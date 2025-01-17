Recently The Daily Beagle uncovered evidence of a cover-up at the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) regarding the proven fact that Bovaer is a documented Anti-Fertility weapon.

During the course of this investigation The Daily Beagle fired off a query to the EFSA — the responsible party for the cover-up — asking why a whopping 42 of the 88 citations (almost half) were censored.

ESFA took over a month to reply, and came up with this pure concentrate form of cognitive dissonance:

“… our scientific assessment process is robust and transparent. Whilst we cannot disclose confidential information publicly …”

Then your processes aren’t transparent. What you’re doing here, EFSA, is lying.

It boils down to a very insincere, dishonest, ‘trust us bro’ with no credible, independently verifiable proof. They are corrupt.

Why is a lying agency in charge of the safety of the food supply?

