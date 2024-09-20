In the halls of Congress, are there sinister things afoot? Well, apparently, they have a sudden urge to label every day, week, and month a ‘special time’ for something. These include…

Months

Weeks

Days

A liturgical dance day? A day for recognising support professionals? Whatever next, Sunshine Appreciation Day? You can almost hear the loud sound of them patting themselves on the back and congratulating themselves from over here.

Renaming Locations

Oh, and they’re also pointlessly renaming post offices, too:

And a national park:

We’re on the verge of WW3 and they’re busy renaming locations.

But they can’t just be all trying to rename everything. Are there any interesting bills? Yes.

US Gov Wants To Greenlight Utilities Killing You With Fire

Sounds absurd, right?

‘critical infrastructure’ is actually broader than just utilities; so anyone deemed ‘critical infrastructure’ can burn you alive

H.R. 9608 seeks to give energy grid companies who intentionally start all those wildfires (blamed on ‘climate change’) immunity to liability. That’s right, if an energy company starts a fire in say, California, or Maui, Congress wants to make them immune to liability. So you can’t sue them when they injure you, destroy your property, or kill.

So not only can pharmaceutical companies and government murder you and get away with it, but soon utility companies will be able to start fires and get away with it as well.

Be sure to thank old crone Mariannette Miller-Meeks who introduced and sponsors the bill. She’s Republican, just in-case you thought the Uniparty was dead somehow.

Platinum and Palladium Prices To Increase

Congress also wants to ban imports of Platinum and Palladium from Russia, meaning the rare metal prices are going to most likely skyrocket.

Outside of South Africa, Russia is the second biggest producer/exporter of Platinum, and the same applies for Palladium, too. They’re typically used in advanced electronic applications, so expect related device manufacturing prices to increase as well.

Admits Americans Were Exposed To Radiation At The Nevada Test Site

It seems Captain Obvious, but H.R. 9511 wants to finally acknowledge the fact US veterans were exposed to radiation at the Nevada Test Site.

Unlike what most people are expecting, this doesn’t relate to the 1945 atom bomb experiments involving the Trinity Test (also conducted at Nevada), but to testing conducted in 1972 onwards by Sandia National Laboratories.

The question remains of how exactly they got exposed to radiation in the first place?

America Wants To Sneak An Army Into Europe

Per “H.R. 9542: To suspend compliance of reporting requirements related to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe”.

It relates to a treaty agreed to both limit and report on conventional (I.E. non-nuclear) armed forces within Europe, including American forces based in Europe, disclosed to Russia (you can read the original treaty here).

Russia opted out of the treaty back in 2007, however they only de facto stopped enforcing it in March 2015 (read: after the events in Ukraine with the failures of the Minsk accords).

America however saw no reason to suspend their own compliance (they likely did not see themselves in a direct war with Russia; emphasis on direct).

The fact the US are now considering suspending the treaty suggests they want to increase the number of conventional armed forces in Europe, and also not disclose said number. That is to say, America wants to sneak an army into Europe.

And One Amusing Bill…

It’d be interesting if it actually passed.

