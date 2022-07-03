Tired of news outlets that treat you as being stupid, constantly reporting unsubstantiated lies and technical half-truths that skirt the serious issues of the day?

Then you want The Daily Beagle, the no-nonsense, no-punches pulled media outlet telling you as it is.

The Daily Beagle is an original Citizen Journalism outlet that provides in-depth analysis on a variety of subjects, including wars, medicine, energy, politics, influence, food, law (prosecution and defence), and more, engaging in both controversy and original investigation that isn’t afraid to bite the hand that feeds. Disagree and prove we’re wrong? We admit mistakes. Sometimes we even show a sense of humour.

Oh, we also slap a dog onto nearly every thumbnail we make as well, so there’s that too. Sound like your kind of shindig? Subscribe!