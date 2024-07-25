Share this postEven More Political Commentary Without Commentarythedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEven More Political Commentary Without CommentaryCan we change the channel?The UnderdogJul 25, 20245Share this postEven More Political Commentary Without Commentarythedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareLet me know if any images fail to load.Found this informative?SubscribeHelp inform?ShareThoughts, dear reader?Leave a comment5Share this postEven More Political Commentary Without Commentarythedailybeagle.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3SharePrevious
You are guilty of noticing. The rank hypocrisy just really gets me. No one who screams in defense of our BFF ally in the ME can explain to me how the West benefits from the relationship.
I see a tv on with politicians, I want to copy Willie Mays and destroy it
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lwe2PDVfuEg&pp=ygUSd2lsbGllIG1heXMgYXQgYmF0