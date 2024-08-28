Haiti

Tanzania

Eswatini

‘Oh no, he died of the oddly specific ‘South African’ variant that we conveniently airlifted him straight into!’

How did they know it didn’t work against the South Africa variant that the leader died from?

‘Quick, say “no evidence” a bunch of times! That’ll fool em!"‘

Found this interesting?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment