Ernest Ramirez, holding the photo of his dead son, who died after taking the COVID-19 shot

Typically I prefer to keep The Daily Beagle out of political commentary, as per the Robbers Cave article, I consider all parties to be essentially the same, whilst exploiting the innate divide-and-conquer tribalism ingrained psychologically in people. And most folks don’t appreciate having their party criticised; referring to it impedes fact finding.

Women are steadily being erased from politics as ‘new party’ becomes same as the old party.

However I suspect folks will ‘read into’ my lack of commentary on a major event such as the Donald Trump assassination attempt. It is a big story; surely a media outlet should cover it? I prefer to not cover popular stories, they already have enough traction.

I recognise maybe this article might piss off a few people, but I think at this point my conscience is screaming at me to talk about it. Something has been bothering me the last few days.

What bothers me about this wall-to-wall news cycle coverage is there’s one ongoing, perpetual assassination attempt that hardly anyone is talking about:

The Assassination Attempt Of The Public

Perhaps a dilligent member of the public could clarify why they’re really, very outraged at a member of the political class being almost killed — to the point I’ve even seen some calling for overt acts of violent retaliation — but in the last ~4 years of government violating your rights and attempting to kill you, it has been nothing but a whimper?

Has the public forgotten the guilt of the involvement in the development of both the mRNA shots and the genetically modified adenovirus shots?

It works incredibly well, 95%, maybe even more than that, it works incredibly well, [...] and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me frankly. — Donald Trump, on Fox News, encouraging people to take the shots

There’s easily formally hundreds of documented ‘assassination attempts’ involving these shots, but I’m supposed to forget who-knows-how-many-people have died, and cheer for a man who gave the shots billions in financing, simply because a punk with a gun tried to shoot him?

Am I supposed to forgive Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel, Anthony Fauci and more by this same logic? If a random member of the public tries one on with one of them, suddenly all is forgiven?

I’ve had some folks suggest the clumsy, very obvious shooter, that even members of the public could see in broad daylight was the calculated, deeply orchestrated work of the Deep State, but they’re not this sloppy.

State-sponsored assassinations usually involve “notes” or “manifestoes” used to justify disproportionate police force (read: shooting the unarmed), or involve dawn raids involving a large quantity of black-clad men shooting you in your groggy sleep as they cover-up cameras.

Or maybe even drone strikes from afar, or the infamous “Arkancided” (based on Hillary Clinton’s home state, Arkansas) where you end up like a Boeing whistleblower having supposedly “died by suicide”, usually from ‘two gunshots to the back of the head’ after speaking out, or alternately held without fair trial like Julian Assange, issued threats after your wife died like Thomas Massie, or blackmailed, ala Jeffrey Epstein, or the other classic, poisoning.

Even if one were to suggest this was some sort of Deep State civil war, I’m not sure I have any sort of capacity to forgive Donald Trump (nor any other co-conspirator, like Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel etc) for their involvement in that multi-billion dollar operation that has assassinated and killed so many Americans.

Being shot at does not magically turn one into a saint — cartels, gangs and drug lords involved in shootouts can testify — nor does it bring back the dead, nor repatriate the suffering of those harmed and permanently crippled. The silence on the vaccine injured — and the cause — is deafening.

Try searching for ‘COVID-19 shot deaths’ on any search engine. Suppressed, minimised, downplayed, censored, gaslighted. But I get wall-to-wall, in-your-face coverage of how Trump was almost killed by a gun, whilst I have to think how many more folks actually got killed by an mRNA shot.

This is from a US government, which, as Caitlin Johnstone aptly points out, just loves assassination and coups. I see a lot of the public screaming at me how terrible this assassination attempt was and I think to myself: ‘don’t any of you remember what happened to you in the last 4 years? Congress are thinking of automatically drafting you.’

If you folks don’t mind, I won’t be boarding the Trump cheerleading train, I’ve got far too many dead members of the public and too much government corruption to worry about. I hope you understand.

Comments are open.

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment