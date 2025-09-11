Why was he killed?
Charlie Kirk was killed shortly after he started questioning the Israeli narrative. He even questioned the Israeli government’s version of events of October 7th 2023:
There’s lots of people questioning Israel and their unethical actions now, so why Charlie Kirk specifically? Well, Charlie Kirk is what some would have previously called an ‘Israeli Loyalist’.
He took their money, then started to realise, ‘hey, wait a minute, the people who bomb children and run child rape blackmail rings aren’t the good guys’. You may have heard Israel have already bombed their ‘ally’ Qatar in a desperate bid to kill Hamas negotiators; proving the war was never about freeing hostages but killing everybody who gets in Israel’s way, stealing land and sacrificing Israelis as cannon fodder.
To whit: America arranged for the meeting with the negotiators, so America is de facto complicit.
What news outlets haven’t also recently reported is Israel have also struck two civilian boats in Tunisian waters, of which you can see footage of the first strike here and the second strike here. The Tunisian government, being compromised by Zionists like so, many, other, governments, have claimed the video footage clearly showing objects striking the boat are just an ‘engine fire’, swapping symptom with cause. Yes, there will be an engine fire… if you hit it with a incendiary weapon.
So why assassinate former Israeli loyalist Charlie Kirk for asking questions?
For all of Trump’s faux sympathy for the suffering of Americans, remember this is the same guy who wanted to block disaster aid for any Americans who dared question Israel and their genocidal regime.
Kirk flipping and asking questions, shows that Israel’s grip on the narrative is crumbling even amongst their most hardline supporters — something they can’t allow to get out. Even a Holocaust Museum has shown sympathy towards Palestinians by condemning all genocides, before Zionists beat their hand back.
Cash and threats are no longer sufficient to keep the ‘disposable Americans’ in-line, so Israel resorts to the only thing they know — violence.
It also serves as a distraction from several major developing stories. The first is the UK government have gone full whack tyrannical — they’re jailing anti-genocide protestors as terrorists now, arresting over 900 people, and they’re investigating the artist Banksy for spraypainting a mural depicting criticism of the UK government’s oppression.
They claim what they always do: criminal damage, but Banksy has spraypainted hundreds of criticisms with no investigation (his artwork is worth a lot, to the point people steal Banksy art), but this — exposing the UK government’s pro-Zionist agenda and pro-genocide inclinations — is the first to prompt an investigation into Banksy. It is clear who the UK government cater for — and it isn’t the British public.
The second is Nepal’s government has fallen. The people have taken back power and burned down the Parliamentary building. Zionist empires don’t want the public getting any ideas.
The third is the most important: faced with growing, worldwide dissent against the Zionist regime that mass murders children and starves human beings to death, they’re now trying to execute a ploy to trigger WW3: the public can’t dissent against genocide if the government rounds them up and sends them off into the meatgrinder:
Poland have declared Article 4 of NATO.
This isn’t to be confused with Article 5, the clause where all of NATO teams up to fight a threat. Article 4 is the consultation over threats clause. They’re not going to reach for the dagger of forced mass conscription instantly, but they’re slowly reaching for it instead.
They’re claiming there are ‘waves of Russian drones’ entering Poland, but noticeably forgot to include any evidence:
Poland frantically scrambled air defences, but didn’t show what they were defending against.
So far the only ‘evidence’ provided is a suspiciously intact drone (aren’t drones normally damaged when shot down and crashed into the ground? Burned even?) that hasn’t even embedded itself into the mud in a field. It doesn’t even look dirty.
They seem to forget which orientation the drone is supposed to be in. One moment it is up-right, the next moment upside-down. Sure hope nobody is tampering with the placement of the evidence! It also looks oddly dissembled: so nice of the Russians to provide Poland with a dissembled, fully intact model.
So, Charlie Kirk’s death: a distraction from warmongering, tyrannical oppression of protestors and the public successfully seizing back power through force.
Related Articles To Read
Found this informative?
Help inform?
Thoughts, dear reader?
Some Important Addendums to the story (there's a lot happening, I am struggling to keep up):
The FBI claimed they had a 'suspect' (no details given) and then suspiciously just released them:
https://www.rt.com/news/624445-charlie-kirk-shooting-suspect-arrested/
Israel's bombing narrative does not match the explosion reports on the ground:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/blast-site-israels-attack-qatar-does-not-match-narrative-operation-experts-say
Qatar have started legal proceedings against Israel:
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250911-qatar-says-it-began-legal-action-against-israeli-attack-on-doha/
EU have started halting payments to Israel and are moving to sanction genocide (supposedly):
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250910-eu-halts-payments-to-israel-moves-toward-sanctions-over-gaza-genocide/
Israel have said they will bomb Qatar again after they failed to kill the Hamas negotiators:
https://web.archive.org/web/20250911063354/https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-suggests-further-attacks-qatar-possible-well-get-them-next-time
Qatar have said Netanyahu must face justice for the strikes against Qatar
https://www.newarab.com/news/qatar-says-netanyahu-must-be-brought-justice-over-strikes
Saudi Arabia have stated they will deploy all resources to support Qatar:
https://t.me/intelslava/78803
India have reduced their holdings in America after the falling out between America and India continues to spiral (read: America continues to lose their grip on 'controlling the narrative'):
https://www.rt.com/india/624505-india-reduces-us-securities-holdings/
Tucker Carlson is now questioning the 9/11 narrative and is asking questions about Israel's involvement:
https://www.rt.com/news/624424-tucker-carlson-israeli-spies/
Israel bombs Yemen's newspaper offices:
https://thecradle.co/articles/Israel-kills-dozens-in-Yemen-during-attack-on-government-buildings-newspaper-offices
US approves spending US taxpayers money to protect Israel from Hezbollah:
https://thecradle.co/articles/us-approves-142m-for-lebanon-to-degrade-hezbollah
Mandelson urged Tony Blair to meet Epstein in 2002
https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/peter-mandelson-epstein-tony-blair-hflxzg6c6
Tunisia have changed their story after video evidence demonstrated it wasn't an 'engine fire', and are now acknowledging it is an attack:
https://www.rt.com/africa/624515-tunisia-confirms-attack-gaza-aid-flotilla/
British Police 'urgently review' whether or not to arrest Israeli PM presently visiting Britain (it's a no-brainer: the answer is yes. Clearly bureaucratic stall tactics!):
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/met-police-appoint-prosecutor-urgently-review-application-israeli-presidents-arrest
300 people arrested in France over a 'block everything' protest:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/nearly-300-arrested-in-france-amid-block-everything-movement/3683395
Belarus says electronic warfare caused the Russian drones to go off-target and stray into Poland, with Belarus shooting down Russian drones:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/belarus-says-it-shot-down-drones-that-went-astray-during-russia-ukraine-strikes/3683792
FBI claim they have found the rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk and are 'examining it', claiming it is a "high powered bolt action rifle" but have failed to disclose make/model (they also claim there's now a "second suspect"; one wonders if this is the fall guy):
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/fbi-says-authorities-find-rifle-believed-to-have-been-used-in-fatal-shooting-of-charlie-kirk/3684943
EU chief pledges action aimed at halting Israel's genocide:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/10/eu-chief-pledges-action-aimed-at-halting-israels-war-on-gaza
Israel president claims he 'argued with Starmer':
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-president-says-he-argued-with-uk-prime-minister-starmer
Italian MP joins the civilian fleet heading to Gaza:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/-this-is-a-sign-of-awakening-italian-mp-arturo-scotto-to-join-global-sumud-flotilla/3681369
Israel is starving Palestinians prisoners, Israeli court finds:
https://archive.ph/bGVO5
Canada is "evaluating ties" (whatever that means) in light of Israel's attack on Qatar (maybe Canada finally realised Israel would bomb Canada too if they got in their way?):
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/canada-evaluating-ties-with-israel-following-attack-on-qatar/3684026
Reminder that Israel bombed their ally America too when it served them:
https://ussliberty.org/
Starmer struggles to explain why Mandelson wasn't barred from government jobs despite knowing of his ties to Epstein:
https://web.archive.org/web/20250911145803/https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2025/sep/11/peter-mandelson-keir-starmer-deputy-labour-leader-uk-politics-latest-news?CMP=share_btn_url&page=with%3Ablock-68c2c0938f084b3c85a4c94e#block-68c2c0938f084b3c85a4c94e
FBI loses track of a jet from a nearby airport (which some believe was carrying the suspect):
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15088445/FBI-provo-airport-miles-Charlie-Kirk-assassination-private-jet-vanishes-shooting.html
The jet took off 12 minutes after the shooting with the transponder disabled:
https://x.com/Emilio2763/status/1966088330606497899
After withholding the images of the shooter, the FBI are now suddenly begging the public to identify a man (who looks most likely to be the fall guy given they've arrested and released two suspects now and allowed a jet to escape):
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2025/09/11/police-fbi-seek-publics-help-to-identify-shooter-in-killing-of-charlie-kirk/
Charlie Kirk asked critical questions 48 hours before he died:
https://substack.com/@thefriendlyviking/note/c-154812551
Claims there's "transtifa" words on the bullets but no photographic evidence has been published:
https://web.archive.org/web/20250911154445/https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-reveals-charlie-kirk-assassin-was-college-age-armed-bolt-action-rifle
There's reports a book talking about the shooting of Charlie Kirk was published on Amazon on September 9th:
https://x.com/amicocolorido/status/1966216660014285272?t=wuQmH-zi6nznvkaNoOXuvA
More on the pre-emptive book publishing:
https://x.com/CherokeeRose187/status/1966230050467914117?t=WHOsasRr-jzZhpPYdhkrlA
(Post will be updated as appropriate)
My first thoughts were "what is the involvement of Israel?" in this assassination.