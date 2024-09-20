More Concerned With Virtue Signalling Than Real Laws
US Gov Wants To Greenlight Utilities Killing You, Too
In the halls of Congress, are there sinister things afoot? Well, apparently, they have a sudden urge to label every day, week, and month a ‘special time’ for something. These include…
Months
Hispanic Heritage Month (apparently having both Spain and Mexico isn’t sufficient)
National Voting Rights Month (your voting rights supposedly don’t apply at any other time of the year)
National Suicide Prevention Month and World Suicide Prevention Day
Weeks
National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week (Seemingly they couldn’t read they have a National Literacy Month)
S.Res. 810: Expressing support for “Patriot Week” (yes, two bills)
Telehealth Awareness Week (apparently software needs an entire week of appreciation)
Days
National Lobster Day (the lobsters need their day, too!)
A liturgical dance day? A day for recognising support professionals? Whatever next, Sunshine Appreciation Day? You can almost hear the loud sound of them patting themselves on the back and congratulating themselves from over here.
Renaming Locations
Oh, and they’re also pointlessly renaming post offices, too:
H.R. 9600: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 119 Main Street in Plains, Georgia, as the “Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office”. (Oh no, what if someone were to forget Jimmy Carter was a President!)
H.R. 9580: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2777 Brentwood Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the “Millie Dunn Veasey Post Office”.
H.R. 9549: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 125 South 1st Avenue in Hillsboro, Oregon, as the “Elizabeth Furse Post Office Building”.
H.R. 9544: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 340 South Loudon Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, as the “United States Representative Elijah E. Cummings Post Office Building”.
S. 5022: A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 29 Franklin Street in Petersburg, Virginia, as the “John Mercer Langston Post Office Building.”
H.R. 9535: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 130 South Patterson Avenue in Santa Barbara, California, as the “Brigadier General Frederick R. Lopez Post Office Building”.
H.R. 9421: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 108 North Main Street in Bucoda, Washington, as the “Mayor Rob Gordon Post Office”.
And a national park:
H.R. 9528: To redesignate certain facilities at Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.
S. 5006: A bill to redesignate certain facilities at Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.
We’re on the verge of WW3 and they’re busy renaming locations.
But they can’t just be all trying to rename everything. Are there any interesting bills? Yes.
US Gov Wants To Greenlight Utilities Killing You With Fire
Sounds absurd, right?
H.R. 9608 seeks to give energy grid companies who intentionally start all those wildfires (blamed on ‘climate change’) immunity to liability. That’s right, if an energy company starts a fire in say, California, or Maui, Congress wants to make them immune to liability. So you can’t sue them when they injure you, destroy your property, or kill.
So not only can pharmaceutical companies and government murder you and get away with it, but soon utility companies will be able to start fires and get away with it as well.
Be sure to thank old crone Mariannette Miller-Meeks who introduced and sponsors the bill. She’s Republican, just in-case you thought the Uniparty was dead somehow.
Platinum and Palladium Prices To Increase
Congress also wants to ban imports of Platinum and Palladium from Russia, meaning the rare metal prices are going to most likely skyrocket.
Outside of South Africa, Russia is the second biggest producer/exporter of Platinum, and the same applies for Palladium, too. They’re typically used in advanced electronic applications, so expect related device manufacturing prices to increase as well.
Admits Americans Were Exposed To Radiation At The Nevada Test Site
It seems Captain Obvious, but H.R. 9511 wants to finally acknowledge the fact US veterans were exposed to radiation at the Nevada Test Site.
Unlike what most people are expecting, this doesn’t relate to the 1945 atom bomb experiments involving the Trinity Test (also conducted at Nevada), but to testing conducted in 1972 onwards by Sandia National Laboratories.
The question remains of how exactly they got exposed to radiation in the first place?
America Wants To Sneak An Army Into Europe
Per “H.R. 9542: To suspend compliance of reporting requirements related to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe”.
It relates to a treaty agreed to both limit and report on conventional (I.E. non-nuclear) armed forces within Europe, including American forces based in Europe, disclosed to Russia (you can read the original treaty here).
Russia opted out of the treaty back in 2007, however they only de facto stopped enforcing it in March 2015 (read: after the events in Ukraine with the failures of the Minsk accords).
America however saw no reason to suspend their own compliance (they likely did not see themselves in a direct war with Russia; emphasis on direct).
The fact the US are now considering suspending the treaty suggests they want to increase the number of conventional armed forces in Europe, and also not disclose said number. That is to say, America wants to sneak an army into Europe.
And One Amusing Bill…
It’d be interesting if it actually passed.
Found this informative?
Help inform?
Thoughts, dear reader?
any way to stop that bill that safeguards electric companies from liability? How about our insurance, will it still cover if our house gets destroyed that way? Do you know?
is there someone that will sponsor a bill making me not liable or subject to arrest for any harm i may do, intentional or otherwise?