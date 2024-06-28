Disclaimer: This does not constitute legal advice. Speak with a legal professional regarding your case.

Let us take a look at some legal cases and rulings.

Case: Loper Bright Enterprises V. Raimondo

Summary: Can Federal agencies (re)interpret (ambiguous) Congressional laws?

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: No. The Constitution makes clear that there is a separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative and Judicial. The only nominated power for interpretation of ambiguous laws are the courts themselves. The fact the court is attempting to interpret this ambiguity is a Q.E.D.

Case: Murthy v. Missouri

Summary: Can the US government compel social media to censor the public?

Ruling: The SCOTUS claim that plaintiffs lacked Article III Standing to bring lawsuit against the US government (see here for Article III).

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: The Daily Beagle concurs with Justice Alito’s judgment that the majority justices erred. Majority justices failed to explain why the case lacks Article III Standing — specifically, what part of the test it falls down on.

Normally this claim is reserved when plaintiffs fail to show harm, however the censorship is the harm, and a violation of First Amendment rights is sufficient to meet that requirement. Perhaps the court refers to the redressability. A financial penalty for loss of business and rights, proportionate to the amount required to re-establish reach, and an injunction, would suffice.

We suspect an investigation into the justices who refused Standing to see if they have any financial conflicts of interest is warranted, given this ruling would impact the entire tech sector, and it’d be hard to believe none of them have investments into technology companies.

We’re of the view that Missouri and Louisiana need to onboard other US States (at least 20 or so), and grow the size of noted victims of censorship from the 5, to the millions of Americans, such SCOTUS can’t simply toss it. Meanwhile, a legislative action needs to be undertaken to prohibit SCOTUS from issuing ‘lack of standing’ rules without explanation.

Case: Children's Health Defense V. FDA, Et Al

Summary: None provided. Vague details here.

Ruling: Dismissed for lack of Article III Standing.

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: This will be difficult for non-legal types to hear.

This case lacks a summary on the priniciple that the legal position CHD put forward is, in The Daily Beagle’s humble opinion, incoherent legal word salad. SCOTUS dismissed on Article III because, frankly, CHD’s position was nonsense.

Their lawsuit boils down to: ‘We want to sue the FDA for approving the COVID-19 shots’. If you’re not familiar with law, this is an incomplete and invalid legal case.

For a legal case to be valid it must propose, in general:

A specific tort (that’s a type of wrongdoing, in the criminal sense) An A-to-B causation of how their actions caused that tort A proposition on how to remedy that tort (I.E. what steps are you asking the court to rectify this wrongful action? So if you ask the court to ‘give you the moon’, they’ll dismiss because it’s not redressable; not within their remit)

To be clear, the criticisms of the FDA are not wrong, but the legal case has been incorrectly filed. If we didn’t know better, we’d say the case was intentionally sabotaged so it would fail.

If their legal case was to be restructured, it would use the following:

Jane Doe got seriously injured by the COVID-19 shot Jane Doe would not have been seriously injured by the COVID-19 shot if the FDA had not approved it Jane Doe trusted the FDA approval, believing it showed safety The FDA misled Jane Doe into taking a harmful shot by giving erroneous approval Remedy to torts are: Financial remediation to Jane Doe for past, current and future injuries/harms/losses Withdrawal of the COVID-19 shots from market An announcement by the FDA publicly stating they erred in giving approval to the shots

Despite all the deaths and harms, the CHD simply claimed their torts were… fears:

If you ask any competent lawyer, they will tell you fear is not an addressable tort (the closest is emotional damage, but why argue that when you have actual deaths?).

Basically CHD were insinuating that risks were imaginary fears. As opposed to real life injuries. Courts cannot address fears, being incorporeal things.

This isn’t the first time CHD have filed a nonsense legal case designed to fail. In 2022 they filed a case against the FDA in a State court system.

The State court had to dismiss because of a “lack of subject matter jurisdiction”. In plain English, it means the State court does not have the power to rule over a Federal jurisdiction (the FDA is a Federal agency, not a State agency). To do that, you’d need to file in a Federal court.

Why did CHD intentionally misfile the case?

It seems strikingly like they’re trying to convince the public, that the public in general are powerless to bring lawsuits, by attempting to exploit their ignorance on why lawsuits fail, in order to engineer designed-to-fail lawsuits on intentionally flawed grounds.

Case: Mahmoud v. McKnight

Summary: Parents want the right to opt their children out of LGBTQ indoctrination that runs contrary to their religious beliefs.

Ruling: Parents are not entitled to religious exemptions.

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: This violates the First Amendment and Separation of Church and State powers, which prohibits the government from either enforcing (E.G. shoving LGBTQ propaganda down people’s throats) or restricting (E.G. preventing parents from withdrawing from said activities) any sort of religious activity.

Essentially the 4th Circuit compels the attendence of children to these activities against their beliefs, which is unenforceable.

The 4th Circuit errors by trying to claim the parents did not bring ‘sufficient amounts of evidence’ regarding indoctrination. The parents need not prove indoctrination is occurring to have access to their First Amendment rights; they only need to prove their beliefs are violated, and the compelled lessons are sufficient proof of that.

Perhaps the plaintiffs may need to amend or revise their case to make it stronger against such fallacies, but the 4th Circuit is clearly in the wrong and knows it.

Case: We The Patriots USA, Inc., et al. v Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Development, et al.

Summary: Does the State have the right to remove religious exemptions compelling those against their will to take the vaccine?

Ruling (SCOTUS): declined to hear the case.

Ruling (2nd Circuit): claimed that mandated vaccines somehow didn’t violate religious beliefs/freedom of expression.

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: It is clear SCOTUS are shirking their duties, and are trying to treat this as a State-level issue, rather than a Constitutional issue. It is painfully obvious that Connecticut are medically experimenting on children against their will by revoking religious exemptions.

Religious exemptions are, in our humble opinion, a red herring, because the State doesn’t get to decide whose religious beliefs are valid or not. Which also extends to them not having the power to mandate vaccines against will or belief, either.

It is clear U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton is corrupt, and ought to be investigated for ties to the vaccine industry. Their ruling is so blatantly Unconstitutional you’d have to be blind not to see it.

Dishonourable Mentions

Here are some dishonourable mentions of legal infringements. As they partain to legal systems we’re not familiar with, we can’t opine, but they are so blatantly immoral and wrong they deserve mentioning anyway.

You don’t need a legal opinion on these: these courts are all corrupt.

And finally, a piece of good news:

Case: State of Kansas, Kris W. Kobach v Pfizer Inc

Summary: Kansas’ AG Kris Kobach is suing Pfizer for fraud and misrepresentation over the safety profile of the shots.

The Daily Beagle’s Opinion: Not much else to add. We hope this has something to do with our RICO article from a while back. It’s a good lawsuit, and we hope other States join in.

The only thing to ask is why aren’t there prosecutions yet?

Even Boeing saw threats of prosecutions for breaking safety agreements. About time Pfizer & Co did.

