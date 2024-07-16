And Just Like That, Any Guilt Involving mRNA Shots Magically Vanishes
The public are a strange creature at times
Typically I prefer to keep The Daily Beagle out of political commentary, as per the Robbers Cave article, I consider all parties to be essentially the same, whilst exploiting the innate divide-and-conquer tribalism ingrained psychologically in people. And most folks don’t appreciate having their party criticised; referring to it impedes fact finding.
However I suspect folks will ‘read into’ my lack of commentary on a major event such as the Donald Trump assassination attempt. It is a big story; surely a media outlet should cover it? I prefer to not cover popular stories, they already have enough traction.
I recognise maybe this article might piss off a few people, but I think at this point my conscience is screaming at me to talk about it. Something has been bothering me the last few days.
What bothers me about this wall-to-wall news cycle coverage is there’s one ongoing, perpetual assassination attempt that hardly anyone is talking about:
The Assassination Attempt Of The Public
Perhaps a dilligent member of the public could clarify why they’re really, very outraged at a member of the political class being almost killed — to the point I’ve even seen some calling for overt acts of violent retaliation — but in the last ~4 years of government violating your rights and attempting to kill you, it has been nothing but a whimper?
Has the public forgotten the guilt of the involvement in the development of both the mRNA shots and the genetically modified adenovirus shots?
It works incredibly well, 95%, maybe even more than that, it works incredibly well, [...] and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me frankly.
— Donald Trump, on Fox News, encouraging people to take the shots
There’s easily formally hundreds of documented ‘assassination attempts’ involving these shots, but I’m supposed to forget who-knows-how-many-people have died, and cheer for a man who gave the shots billions in financing, simply because a punk with a gun tried to shoot him?
Am I supposed to forgive Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel, Anthony Fauci and more by this same logic? If a random member of the public tries one on with one of them, suddenly all is forgiven?
I’ve had some folks suggest the clumsy, very obvious shooter, that even members of the public could see in broad daylight was the calculated, deeply orchestrated work of the Deep State, but they’re not this sloppy.
State-sponsored assassinations usually involve “notes” or “manifestoes” used to justify disproportionate police force (read: shooting the unarmed), or involve dawn raids involving a large quantity of black-clad men shooting you in your groggy sleep as they cover-up cameras.
Or maybe even drone strikes from afar, or the infamous “Arkancided” (based on Hillary Clinton’s home state, Arkansas) where you end up like a Boeing whistleblower having supposedly “died by suicide”, usually from ‘two gunshots to the back of the head’ after speaking out, or alternately held without fair trial like Julian Assange, issued threats after your wife died like Thomas Massie, or blackmailed, ala Jeffrey Epstein, or the other classic, poisoning.
Even if one were to suggest this was some sort of Deep State civil war, I’m not sure I have any sort of capacity to forgive Donald Trump (nor any other co-conspirator, like Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Albert Bourla, Stéphane Bancel etc) for their involvement in that multi-billion dollar operation that has assassinated and killed so many Americans.
Being shot at does not magically turn one into a saint — cartels, gangs and drug lords involved in shootouts can testify — nor does it bring back the dead, nor repatriate the suffering of those harmed and permanently crippled. The silence on the vaccine injured — and the cause — is deafening.
Try searching for ‘COVID-19 shot deaths’ on any search engine. Suppressed, minimised, downplayed, censored, gaslighted. But I get wall-to-wall, in-your-face coverage of how Trump was almost killed by a gun, whilst I have to think how many more folks actually got killed by an mRNA shot.
This is from a US government, which, as Caitlin Johnstone aptly points out, just loves assassination and coups. I see a lot of the public screaming at me how terrible this assassination attempt was and I think to myself: ‘don’t any of you remember what happened to you in the last 4 years? Congress are thinking of automatically drafting you.’
If you folks don’t mind, I won’t be boarding the Trump cheerleading train, I’ve got far too many dead members of the public and too much government corruption to worry about. I hope you understand.
Comments are open.
You are 💯% spot on there. Maybe it’s just you and me and few others who are worried and observing the worse and most critical issue in our time. The whole world is slowly being annihilated through these bioweapons injections and other related medical means, however it doesn’t seem to be really worrying to many including the vaccinated population!! I worked in the nursing homes and deaths have accelerated big time and many have now just hanging on the thread and anytime will go!
But Not many seems to see the BIG Elephant in the room! The culling will continue in silent because majority of the world population have been injected and is continuing to be injected. Everyday, I continue to hear stories of deaths here, deaths there around my circle. And this is just the people o personally know. But my God! the majority of people minds have been totally zoombified, no one questioning the sudden deaths and deterioration of those who suffered!
I felt like living in a very strange, dark world among the zoombified population .Its very painful to go to work watching what is happening and can’t do anything about it. I have been kicked out for 2 years for not getting the deadly injections and felt like pinned on the ground to eat the dirty soil because I didn’t join the mob!!
I read a great comment which I immediately grokked:
Left Wing, Right Wing 🤷 same chicken.