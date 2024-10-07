Your views are very important to us!
Feedback will help shape the direction of The Daily Beagle.
Below are a series of polls, however the comment section will also be open. If you’re not sure whether or not to give a critical opinion, please by all means write your critical opinion. Everything is on the table with this selection.
You don’t need to answer every poll, feel free to answer whichever ones you want. Feel free to assume an average/typical Daily Beagle article that you’d read.
Writing
Frequency
Topics
Images
Videos
Paying Subscribers
Tails
We’re also happy to hear any wacky or crazy suggestions, so feel free to leave both your crazy and your critical comments below!
I have enjoyed reading The Daily Beagle, I do not receive too many and thus read the mails that land in my inbox. I appreciate the informative content. I watch videos during the middle of the 'text' only if it is relevant right then and I have time otherwise I watch it after reading the text and sometimes not at all depending on time.
I would love to see a subscription offer for readers, where substack allows readers to pay a lump sum and choose 5 to 10 writers that they are subscribing to, and on the other side the writers/contributors receive a portion of that sum.
I always read Substacks a while for free, until I decide to quit one, and then the next one on the list gets a paid subscription. You will have to wait your turn dear Beagle, but since there is a real Beagle snoring here next to me, you will probably be able to jump a few spaces! I absolutely agree with the lump sum idea, I now have about a dozen paid subscriptions and do not want to get more, because I am on a limited budget. I just unsubscribed from a few, specially a few fearmongers LOL. But already subscribed to a couple other ones.