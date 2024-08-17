The Daily Beagle has been refraining from publishing an analysis of the Kursk situation so we could better understand what exactly is going on, given the fog of war.

Despite casualties being taken by both sides, contrary to Western media reporting, Kursk is not some giant victory against Russia.

To give you an idea of how small Kursk actually is, here’s a map showing the distance from Kursk to Moscow…

…and here’s Kursk in the context of the whole of Russia.

Tiny, isn’t it?

For those of you numbers oriented, Kursk is about 79 miles (128km) from the border by road. Moscow is about 327 miles (527km) from Kursk. For contrast, Russia has 6.3 million square miles of land. Crimea has about 10,400 square miles. Donbas has about 6,500 square miles.

The bizarre idea being floated that the small area of Kursk could be used to negotiate for large spaces is therefore patently absurd, and The Daily Beagle suspected this isn’t the true motive.

NAFO Shills Leak Plans

Searching for the actual tactical value in the attack on Kursk, The Daily Beagle challenged a number of ‘NAFO shills’ (NAFO is the informal nickname for essentially a government backed troll army who support NATO), and as a result was able to flush out some information.

First, we found out at least 3 battalions had been committed to this attack (for non-military types, a battalion is between 300 to 1,500 troops). They claimed the minimum number of personnel was about 6,000, with up to 23,000 being potentially committed.

They intended to have the bizarre cover story that it was a large contingent of — get this — pro-Ukrainian Russians.

However, per the public discussion quoting Douglas Macgregor, The Daily Beagle can confirm it has seen videos of “Ukrainian”/“Russians” within Kursk who have distinctly American accents (to the point all the commands are issued in English). On weight of probability these battalions — given NAFO are aware of them — most likely consist of NATO troops (under the usual excuse of ‘acting as volunteers’).

The Daily Beagle also found out that the primary objective of the advances into Russia is the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (pictured above).

The power plant is ancient as far as Nuclear Power Plants [NPPs] go. It was built in the 1960s, and already two reactors in it have been decommissioned, with units three and four due to be decommissioned. The design of the plant is similar to the one at Chernobyl.

From a security standpoint, it means the facility likely lacks the conventional protections against attacks you’d see on a modern nuclear power plant, that is to say, it is a vulnerable target.

The timing also coincides with reported peace talks about both sides agreeing not to strike energy infrastructure, conveniently disrupting said talks.

Russia have threatened a “harsh response” if Kursk NPP is attacked, which includes mention of NATO’s batshit plan to blame Russia for attacking their own nuclear power plant. Curiously, Russia have not mentioned a nuclear response.

Meltdown, Meltdown

During this time, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was also struck by Ukraine, causing a fire in one of the cooling towers. The Daily Beagle previously warned Zaporizhzhia would be subject to a nuclear false flag by Ukraine, over 2 years ago.

Despite this, Ukraine claimed Russia were “burning tyres” and were responsible. One barely has to recall how Russia were blamed for supposedly attacking their own pipeline, a narrative now revealed to be false as it turns out Ukraine had involvement.

The attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP comes after telegraphed moves which The Daily Beagle noticed, which included:

Examples of potassium iodate being added to foods.

The Daily Beagle was able to informally speak with a Russian government worker regarding the status of the Zaporizhzhia plant. Purportedly it is undergoing cold shutdown, however it is deemed too risky to move the radioactive materials from the plant, as they believe an attack during transport would cause bigger issues.

Russia is of the view that Ukraine is attempting to acquire nuclear waste materials in order to make a dirty bomb.

For those unfamiliar with what a dirty bomb is, it is essentially an explosive surrounded by waste radioactive materials, where the explosive spreads the radioactive waste over a large area, rendering said area inhospitable.

It looks like Ukraine are attempting to go scorched earth in the attack on Kursk and Zaporizhzhia.

What are your thoughts, dear reader?

(Readers are also reminded to read the nuclear survival guide.)

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment