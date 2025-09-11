Why was he killed?

Charlie Kirk was killed shortly after he started questioning the Israeli narrative. He even questioned the Israeli government’s version of events of October 7th 2023:

There’s lots of people questioning Israel and their unethical actions now, so why Charlie Kirk specifically? Well, Charlie Kirk is what some would have previously called an ‘Israeli Loyalist’.

He took their money, then started to realise, ‘hey, wait a minute, the people who bomb children and run child rape blackmail rings aren’t the good guys’. You may have heard Israel have already bombed their ‘ally’ Qatar in a desperate bid to kill Hamas negotiators; proving the war was never about freeing hostages but killing everybody who gets in Israel’s way, stealing land and sacrificing Israelis as cannon fodder.

To whit: America arranged for the meeting with the negotiators, so America is de facto complicit.

What news outlets haven’t also recently reported is Israel have also struck two civilian boats in Tunisian waters, of which you can see footage of the first strike here and the second strike here. The Tunisian government, being compromised by Zionists like so, many, other, governments, have claimed the video footage clearly showing objects striking the boat are just an ‘engine fire’, swapping symptom with cause. Yes, there will be an engine fire… if you hit it with a incendiary weapon.

So why assassinate former Israeli loyalist Charlie Kirk for asking questions?

For all of Trump’s faux sympathy for the suffering of Americans, remember this is the same guy who wanted to block disaster aid for any Americans who dared question Israel and their genocidal regime.

Kirk flipping and asking questions, shows that Israel’s grip on the narrative is crumbling even amongst their most hardline supporters — something they can’t allow to get out. Even a Holocaust Museum has shown sympathy towards Palestinians by condemning all genocides, before Zionists beat their hand back.

Cash and threats are no longer sufficient to keep the ‘disposable Americans’ in-line, so Israel resorts to the only thing they know — violence.

It also serves as a distraction from several major developing stories. The first is the UK government have gone full whack tyrannical — they’re jailing anti-genocide protestors as terrorists now, arresting over 900 people, and they’re investigating the artist Banksy for spraypainting a mural depicting criticism of the UK government’s oppression.

They claim what they always do: criminal damage, but Banksy has spraypainted hundreds of criticisms with no investigation (his artwork is worth a lot, to the point people steal Banksy art), but this — exposing the UK government’s pro-Zionist agenda and pro-genocide inclinations — is the first to prompt an investigation into Banksy. It is clear who the UK government cater for — and it isn’t the British public.

The second is Nepal’s government has fallen. The people have taken back power and burned down the Parliamentary building. Zionist empires don’t want the public getting any ideas.

The third is the most important: faced with growing, worldwide dissent against the Zionist regime that mass murders children and starves human beings to death, they’re now trying to execute a ploy to trigger WW3: the public can’t dissent against genocide if the government rounds them up and sends them off into the meatgrinder:

Poland have declared Article 4 of NATO.

This isn’t to be confused with Article 5, the clause where all of NATO teams up to fight a threat. Article 4 is the consultation over threats clause. They’re not going to reach for the dagger of forced mass conscription instantly, but they’re slowly reaching for it instead.

They’re claiming there are ‘waves of Russian drones’ entering Poland, but noticeably forgot to include any evidence:

Poland frantically scrambled air defences, but didn’t show what they were defending against.

So far the only ‘evidence’ provided is a suspiciously intact drone (aren’t drones normally damaged when shot down and crashed into the ground? Burned even?) that hasn’t even embedded itself into the mud in a field. It doesn’t even look dirty.

They seem to forget which orientation the drone is supposed to be in. One moment it is up-right, the next moment upside-down. Sure hope nobody is tampering with the placement of the evidence! It also looks oddly dissembled: so nice of the Russians to provide Poland with a dissembled, fully intact model.

So, Charlie Kirk’s death: a distraction from warmongering, tyrannical oppression of protestors and the public successfully seizing back power through force.

