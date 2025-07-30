Disclaimer: This is opinion, and not legal advice.

After The Daily Beagle published The Trump-Epstein Cover-up on July 25th, highlighting paedophile Ghislaine Maxwell predating on Virginia Giuffre in Trump’s Mar-A-Lago spa, Trump responded 5 days later, parroting The Daily Beagle’s accusation in all-but-name (but no mention of the Beagle; such a shame!).

Covered in the Guardian…

Source: The Guardian

…his latest story is he supposedly broke with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein over him ‘poaching’ at Mar-A-Lago in 2000, but that lie is full of holes.

Firstly, he claims Epstein was “hiring” young women; but he wasn’t; child rape and sexual abuse is not a “job”, any more than slavery is willing employment or torture a therapy session. Trump’s desperate bid to deflect away from the child abuse is telling: Virginia was only a low paid part-time worker (“locker room attendant”) for Trump (earning only $9 an hour); not exactly a critical employee.

Secondly, Virginia was in the womens only area of the spa; meaning only Ghislaine Maxwell (as mentioned in court records) had access, not Epstein. Notice Trump does not say he broke ranks with Maxwell, only Epstein. Foul sleight-of-hand.

Thirdly, Maxwell’s predation on Virginia started in 2000, but Trump and Epstein only fell out in 2004, and it wasn’t for the reasons Trump stated (read: he lied). Epstein and Trump were both in a bidding war for a Florida Palm Beach mansion, called, ironically, the “Maison de l'Amitie” (English: ‘House of Friendship’). The reason they fell out? They both wanted the mansion, and Epstein lost.

Purportedly Epstein threatened to expose Trump as a financial fraudster for poaching the mansion, and Trump claims he’d threatened to expose Epstein as a paedophile; but Trump obviously didn’t, as Epstein wasn’t investigated until a sex abuse victim came forward in 2005, where prosecutors sat on the accusations in 2006, trying to paint it as a prostitution charge. Where was self-heroic Trump then?

Nowhere to be seen.

He ditched Epstein over an ego-battle involving a mansion, not for the self-exonerating “noble” causes Trump tried to put forward.

Either way, we’ll call his bluff: post the police report, crime report ID and the corresponding official response to it, and prove it. The media will be able to FOIA Palm Beach police to ask — in the public interest, of course — if any such report was filed and if any posted by Trump are legitimate. Your move, punk.

Insult To Injury: Trump Floats Pardoning Maxwell

For whatever reason, Trump has opted to remind the already irate public that he has the power to pardon paedophile Ghislaine Maxwell, with media rumours swirling at the possibility. Voters for Trump expected him to catch and expose paedophiles, but instead he’s hiding lists and dangling the prospect of pardoning them. No doubt infuriating for betrayed voters.

If Epstein wasn’t sex trafficking, why was he friends with an IDF-sponsoring head of a French modelling agency, using a private jet as a go-between and buying tickets to ship Virginia Giuffre out to known sex abuse hotspot Thailand? Perhaps the public need reminders that Melania Knauss also was under a modelling agency. If the name seems familiar, it ought: her surname is now Trump.

Ghislaine Maxwell is presently begging for a pardon or immunity in exchange for “information”, and whilst immunity might make sense from a testimony standpoint, a pardon does not. There’s no guarantee the information will be of any use, and she already fled the country once to try to escape justice, there’s no guarantee she’d uphold her end of the bargain.

Doe Way Out From Here

Asking Maxwell is probably the worst way to acquire the information.

The easiest way to unseal the documents would be to file what’s known as a ‘John or Jane Doe’ lawsuit; it’s a special kind of open-ended lawsuit where you announce to the court you don’t know the names of the perpetrators (laughable in the face of so much swiped evidence by the FBI; ignore the fact they’re deleting it), and the lawsuit is attempting to identify them.

John/Jane Doe is what’s known as a ‘fictitious defendant’, and filing such a lawsuit gives you grounds to file for discovery, subpeona, and unseal documents to help you uncover the identities of those involved. You can even bring arrest warrants against John and Jane Does; warrants can be expanded to grant the right to investigate, signed off by a judge.

Lets be honest: the U.S. government with the world’s largest mass surveillance state installed since 2001 under the misnomer ‘Patriot Act’, has the bullshit cheek to tell we the people it can’t find Epstein’s clients, whilst peddling the yarn it could nail down Osama Bin Laden hiding in a remote house in Pakistan and bragging it can take down paedophiles on the ‘dark web’?

Trump’s excuse (out of many!) for not releasing the information as he promised to do himself, is the AIPAC-controlled Democrat party didn’t release documents incriminating an AIPAC-controlled President first, a President whom is part of the AIPAC-controlled Republican party?

News just in: bird’s left wing doesn’t attack bird’s right wing, more at 11!

We are at patently absurd levels of excuse making, where you’d have to be stupid to think the party of Zionist Joe Biden would out pro-Zionist Trump, a man that went so far as to bomb Iran unprovoked on Israel’s behalf. Perhaps he’ll blame Obama again, a pro-Zionist man that stated his “intellectual formation was through Jewish scholars and writers”? It wasn’t this sock puppet, it was the other one! They bleat.

For whatever reason, there’s still a handful of $1 trillion Pentagon budget bilked taxpayers whom believe this blue-versus-red AIPAC sockpuppet shite. Maybe they’re the same ones shoving fluoride pills down the throats of their kids?

The lies are getting so tiresome. When will the public find their balls and revolt?

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time — Maya Angelou

