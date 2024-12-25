None of them ask for your consent.

The Daily Beagle was recently contacted by an individual who was angry over the abusive practices involved in data handling by the NHS.

They explained they had opted out of having their data passed around to third parties by NHS National Data Opt-Out, and when they received an unwanted spam email from the NHS soliciting vaccination, they demanded that their information given to third parties be deleted, to which the NHS told them: no.

Indeed, in one of the emails supplied references a link where the NHS — and the UK government, by extension — gives itself the excuse to pilfer your information under arbitrary circumstances, whenever it wants, making opting out pointless. Like a rapist, not seeking consent.

The National Data “Opt-Out” makes the hilarious front page commentary that patients ‘have a choice’, when in reality, they don’t. Notice their graph shows the opt-out database isn’t used by anybody. GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is meaningless, and the best way to keep your information private is to not give them any.

Apparently no doesn’t mean no in NHS land, desperate to shove vaccines down your throat, will steal your personal information, pass it around, refuse to inform third parties to delete your information, and will generally give contradictory responses, like this for example:

“We will of course, stop” except “we will however continue to process your information”.

The Daily Beagle was informed in the tip-off that they had pressed the so-called Data Protection Officer to explain this glaring contradiction of ‘no means yes’ and what the point of an opt-out was if it didn’t actually opt-out, and unsurprisingly, NHS Digital did not reply.

We were informed NHS Digital avoided answering additional questions. These questions included:

Why bulk spam email constituted ‘direct care’, when it is clearly indirect and en-mass. What regulations prohibit deletion of information? (Under GDPR you are supposed to have the right to request deletion of your information, A.K.A. right to be forgotten) How the regulations permitted them to breach patient confidentiality? (Patient confidentiality is a separate context to GDPR) Why they were refusing to correct (delete) information and what gave them the right to hold onto incorrect information? Why there is an opt-out if consent does not matter? If opt-out already existed, why wasn’t the “other” opt-outs set in line with National Data Opt-Out preferences? Under what law or regulation was automatic opt-in specified?

The silence from the NHS on these obviously glaring contradictions is telling, and their justification, as a public health body, is even more circular:

The NHS claims they can violate your consent under two main conditions:

If the NHS — a public health body — arbitrarily declares there’s a public health risk. Which given the NHS, would be all the time, therefore negates the entire point of asking for consent.

If the Secretary of Health and Social Care arbitrarily orders them to do so (no legislation was provided specifying where or why they have this power to override GDPR)

So you got that pleb? Your privacy is a right, except for when it isn’t. If a public health body that will always be dealing with public health can always excuse stealing people’s private information (ignoring patient confidentiality to boot!) by circularly highlighting they’re a public health body, then neither they, nor the UK government, can be trusted with any personal or private information.

The fact they’re doing an entire performance pretending to care about your ‘choices’ when they can arbitrarily ignore it whenever they want would be hilarious, if it wasn’t for the fact it is so evil.

The Daily Beagle were told by the person giving the tip-off that they asked, upon whose clinical advice were the NHS basing the so-called “direct care” emails, given they had not consulted with anybody over the matter?

The NHS replied they had used advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), but there was no actual clinical conversations held (I.E. it was not direct care):

That is to say, the NHS engaged in a blanket mass marketing campaign based on an arbitrary set of codes, and this was neither direct nor was it care. There was no clinical advisory, only an automated mass mailer system that most likely just sent emails to literally everybody.

The NHS then had the cheek to ask the person for their NHS number…

…to which The Daily Beagle was told, the person had retorted by asking them why they needed their NHS number when the NHS was perfectly adept at stealing information whenever it wants, and can just provide a complete list of codes anyway?

Again, no response.

The NHS then tried to justify their spam emails by trying to argue that vaccination is a direct care activity…

…however The Daily Beagle were informed the person asked what this had to do with unwanted spam emails, which are clearly neither vaccination nor direct care.

Again, no response.

The Daily Beagle was told by the individual in question that they had previously contacted the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) on the matter, to which the ICO maliciously ignored the complaint, despite the obvious privacy infringements.

Given the UK Government, the NHS and the ICO all seem to be onboard, it seems the only way to effectively protest this abuse of information is to provide the NHS with false information. If they won’t let us opt-out, then we’ll just have to withhold accurate and valid information from them and manually “opt-out” ourselves.

Members of the British Public ought to complain to their MPs, as this abusive theft of information without consent must stop. Feel free to forward a copy of this article.

When it comes to the NHS defending pharmaceutical companies profits by shoving vaccines down your throat, your privacy comes last.

We’ve included image copies of the emails below, with permission from the contactee.

It’s an eye opening read, and you should read both of them. We have also included the references provided in the emails, below each email as links, in order of appearance.

