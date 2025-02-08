Yet another sci-fi named mass murder campaign by Trump buried by ‘hey, look over there!’ journalism, Project Stargate, a batshit, technobabble filled flasher project called “AI cancer vaccines” was unveiled, slapping AI on a marketing gimmick, financed to the tune of $500 billion, or, half a trillion. Fancy getting injected by a shot designed by an AI that can’t even solve simple problems even children can solve?

Who Is Paying For All Of This Anyway?

Part of the financing comes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under their Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, spearheaded by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The AI tech fund, called MGX, has Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi as CEO. Reportedly has a maximum financing value of $100 billion.

MGX shares part of the burden with the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund (read: UAE taxpayers) and known proxy Chinese shell company G42, run by Peng Xiao.

Concerns about G42 have been raised before, being fingered for stealing US technology, developing ToTok (not a spelling error) – used by the UAE to spy on millions of phones. Peng Xiao is an executive member of Pegasus, subsidiary of DarkMatter, an Emirati “security firm” hiring former CIA, NSA and Israeli intelligence agents. Small world. Usual suspects.

Peng Xiao spoke with Laurance D Fink, CEO of BlackRock, regarding US restrictions on semi-conductor technology to China, hoping to expand China’s dominance over America. BlackRock also partnered with Microsoft regarding AI technology. Same suspects

G42’s interest in so-called “AI cancer vaccines” likely involves stealing the genetic data given G42 has already been accused of trying to steal private genetic information before. “Personalised” “AI cancer vaccines” make the perfect cover story as it just happens to need a copy of your DNA to make. One can’t help but hear the echoes of EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology genetic bat virus datamining in this one.

The other evil financial backers include SoftBank, Microsoft owned OpenAI, and Oracle. The collective group supposedly plan to invest $100 billion; coupled with MGX’s $100 billion, it’s not clear where the other $300 billion will come from. We’re guessing the US taxpayers are footing the bill.

SoftBank ironically faces bankruptcy, recently halting new funding, due to multi-billion losses totalling $21.6 billion as recently as 2022, so it isn’t clear how they will finance this. Microsoft controlled OpenAI, whose AI is neither open nor intelligent, claimed they were trying to protect humanity from AI, aided and abetted genocide in Gaza by supplying Israel’s military with access to AI. Despite this, Oracle is the one with the most damning ties to genocide.

Dark Ties To Netanyahu, Orchestrator of Genocide

Larry Ellison, owner of Oracle, previously a witness in a corruption case brought against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, after he supposedly offered Netanyahu a job at Oracle whilst Netanyahu visited Larry on his private island of Lana’i – found in Maui. Yes, the same Maui that caught fire. Small world.

They met despite the fact Larry was a witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, obviously trying to get their stories straight. Larry went on to lobby Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan to help Netanyahu defend himself against graft charges. Witness tampering, anyone?

Another witness in the Netanyahu corruption trial was the now dead Sheldon Adelson, also a Trump donor. Between that and Larry receiving billions in investment from Trump, it is a small world.

Larry previously called for a mass surveillance state, saying citizens will be on their best behaviour as a result of the tyranny. You know, kinda like a facial recognition system run by Israeli intel agency Shin Bet, or a mass ISP data analysis tool STA 6400 produced by Israeli firm Narus and used by the NSA.

Despite the fact Larry tried to sue California so he could ignore the rules and land his plane any time he wanted – even when people are sleeping. Anyone else see a problem with appointing a genocidal maniac to a company that is pro-mass surveillance against innocent civilians?

The only thing Larry has gotten right is claiming tumours circulate their DNA in the bloodstream, looking suspiciously pilfered from The Daily Beagle’s research into ctDNA (circulating tumour DNA), ironically used to prove the mRNA shots cause cancer by integrating the ctDNA into cells via LNPs. Whoops.

It Is Not Looking Good With RFK Jr Either

RFK Jr stated publicly on air he’s “not anti-vaccine” and got his children vaccinated. People will be disappointed to learn he privately spoke with Pfizer CEO and veterinarian Albert Bourla (of mass murder mRNA shot fame), and Albert Bourla wasn’t even worried as ‘he’s not that radical’. Yes, Kennedy’s kids are vaccinated.

[…] Should Big Pharma be worried? Analysts believe it bodes poorly for vaccine makers. But Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla said he doesn't think so, in an interview with Yahoo Finance. In fact, he said that RFK's views on vaccines are not as radical as publicly perceived. […]

RFK Jr previously questioned the need for a truce between Israel and Gaza, and suggested any other country would have done the same level of genocide. When was the last time you heard Russia, China or Iran bombing 10,000 children to death in an open air concentration camp?

The genocide is so bad there’s a scientific study showing Palestinians have the lowest life expectancy out of all of the nations in the world…

[…] expectancy in the Gaza Strip decreased by 34·9 years during the first 12 months of the war, about half the prewar level of 75·5 years. […] — Life expectancy losses in the Gaza Strip during the period October, 2023, to September, 2024

This, coupled with Trump financing $500 billion mRNA “cancer vaccines” is a gut punch to anyone who had hopes he’d reverse the tyranny of pharma and government. He’s just another pharmaceutical stooge.

Can We Have Someone Who Isn’t Rabidly Pro-Genocide?

He shat on the public by talking to mass murderer Bill Gates rather than shunning, at no point has Trump formally walked back his comments that the shots — which cause vaccine induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, myocarditis, pericarditis, cancer and way more — somehow “work incredibly well”. Maybe he meant at killing? Either way, it isn’t the only form of mass murder Trump supports, a massive red flag he’s not the hero we’ve seen sold.

Trump wants to further genocide Palestinians. He’s already shipped 2000 lb bombs to Israel, certain to be used on civilians. He’s also created an exception for Israel in all the aid cutbacks, intending to give them another $7 billion in military ‘aid’ (as if they need assistance against a bombed out and genocided people!).

He proposed America occupies Palestine — another warmongering invasion — involving US troops in another overseas occupation on Israel’s behalf, and proposing forcefully relocating millions of Palestinians out of their native home, by using the excuse they live in rubble piles — that Israel created by indiscriminate civilian bombing campaigns with the help of American weapons.

He’s already penalising the International Criminal Court for daring to investigate Israeli war crimes – apparently you can be above the law if you’re Israeli (or is that Zionist as in Joe Biden’s case?).

His comments to displace Palestinians are so offensive he’s been forced to issue a half-hearted leaving-the-door-open retraction and simply saying their evil scheme is a ‘long way off’ – but noticeably not canceled. Israel meanwhile applauded like a clapping seal.

Everybody loves it, but this is just not the right time, but we'll maybe do something later — Donald Trump

Netanyahu was so proud he gave Trump a golden explosive pager, the same ones that killed civilians in Lebanon. Lets not forget Israel has also taken more land from Syria despite the fact Syria has never attacked Israel – even as Israel performs indiscriminate bombing runs in Syria. Trump’s behaviour is a major red flag for a psychopath with zero conscience.

If Trump is this unaffected by the genocide of even Palestinian children, then he lacks the moral conscience to care about the suffering of Americans from his mRNA shot.

Speaking with humanity harmer Bill Gates for three hours at Mar-a-lago proves this. Financing “treatment” of the harms induced by mRNA shots in the first place (cancer) — bearing in mind they have officially admitted to DNA being in the shots — is as The Daily Beagle describes, a Bastiat Crime; harm, to sell a “solution”.

Biden’s pardoning of Fauci & Co affirms their guilt in this mass murder campaign — States are now scrambling for some means of charging him — verifying what The Daily Beagle previously said on the involvement with Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

So damning is the evidence, they pre-emptively cover their own backsides — Biden by pardoning Fauci & Co, and Trump by blocking the International Criminal Court.

Trump’s silence on mRNA shot harms — too busy persecuting homeless and war torn Palestinians to care — shows the damning level of involvement of all politicians.

Anyone party cheerleading or even individual cheerleading is blind to the fact the general public is being screwed over whilst being given trite concessions to distract from a massive war crime against all of humanity occurring.

Visualising the numbers 1,000,000: a million ←You are getting this back 1,000,000,000: a billion (one thousand million) ← Average military project 1,000,000,000,000: a trillion (one thousand billion) ← mRNA spending is here

What do we get instead? Some paid-leave firings, a paltry few million in dollars from USAID, and some word changes (‘oops sorry we lied to you and you died, we won’t do it again’). The unvaccinated were fined, jailed, denied healthcare access and had their children kidnapped for contrast.

Why are these mass murderers only re-writing their essays? What the hell kind of lame fucking punishment is an article re-write and a mass firing? Who cheers for such low quality punishment? Are your standards really that low? They all leave their jobs at the HHS to go work at Pfizer anyway! Remember? Revolving door jobs!

Whatever millions saved were tossed down with the half trillion spent on mRNA shots and military weapons. You can tell when the dollar loses value — the price of gold goes up.

There’s more and more parallels between the genocide in Gaza and the genocide at the behest of governments and pharmaceutical companies right here, at home.

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me

Americans need to stop falling for these ‘feel-good’ political stunts with darker political undertones. Executive orders are easily reversed (wait 4 years, write another executive order), have limited legal power, and are just temporary offerings.

We will not get our justice in the political sphere from celebrity has-beens performing stunts on air for cheers and claps with no practical, permanent, actionable results against offenders or crimes against humanity: only excuses, word changes, and delays. All talk, no justice. Any good will have to come from our own actions.

