Depending on your age, you may or may not remember how the start of the Vietnam war began. It has important analogies here.

Back in 1950, the US sent so-called military advisors, with money and military equipment into Vietnam. It would ultimate lead to the dragging of the US into a war with Vietnam spanning several decades, officially starting in 1955. The US quickly deployed a general draft run by the Selective Service.

This might sound vaguely familiar.

The US government have authorised American boots on the ground in Ukraine in an official context (no longer under the pretense of ‘volunteers’).

Spinning it as American military contractors ‘simply’ repairing military weapons, the US refuses to acknowledge the fact it is getting the US involved in an active war in Ukraine.

Much like so-called ‘military advisors’ who ‘helped’ with American equipment in Vietnam before the US invaded, the exact same scheming are emerging here with Ukraine, right down to the Selective Service draft.

Back in June of this year, Congress passed a bill for automatic registration of American citizens to Selective Service (despite a handful trying to repeal it), and as The Daily Beagle noted much earlier, a lot of countries are eyeing up conscription.

Back in September the Daily Beagle warned “red lines are about to be crossed”, pointing to the likely authorisation of long range missile strikes.

Many-an-outlet reported the US government approving long range missile strikes into Russia this November, fewer reported it was driven by both the UK’s Keir Starmer and France’s Macron.

The British and French leaders will discuss on Monday whether Joe Biden, the US president, can be persuaded to give Ukraine permission to fire Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia, according to UK Government insiders.

Curiously, rumour has it the British and French governments already followed suit, despite government censorship trying to cover up.

The US used the excuse of North Koreans in Russia to justify escalation to long-range missile strikes. Blatant fishing for a flimsy justification.

As others have noted, long range missile strikes means Russia would acknowledge them as being direct participants in war. More bluntly; the US is forcing Russia to declare war on the US. And if the rumours about the British and French involvement are true, those countries as well.

People oversimplified this to mean immediate ‘nuclear strikes’, but more likely is an escalating series of conventional warfare attacks against both parties, eventually leading to a nuclear exchange. How fast? Don’t know. Maybe as soon as next year.

As Russian minister Lavrov notes, they will use ‘adequate retaliatory measures’. Notice absence of the word nuclear, suggesting Russia won’t immediately hit the red button, but it’s not banned, either. Another line gives another hint: ‘our military is thinking about this and will be offering various options.’, suggesting a more lateral component.

Russia have updated their nuclear deterrence doctrine to consider proxy wars under certain circumstances to be a valid means to justify the use of nuclear weapons. So, the idea of a nuclear exchange is still very possible.

Russia already signalled no interest in ‘freezing’ the conflict, scuppering reported ‘freeze in place’ plans the incoming Trump administration might have proposed.

This is probably given the prior two Minsk Accords peace treaties Russia agreed just ended up with Russia being attacked anyway. They’re aware the US are stalling for time in a flimsy attempt to rectify a losing situation.

Several countries told their populaces to get ready for various crises, including, most suspiciously, war.

Signalling Nuclear War, The Potassium Iodate Conspiracy Expands

The Daily Beagle can also confirm we’ve found an expansion with the original Potassium Iodate conspiracy, which we’ve previously said is in preparation for nuclear war. We’ve now found Potassium Iodide — used to protect against radioactive Iodine — in store drinks, most noticeably in the long shelf-life drinks.

There’s likely to be other drinks now containing Potassium Iodide as well, so keep an eye out for those. All-in-all, The Daily Beagle thinks we’re on the brink of nuclear war. What do you think, dear reader?

