Disclaimer: Opinion.

A wasp won’t stop stinging you if you try to ignore it. It is in its nature to sting. You must deal with the wasp immediately or you will continue to get stung.

Governments seem to be struggling to know what to do. So here’s an extensive, 5 Phase set of proposals.

Phase 1: Cleaning House:

Litigate against companies/people that aid and abet genocide Initiate class action lawsuits for harms caused as a result of arms and dual-use sales Get court orders to halt weapon shipments on the grounds of evidenced harms Invoke civil rights/anti-discrimination laws given companies’ involvement in a genocide against a specific ethnicity of people Bring suit against known Israeli sympathetic (E.G. IDF-associated) assets that attempt to incite riots in other nations to undermine national security (E.G. known IDF associate “Tommy Robinson” A.K.A. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) Bring suit against companies that supplied known terrorism weapons used by Israel, E.G. manufacturers/suppliers of the “exploding pagers”

Litigate against governments that aid and abet genocide Overturn and quash abuses of anti-terrorism laws, including seeking financial compensation for such abuses along defamation, physical, mental and emotional harms lines (organise legal firms who specialise in this) Litigate for military personnel to disobey orders and follow their conscience in rejecting supporting the genocide Invoke civil rights/anti-discrimination laws given companies’ involvement in a genocide against a specific ethnicity of people

Pressure campaign Classify Israel as a national security threat given history of blackmail networks, political infiltration organisations, and backing of genocide Have own (non-Israel) nation’s intel networks investigate the extent of infiltration of Israel into cyber systems and government and publicly publish the threat(s) they pose to government Prosecute any and all Israeli government members (especially members of the IDF) who are involved in the genocide living or travelling abroad in other countries Require declarations of prior military service on visa application forms Start a genocide investigation tribunal (on a country level) to compile evidence of and document the violence, abuses, and harms inflicted upon the Palestinian people to prevent a cover-up and to record it for future generations to learn from Recognise the State of Palestine Refuse to recognise the Israeli government as legitimate whilst it continues to conduct a genocide Update the education curriculum of schools to cover the Palestinian genocide in history lessons

Boycott, Divest, and Sanction Israel-related assets Prohibiting sale of arms to Israel and the purchase of arms from Israel Prohibiting the export and supply of raw materials and supplies to any military firm that manufactures weapons used in the genocide Pausing any dual-use shipments to Israel E.G. gunpowder chemicals, drone parts Divesting from any Israeli-based stock that is either tied to weapons, the killing of Palestinians, or the Israeli government Stepping up national border controls to intercept hidden and stealth shipments

Restrict shipping and start asset seizure campaigns against businesses that violate either the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions, or violate Embargoes on arms and Dual-Use equipment This means if a shipping company is found to be sending arms and dual-use equipment to Israel, the company involved is seized and put into a temporary holding Any vehicles involved in the shipping are seized and auctioned off Assets of the company are sold off to make restitution and to finance the aid shipments, equal to both the value of the goods sold and the calculated cost-of-harms that result from the sale (if this isn’t calculable, then a bottom floor fine of $1 million is applied) Direct insurance firms to refuse to cover any arms or dual-use based shipments Require any and all ships coming and going from Israel to submit a shipping manifest detailing any arms and/or dual-use materials they may be carrying; failure to disclose prompts an intercept

Deploy Compliance Surveillance Use space-based satellite surveillance networks to monitor shipping companies’ compliance by monitoring Israeli ports to see if any arms or dual-use materials are unloaded Offer $1,000 bounty to the public for proof (mainly video proof) of companies successfully delivering arms and/or dual-use items to Israel; the bounty is financed by the asset seizure from the non-compliant companies; it may be increased to up to $10,000



Phase 2: Defensive Ring

Get Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan to agree to a land and sea blockade of Israel, prohibiting the land shipments of arms and dual-use equipment into Israel, enforced by an International peacekeeping force. The governments will get part of the finances from any verified seizures if the seizure occurs on their land, to incentivise active search and seizure operations Encourage Egypt to deny passage to the Suez canal to any violating ships Require Jordan to deny ship’s passage between Elat and Al Aqabah

Deploy a blockade of naval assets in International Waters on the West side in the Mediterranean sea ranging between Egypt and Lebanon. Given Israel’s known hostilities occurring unprovoked, at least 8 anti-air and anti-missile ships should be deployed in diamond formation around crucial assets, along with any additional AA ship support as required A deployment of Frigates, Destroyers and patrol boats to act as interceptors for ships inbound to the ports of: Haifa, Tel Aviv Yafo, Ashdod, Ashqelon and any other Israeli-related landing where appropriate

Optionally, deploy another blockade force in the Red Sea (notifying Ansar Allah in advance of the purpose of the fleet so the ships do not get attacked) of a similar configuration to blockade the ports of Elat

Force posture should include submarines for compliance surveillance, sea and aerial drones, and optionally at least one aircraft carrier to act as coordination space

Phase 3: Delivering Food Supplies

Publicly note that International Waters lead all the way into Gaza and Israel does not have the right to seize ships on lawful missions in that area.

Composite image of Chinese landing ships.

Get China onboard with deploying their advanced landing ships to form a bridgehead into Gaza so supplies can be delivered. Deploy multiple bridgeheads into Gaza Small boats (E.G. rubber boats) ferrying small quantities of supplies to and from ships may also be utilised

Beach An Empty Hulled Ship Drain the fuel tank Punch holes in the ship so it remains sunk Fill the hull with concrete supplied from a bulk carrier and moved using a hose dredging ship or conveyor system Put a military causeway ferry along side the set concrete hull to protect the causeway against rough seas and wind Use causeway to deliver supplies

Use Conventional Landers To Deploy Trucks Including Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ships

Escort the landing ships with an International Force comprising of Destroyers, Frigates and anti-air missile destroyers with AA deployed in either a box or diamond configuration. Consider shallow hull vessels so they can approach closer to the coast line to offer protection

Bring suitably configured cargo vessels along side the deployed bridgehead and ship food, medicine, and essential supplies into Gaza to alleviate the famine, including the deployment of trained medical personnel where possible. If looting of supplies by Palestinians occurs, no attempt to stop it should be attempted, and instead additional supplies brought into until area is saturated and looting stops Coordinate with locals to have locals protect supplies where possible Note: Israel will most likely attempt to attack the convoy and blame Hamas in an attempt to disrupt the supplies. Return fire on attackers has to be authorised.

Deploy netting along the Gaza coastline and utilise catapult delivery systems

Last Ditch Effort: Fill containers full of plastic bottles (could be sourced from recycled plastic bottles) loaded with food supplies (E.G. rice), supplements, and medical supplies, and drop hundreds of thousands of them as close to the Gaza coastline as possible with the idea they wash up onto shore. Bottles are stored inside cargo containers that can be dumped overboard. Whilst there are ecological problems with this, unfortunately a famine occurring means there are only hard choices to be made. Waters already have plastic waste in them, adding a bit more to prevent a famine is an acceptable trade. Glass bottles are an environmentally safer alternative but don’t have the quantities or cost favourability.



From a logistics standpoint, 2.1 million people require approximately 2.6 million kilograms of food. A “Handysize” cargo ship can carry about 7 days worth of food, which could potentially be donated by a nation like Russia. A Panamax could carry almost a month’s worth but the huge size would make off-loading extremely challenging. Athens could potentially be used as a refueling point for incoming ships, as well as an off-load/on-load logistics hub as a temporary measure. Supplements will help offset nutritional deficiencies in calorific-focused food supplies.

Medical supplies such as insulin, IV drip feed bags, painkillers, bandages, sterilising equipment, medical tools and more also need to be shipped in at large quantities.

Phase 4: If Attacked

Given Israel’s highly unstable nature, an eagerness to attack even peaceful groups unprovoked (E.G. aid convoys, tent cities, medics, journalists, hospitals, etc), a war scenario has to be considered. In war games simulations, a like-for-like minimal-force response was not possible due to escalatory actions; so if Israel attacks a food delivery convoy, a full military commitment is required. We must also anticipate false flag attacks, I.E. Israel firing on the convoy and attempting to blame Hamas, and they must be treated with the same retaliatory action as if Israel had attacked directly.

Defensive I.E. attempts to board or intercept convoy ships can simply be beaten with sheer numbers. Israel only has 7 Corvette ships, 10 missile boats, and dozens of patrol craft. They can be simply overwhelmed with sheer numbers of ships outnumbering them making it not possible for them to board, detain or block everyone. In-fact, larger ships could most likely exploit their larger hull displacement size and ignore any attempts by smaller ships to board them.

This means Israel either has to permit the sea-based deliveries to occur (which is entirely legal as Gaza’s waters are treated as International Waters, I.E. everybody has right of access), or they have to engage in military hostilities. Assuming a sufficient naval force is committed to defending the convoy – including Destroyers, anti-air ships, anti-submarine helicopters and submarines – it is unlikely Israel would win a naval engagement without heavy losses.

Instead, the biggest threat posed by Israel to a food aid convoy comes in the form of their air force, of which is disproportionately sized. The approximate breakdown is:

F-35s (all variants): Between 36 to 50 (assume worst case of 50)

F-16s (all variants): 300

F-15s (all variants): 55

Apache Helicopters: 45-50 (assume worst case of 50)

Their artillery pose a secondary threat in the form of approximately 350 howitzers and dozens of MLRS (missile launchers). The airforce would need to be engaged first to acquire the air superiority necessary to deal with artillery units. They do also have 1,700 tanks but these would be borderline useless if air superiority was achieved, and tanks are now proving highly vulnerable to drone attacks in modern era warfare.

In the event the food convoy is attacked by Israel, the Israeli air force would have to be eliminated with haste in order to protect the civilian shipping convoys. Bombing airfields has often proven ineffective as ground crews can fill dirt holes within hours, meaning there’s no “passive” options: so either planes or fuel lines would need to be destroyed, or the unthinkable: cluster munitions scattered over airfields to deny their usage.

Given the heavy presence of anti-air defences, large drone swarms to either exhaust missile complements or destroy planes would need to be utilised. From a price point, drones are one of the cheapest things to lose, but the convoy would need to be configured to deploy those. It may be possible to retrofit a suitable sized cargo container stored onboard a cargo ship to provide that coverage. Iran was able to gain a ceasefire within 12 days: a properly dedicated force ought to be able to achieve a similar timeframe or less.

F-16s and F-15s are susceptible to Electronic Warfare suites, and the option to engage in cyber warfare is also on the table to disrupt the attack surface from Israel as well.

The primary goal here isn’t total war but to alleviate a famine, but we have to realistically anticipate Israel overreacting and bombing innocent civilians given prior habits. We cannot allow a genocidal country to win and we must learn from our historical mistakes of inaction in the face of state-sponsored famines.

Phase 5: Exiting

We need to establish a permanent pier to act as a logistics hub for Gaza, so once a landing has been established, a pier must be built to eventually allow for withdrawal from the region. Exit does not occur until the famine has been meaningfully dealt with (I.E. the people in Gaza have had longer than a month to return back to nutritional status).

It is very likely we would need to stay longer to secure the area, especially if a total war scenario breaks out. We are, however, alleviating a famine. Ideally the goal would be to also oversee a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, however given Israel’s erratic and unpredictable behaviour, it isn’t clear how likely this would be.

If Israel’s military ends up destroyed as a result of a total war scenario, then withdrawal from the region would be possible as it’d be unlikely they could pose a threat to the civilian convoy. An international force of peacekeepers, preferably consisting of volunteer troops offered by nations, ought to remain behind to maintain order over the pier. Once it has been established that it is safe to withdraw, they may be withdrawn from the region.

Whether or not this proposal puts us on a list is irrelevant. We will not ignore a genocide.

