Another sign all is not well: seemingly untouchable, politics-immune YouTubers are getting cancelled by an increasingly angry public. To older readers, this would be like if a large collection of seemingly ‘politically neutral’ big TV actors suddenly got taken out to pasture in one lump.

The most notable cancellations ongoing are MrBeast, one of YouTube’s largest content creators at ~307 million subscribers, DrDisrespect at ~4.47 million followers, and most recently, MoistCr1TiKaL (A.K.A. penguinz0) at ~15.7 million subscribers.

So why have they been cancelled?

DrDisrespect

Note: not an actual doctor.

A former Twitch employee accused DrDisrespect of sending “inappropriate DMs” to a minor. After DrDisrespect initially said there was ‘no wrongdoing’, additional Twitch staff came forward with further allegations, to which DrDisrespect indirectly admitted to but tried to downplay it by stating they were “mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate”.

People saw the red flags in regards to that, especially in relation to children, and the public became outraged, with numerous companies severing ties with him — including his own.

It is worth noting that DrDisrespect has both a wife and daughter.

MrBeast

One of MrBeast’s ‘transgender’ employees (‘Chris’) publicly admitted to sending sexual messages to minors, before deleting all their messages on Twitter. They’ve now quit (read: been fired) from MrBeast’s employment. This was after MrBeast defended them from so-called “far-right transphobic attacks” prior to the discovery.

But the scandal didn’t end there.

Other commentators have remarked MrBeast must have been aware of the behaviours, with one person coming forward claiming to have messages showing interactions between MrBeast, ‘Chris’ and minors in a NSFW (‘Not Safe For Work’; I.E. pornographic) channel. Despite showing screenshots, that person has now rescinded those claims leading to speculation of payoffs or legal threats.

A former employee of MrBeast’s also came forward during this to accuse him of fraudulent activities, including exploiting gambling psychology against children, and only running competitions involving friends and family of either himself or employees, rather than members of the public like viewers are led to believe.

If you have no idea who MrBeast is, you could be forgiven for thinking he is ‘just another person on the Internet’, but up until this point he had an unassailable reputation where hordes of online users would eviscerate you if you aired even so much as a mild criticism. Then suddenly, out of the pipework a MrBeast employee was possibly a pedo.

Now, the public are tearing him to shreds.

MoistCr1TiKaL

For folks not familiar, MoistCr1TiKaL (or penguinz0) is the YouTube answer to the slightly snarky radio commentator. Normally he’d be making tepid, NPC-esque hot takes at the latest scandal — typically involving nasty people — and could have been best described as a snarky fencesitter with the most milquetoast of opinions.

Now he’s the centre of his own scandal.

When asked by another YouTuber called Sneako if he supported children as young as 9 going to their doctor to ‘get their cock cut off’, MoistCr1TiKaL replied in most braindead, least sensible way, by saying ‘yes’.

Understandably, this triggered outrage in the public.

In a desperate bid to try to salvage his reputation, he posted one of his typically rambling videos where he took nearly 12 minutes to get to the point. He admitted to what had occurred, but claimed he thought the question was hyperbole and meant ‘the entire process of transitioning’. As if that justifies the response, how?

He then tries to weirdly spin the question as a ‘belief’ that YouTuber Sneako has, trying to paint the idea that doctors cutting off children’s genitals as part of ‘transitioning’ is just some crazy, distorted belief, with no bearing in reality.

But it is a belief he still said yes to. He then tries to justify saying yes to doctors cutting off children’s dicks by claiming — without evidence — that only 18 year olds can get their genitals removed. But as The Daily Beagle readers know… that’s false.

There have been 56 genital surgeries on minors between 2019 to 2021 in the US, as we noted in the article Judge Robert Hickle Sides With Child Mutilation, and 776 had their breasts removed. In the US, a minor is defined as someone under the age of 18 in most States. Children.

So when he said ‘yes’ to a question that explicitly stated 9 year olds having their dicks cut off, he’s trying to claim he meant 18 year olds. Somehow. Which sounds like the ‘I thought they were 16!’ and ‘it was only a bit of fun, it was only jokes’ type rationale paedophiles use when caught.

If he believes only over 17 year olds should get surgery, shouldn’t his answer to 9 year olds getting their dicks by doctor cut off have been ‘no’? Why would you want adults to self-mutilate?

Public Outrage Seems To Be Growing

With the public also outraged at the French for their debauchery, it seems we’ve found a tipping point where the public can tolerate immorality no more. Will the trend continue?

