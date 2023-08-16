Disclaimer: This is not legal advice. Speak with a legal professional.

As of late, some posters have posed the question of why Sweden’s excess mortality is low if the numbers of people who received the deadly shots are high (and some have tried to answer it).

Firstly, it is worth pointing out that no country should be experiencing any excess deaths, whether ‘low’ or ‘high’; if the shots were supposed to work, there should have been a reduction in deaths. Sweden isn’t quite the ‘gotcha’ some seem to think it is.

Secondly, a single exception does not disprove a general trend, instead it invites a query as to why that one country is the exception. If 99% of people get murdered in an area, the 1% of survivors does not mean the area is safe.

Thirdly, we must qualify the statements to get meaningful answers:

Low excess mortality compared to what? (Another country? Sweden’s prior excess mortality? 2022 compared to 2021? 2021 compared to 2020?)

High rates of shot uptake compared to what? (Another country? Different age groups? Different brands of shot?)

What constitutes sufficient evidence as ‘cause’? (What causes a death can be multi-modal)

The Daily Beagle Investigates

Before you can answer any questions, you need to have data. The Daily Beagle compiled data for:

Excess mortality rates in the EU (monthly between 2020-2023)

Total numbers of doses administered in the EU (per country)

Population size in the EU (per country)

Approximate percentages administered to children

Legatum health index (rough marker for healthcare quality)

In doing so, we uncovered evidence of data fraud. Lets start with exposing fraud first.

Germany Hides Vaccine Brand

The Daily Beagle wanted to acquire a breakdown of all brand types to see if excess mortality was tied to a specific brand of shot. We weren’t able to do so, as Germany commits mass fraud by marking all their shots as “Unknown”.

Notice in below animated image there are no green circles indicating any brand for Germany (data sourced from EU official website vaccinetracker.ecdc.europa.eu).

Note: the app automatically changes the map size to only show applicable countries, and does not have any zoom in/zoom out controls.

In contrast, if we look up “unknown” brand, you will see a giant green blob on Germany (note the 193 million grey circle in the bottom left):

The Daily Beagle suspects this is something to do with the fact BioNTech (manufacturer for Pfizer) are based in Germany, and that Pfizer have engaged in sleight-of-hand tactics with the use of the ‘Comirnaty’ brand, essentially amounting to product fraud and fraudulent labelling.

What better way to hide such illegal activities than to label all shots in Germany as ‘unknown’?

5 Countries Admit To Fraudulent Shot Administration Data

In attempting to gather data on amount of doses administered, the EU was forced to asterisk their datasets and admit 5 countries engaged in questionable record keeping practices (Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark):

The most questionable aspect of fraud is the claim Austria gave (‘administered’) more doses than it had received (‘distributed’).

Either Austria are admitting to fraudulently giving people higher dosages than they should have received (a clear informed consent violation, healthcare fraud, harmful practice, etc), or they’re admitting to fraudulently fabricating a higher administered dose out of thin air.

The other four countries just sound like differing invented excuses to try to justify why administration numbers exceed distribution numbers. Cyprus, however, is proveably fraudulent.

Cyprus Commits Data Fraud Too

On the dataset from Cyprus, they falsely claim to have administered zero shots of any type to children:

This is evidently fraud, because they greenlit administration of the shots back in December 2021:

Bearing in mind the above discovered fraud (on top of the fraud by the CDC and ONS), do take the datasets with a seawater ocean sized helping of salt. Here are our findings.

1# Sweden’s Excess Mortality Isn’t ‘Unusually Low’

Using EuroStat data on EU (country level) excess mortality, we found Sweden’s excess mortality rates are not ‘unusually low’, but par for the course in similar rated countries. See if you can spot Sweden’s line in the following graph:

You will notice Sweden has similar monthly spikes to countries like Germany, Finland and the Netherlands, only maybe a parallel lower. If Sweden is so unique, why do several of the spikes mirror that of other countries?

In the above graph, we isolated 8 distinct EU countries with known high vaccination rates and comparable healthcare services. We calculated vaccine rate by working out a ‘dose ratio’ (number of doses administered divided by total population):

We did not include 27 countries’ worth of data as the graph becomes unreadable and noisy (making Sweden hard to spot in the baseline with confusing similar colours). Here’s the unpleasantly unreadable graph for comparison:

2# Sweden’s Excess Mortality Was Not The Lowest In 2020

This may come as a shock to some people. Part of the assumption about Sweden having ‘low excess mortality’ post-shot relies on the perception Sweden’s excess mortality was already the lowest in 2020 (to make it artificially seem like the shots have reduced deaths).

(We do remind people to however factor in the Midazolam murders when considering 2020 Excess Deaths data.)

Sweden was not the lowest for excess deaths in 2020, that title goes to Norway, who achieved a negative number in 2020 without the use of shots:

Given complexity of presented data, we averaged out the excess death rates from EuroStat (values in a given year added up, then divided by number of months present) on a per year basis (we’ve omitted 2023, given it is missing nearly 8 months worth of deaths, it artificially deflates the number of deaths in all groups).

It is important to note the 2020 data, because if you start from a high point and fall down, it may seem like you’re flying. Note, even though Sweden saw a reduction in 2021, it did not become negative like Norway did without the shots in 2020. That is to say, unvaccinated Norwegian people still did better than vaccinated Swedish folk.

3# Sweden Was Not The Biggest Administrator Of Shots

Contrary to the other assumption about Sweden administering the most shots, they didn’t. They actually came in position 14.

Portugal was the biggest administrator of the shots on a dose to population ratio, and they saw horrific excess deaths (even in the incomplete data of 2023):

Data was manually sourced from vaccinetracker.ecdc.europa.eu, coupled with population data from worldometers.info, to work out the dose ratio.

Whilst not everybody in a population will receive a dose, a dose ratio is a good way of determining just how many doses are in a general population subset (read: how much dose administering they actually achieved).

Following on from this…

4# Sweden Was One Of The Lowest Administrators Of The Shots To Children

Given clear evidence that AstraZeneca shots and Pfizer shots kill children, it made sense to analyse this from an age group perspective as well. Children are more vulnerable, after all.

Whilst Sweden does have a mid-range administration rate, they actually have the sixth lowest rate for administering the shot to children.

Below is an animated graphic, manually compiled, where the red line indicates Sweden’s maximum percentage, compared to other countries:

As the evil child murderers won’t release hard data in an easy-to-read format lest it make presenting evidence of their war crimes too easy, The Daily Beagle had to manually analyse the graphs one-by-one to get a rough percentage for each of the four shot categories for children.

These are provisional figures done ‘by eye’ using a simple graphical line (estimated percentage error rate: +/-5%):

Note that due to Cyprus’ fraud, the zero percentage rate claimed by Cyprus is not valid. This makes Sweden the sixth lowest for giving children the poison shot, rather than seventh. Assuming discrepencies in reads, potentially even the fourth lowest.

5# Legatum Health Index Is A Good Predictor For Excess Mortality

Another aspect people haven’t explored: healthcare service quality. You can expect to see mortality ‘adverted’ or at least ‘delayed’ in more advanced healthcare services, than basic.

Excluding the EU itself (which isn’t a country) and Liechenstein (not shown in the preview of the Legatum Health Index hosted by Statista.com at time of writing), the Legatum Health Index was obtained for listed countries.

Note Sweden’s position in top 3 (the top 2 are low in Excess Mortality in 2021 as well):

The list was sorted by Legatum Health Index, highest to lowest. If you cast your eyes down the 2021 column for Excess Mortality, you will find as you go down, Excess Mortality gets probabilistically higher.

Another way of visualising the data is via scatter graph:

Naturally, the trend is more obvious. It’s not surprising that a better healthcare service would result in lower overall mortality, and one doesn’t even need to prove causation because it is self-evident.

Summary

Contrary to popular belief, Sweden did not administer the most amount of shots. Sweden also did not have the lowest amount of excess deaths in 2020. Inversely, Sweden administered far fewer shots into children than most other EU countries, coming sixth in rankings. Norway demonstrates it is possible to achieve negative excess death outcomes without the use of shots, something no country has managed to achieve with the shots. Legatum Health Index was a far better predictor of Excess Mortality outcomes in 2021 than several other metrics alone, including total dose administered, percentage administered to children, dose ratio and population size. It is more likely a combination of administering to fewer children and a better overall health service resulted in far fewer Excess Death outcomes for Sweden in 2021. Excess Deaths climbed in 2022 revealing a systematic failure. The study is marred by the fact fraudulent dosages and data were introduced by vaccine administrators, coupled with poor systematic reporting by vaccine industry on brand and group percentages. A good complementary investigation would look at disability rates and myocarditis rates by EU country, given deaths only tell half of the picture, given survivors of possibly otherwise fatal outcomes would not be reported in such datasets.

Readers can find a copy of the preliminary investigation datasets we compiled here.

