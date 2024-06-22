Unfun fact: dogs were the first animals to enter space. Dog supremacy!

You’re probably all familiar with the recent Boeing aircraft disasters — 9 within 3 months alone, most likely as a result of their vaccine mandates either killing or driving away any talent within the organisation.

You may or may not be also aware that Boeing manufactures the Starliner spacecraft (pictured above), which prior to launch was experiencing difficulties. However if you follow the short journey of recent events you get the distinct smell of cover-up.

June 13th 2024, NASA claim distress call from astronauts onboard the ISS is a “simulation”, tell everybody to ignore it. Relates to a decompression event.

June 19th 2024, media report there’s an incident involving Starliner, where 28 thrusters have failed, only 4 are operational again, and they’re postponing departure of astronauts from the ISS… 6 days after they sent the distress call that was supposedly a “simulation”. Hmm.

This looks suspiciously like a cover-up, with some sort of disaster presently unfolding on the ISS. Did Starliner’s thruster issue cause damage to the ISS when the vehicle docked? Is it causing issues with the ISS orbit?

Why would NASA claim the distress signal is fake when we can clearly see there’s a major incident unfolding on the ISS?

Is NASA lying in order to try to preserve Boeing’s stock portfolio?

Imagine the headline: “Boeing causes ISS to deorbit”. Surely their stock prices would crater!

That’s all for now, dear reader, stay safe.

