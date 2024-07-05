If you haven’t seen this video about Brianne, I strongly suggest you watch it:

It is outrageous on every level.

From the video we learn this poor woman has been wronged in so many different ways by so many criminal, fraudulent and negligent actions. We learn that:

She suffers from arguably one of the most debilitating conditions imaginable: perpetual, non-stop pain all over her body.

One of numerous bodily injuries she sustained.

Healthcare workers deferred to what the pharmaceutical company said — and they didn’t explain anything.

Healthcare workers only ran one blood test, tried one set of anti-migraine tablets, and then told her it was psychological when the tablets didn’t work.

She was bedbound during all of this.

She was suicidal as a result of the severity of the harms.

NIH intervened to treat her — but only so it wouldn’t appear as a death in the clinical trial.

The treatment currently costs approximately $3,200 a month.

AstraZeneca lied in their contract when they said they would reimburse her for all medical costs if she was injured as a result of the trial (they didn’t).

When a journalist asked AstraZeneca about this, they lied to the journalist, said they were “in discussion” with Brianne, then rushed over a quick email to her offering an insulting couple of thousand as settlement.

The clinical trial holders gaslighted her about financing for treatment, where they pretended AstraZeneca would get back in touch. They didn’t.

AstraZeneca then dropped her from the trial data, and Brianne reports they do this with numerous injured patients. So instead of reporting her as ‘injured’, it simply shows she ‘dropped out from the trial’. This is fraudulent data reporting.

Brianne can’t sue AstraZeneca for the injuries because politicians have enabled this criminal behaviour with the PREP Act.

Brianne can only sue AstraZeneca for failing to uphold their contract stipulating they would cover medical costs for injuries. The fact she even has to do this is disgusting and outraging.

Brianne was a preschool teacher. They’re permanently out of work, and as a result of their injuries, suicidal.

Does America lack a conscience?

Even a police officer can see what has happened here is wrong. Any prosecuting attorney, any litigious fellow, could see how badly wronged she has been. And she is not the only one, so many more out there have the same or similar stories.

Am I to believe a police officer is okay with this?

At no point is the sense of prosecution or arrest invoked in any of them for these crimes?

Am I supposed to believe that only 2 Attorneys General, out of 48, are the only ones bringing a lawsuit? Even the Boeing accidents led to the US government almost immediately seeking to criminally prosecute them.

Why not the pharmaceutical companies? Why not Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, CureVac, NovaVax and more for the exact same wrongs?

Do police officers apply a different set of conscience when it comes to people injured and killed by the shots? Are people who die from shots more acceptable than people who died by an airplane accident?

Why Haven't There Been Prosecutions Yet?