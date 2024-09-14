NATO wants to approve long-range missiles for Ukraine, Russia says if that happens they will be in direct war with NATO.

Plus the usual globalist arrogance of dismissing concerns.

Why does Russia see it as NATO involvement?

Ukraine does not have the training nor the satellite technology to operate the long-range missiles. Russia knows, therefore, any long range missile strikes in Russia are targeted exclusively by NATO.

Russia are now also looking to pair up with China if such a war comes.

Ukraine Is A Full Blown Tyranny

Various clips depicting pressgangs forcing Ukrainian civilians into conscription via the use of force and violence. Ukrainians clearly want no part of the war and do not support the Ukrainian government, judging by the amount of violence and force being used against them:

As for the Ukrainian women overseas, they’re being turned into prostitutes.

