Politics of Satire’:

Satire is always a major red flag.

Such word salad titles coming from an English teacher? Giant red flags.

Older readers of The Daily Beagle will already know that the U.S. Army have an entire psychological warfare unit (of which ‘psycholinguistics’ would be well suited) dedicated to spreading lies about the mRNA shots in a desperate bid to undermine exposure of the harms caused by the US government and their corrupt pharmaceutical buddies.

The Other ‘Author’ Has No Publishing Record

And it isn’t even claimed that they live in Japan. Their ORCID brings up no results for any papers anywhere.

There’s other red flags. The provided email isn’t a professional healthcare email, but a cheaply created gmail account:

Apparently Daniel Broudy forgot healthcare privacy laws were a thing when creating this suspiciously bunk account. Google datamines gmail and the use of a personal email typically violates FOIA-style accountability and transparency laws.

Running the telephone number doesn’t bring back any evidence of this business even existing. All the results point back to the paper. The only “Hanna Women’s Clinic” in South Korea has a completely different phone number and different address:

There is a Young Mi Lee OBGYN but she’s based in New York, not South Korea.

To The Daily Beagle, it appears ‘Young Mi Lee’ is a total fabrication using a combination of pre-existing data sources, most likely AI generated. Many of the other paper titles look like AI generated nonsense as well.

Unsurprisingly, The Paper Is Bunk Too

Anyone with a basic eye towards physics will start to spot issues with the paper even in the abstract:

It is not possible to even physically view a one-dimensional structure. A 1-dimensional item is considered a mathematical abstraction (that is to say, a totally imaginary concept), as being 1-dimensional, it would have no height, width, depth or thickness.

The paper even shoots itself in the foot by claiming a ‘stereomicroscope’ can only be used for examining the ‘3-dimensional’. This would automatically exclude 2-dimensional objects as well.

The discredit-by-association paper then randomly throws in “blood and semen” which is totally unrelated to the abstract:

It does not specify where they were obtained from. It also violates standard ethics practices; you have to get board certified approval when conducting experiments on human materials. I.E. this is not a professional paper.

The paper also blatantly inserts what is obviously satire, written by a talentless hack of an author:

It conjures up claims the lab, where the obviously fraudulent “experiments” supposedly had taken place, magically closed down permanently, forever. By whom? It doesn’t say. Conveniently no citation, or proof.

They arbitrarily omit data:

They claim to have collected blood from a “non-vaccinated participant”, but fail to provide proof of them being “non-vaccinated”, and completely forget to mention whether consent was obtained which is a legal requirement:

Further showing how wild and ridiculous this bunk study will go, they also added ‘distilled spirits’, red wine, beer, and ‘sand water’ to the semen, along with ‘Vitamin C’ (a mineral), mica (another sand mineral) and ‘skin extracts’ (again, without any acknowledgement of consent):

Any actual research scientist would be horrified that this paper even passed peer review. It appears to have just been automatically accepted; it has obviously not been peer-reviewed.

Even More Contaminants (Somehow)

The paper goes on to suspiciously assert — again, without showing actual proof — that the petri dishes weren’t contaminated:

The fact there’s an overt denial should raise eyebrows because this isn’t how papers are typically written. It’d be like saying ‘there’s strong evidence we didn’t kill our participant during the examination’ — who says such a thing? Well, besides talentless hack satire writers, of course.

They claim to have dumped the vials into highly toxic materials.

This entire section is a neon sign flashing red screaming “fraudulent paper!”

They also claim to have added a ton of mineral materials to the vial samples, including silver, gold, mica (literally described as a “mineral complex”), EDTA (a chelation agent that basically interferes with the structure), and, well at this point they’ve intentionally contaminated the samples.

Blatantly A Discredit-By-Association Paper

The fraudulent author writes this paper in a desperate bid to paint critics of the pharmaceutical companies as gullible, crazy or ignorant.

They literally spell out to you they have contaminated the vial samples intentionally before claiming their obviously fraudulent images are “nanotechnology” when they’re clearly mineral structures from the contaminants these propaganda bastards intentionally added themselves.

Carefully preserved? What? It was dumped into toxic chemicals and minerals were added to it.

Disappointingly, Dr John Campbell seems to have completely missed these blatantly obvious red flags, and it isn’t clear if he intentionally glossed over the flaws (he did, after all, previously shill for the Pfizer shot), or is somehow so bad at basic proofreading he missed the numerous neon red flags. This paper has so many red flags it could communicate exclusively in semaphore.

Anyone trying to push this to you as a legitimate paper should be viewed with the deepest of skepticism going forwards. Either their research is so bad they did not read the paper of which they’re trying to promote, or they’re trying to intentionally mislead you. So far, one of the earliest critics of the paper is Jikkyleaks. Hopefully more will follow.

Comments are open. We’re fully expecting the shills.

