Substack Bends The Knee
Presented with minimal commentary
Why is an American company with an American address (at the bottom of their compliance message!) under American law, bending the knee to a tyrannical British government and censoring posts from readers?
What are the criteria for deciding which posts, chats, streams will be blocked? Who will decide? Will authors be informed that their material has been flagged/blocked? Will they be informed why? If blocking is due to complaints, will the complainants be named? Will authors have the right to respond? Who will make the decision? Will there be a right to appeal? Authors need answers to all of those questions. Will authors have the reciprocal right to block groups of readers from seeing their material?
Diabolical. Totally insincere. This world is overflowing with evil and corruption already and substack pretends we need them to protect our poor widdle ears and eyes.