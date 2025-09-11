The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
Sep 11Edited

Some Important Addendums to the story (there's a lot happening, I am struggling to keep up):

The FBI claimed they had a 'suspect' (no details given) and then suspiciously just released them:

https://www.rt.com/news/624445-charlie-kirk-shooting-suspect-arrested/

Israel's bombing narrative does not match the explosion reports on the ground:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/blast-site-israels-attack-qatar-does-not-match-narrative-operation-experts-say

Qatar have started legal proceedings against Israel:

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250911-qatar-says-it-began-legal-action-against-israeli-attack-on-doha/

EU have started halting payments to Israel and are moving to sanction genocide (supposedly):

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250910-eu-halts-payments-to-israel-moves-toward-sanctions-over-gaza-genocide/

Israel have said they will bomb Qatar again after they failed to kill the Hamas negotiators:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250911063354/https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israel-suggests-further-attacks-qatar-possible-well-get-them-next-time

Qatar have said Netanyahu must face justice for the strikes against Qatar

https://www.newarab.com/news/qatar-says-netanyahu-must-be-brought-justice-over-strikes

Saudi Arabia have stated they will deploy all resources to support Qatar:

https://t.me/intelslava/78803

India have reduced their holdings in America after the falling out between America and India continues to spiral (read: America continues to lose their grip on 'controlling the narrative'):

https://www.rt.com/india/624505-india-reduces-us-securities-holdings/

Tucker Carlson is now questioning the 9/11 narrative and is asking questions about Israel's involvement:

https://www.rt.com/news/624424-tucker-carlson-israeli-spies/

Israel bombs Yemen's newspaper offices:

https://thecradle.co/articles/Israel-kills-dozens-in-Yemen-during-attack-on-government-buildings-newspaper-offices

US approves spending US taxpayers money to protect Israel from Hezbollah:

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-approves-142m-for-lebanon-to-degrade-hezbollah

Mandelson urged Tony Blair to meet Epstein in 2002

https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/peter-mandelson-epstein-tony-blair-hflxzg6c6

Tunisia have changed their story after video evidence demonstrated it wasn't an 'engine fire', and are now acknowledging it is an attack:

https://www.rt.com/africa/624515-tunisia-confirms-attack-gaza-aid-flotilla/

British Police 'urgently review' whether or not to arrest Israeli PM presently visiting Britain (it's a no-brainer: the answer is yes. Clearly bureaucratic stall tactics!):

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/met-police-appoint-prosecutor-urgently-review-application-israeli-presidents-arrest

300 people arrested in France over a 'block everything' protest:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/nearly-300-arrested-in-france-amid-block-everything-movement/3683395

Belarus says electronic warfare caused the Russian drones to go off-target and stray into Poland, with Belarus shooting down Russian drones:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/belarus-says-it-shot-down-drones-that-went-astray-during-russia-ukraine-strikes/3683792

FBI claim they have found the rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk and are 'examining it', claiming it is a "high powered bolt action rifle" but have failed to disclose make/model (they also claim there's now a "second suspect"; one wonders if this is the fall guy):

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/fbi-says-authorities-find-rifle-believed-to-have-been-used-in-fatal-shooting-of-charlie-kirk/3684943

EU chief pledges action aimed at halting Israel's genocide:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/10/eu-chief-pledges-action-aimed-at-halting-israels-war-on-gaza

Israel president claims he 'argued with Starmer':

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-president-says-he-argued-with-uk-prime-minister-starmer

Italian MP joins the civilian fleet heading to Gaza:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/-this-is-a-sign-of-awakening-italian-mp-arturo-scotto-to-join-global-sumud-flotilla/3681369

Israel is starving Palestinians prisoners, Israeli court finds:

https://archive.ph/bGVO5

Canada is "evaluating ties" (whatever that means) in light of Israel's attack on Qatar (maybe Canada finally realised Israel would bomb Canada too if they got in their way?):

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/canada-evaluating-ties-with-israel-following-attack-on-qatar/3684026

Reminder that Israel bombed their ally America too when it served them:

https://ussliberty.org/

Starmer struggles to explain why Mandelson wasn't barred from government jobs despite knowing of his ties to Epstein:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250911145803/https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2025/sep/11/peter-mandelson-keir-starmer-deputy-labour-leader-uk-politics-latest-news?CMP=share_btn_url&page=with%3Ablock-68c2c0938f084b3c85a4c94e#block-68c2c0938f084b3c85a4c94e

FBI loses track of a jet from a nearby airport (which some believe was carrying the suspect):

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15088445/FBI-provo-airport-miles-Charlie-Kirk-assassination-private-jet-vanishes-shooting.html

The jet took off 12 minutes after the shooting with the transponder disabled:

https://x.com/Emilio2763/status/1966088330606497899

After withholding the images of the shooter, the FBI are now suddenly begging the public to identify a man (who looks most likely to be the fall guy given they've arrested and released two suspects now and allowed a jet to escape):

https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2025/09/11/police-fbi-seek-publics-help-to-identify-shooter-in-killing-of-charlie-kirk/

Charlie Kirk asked critical questions 48 hours before he died:

https://substack.com/@thefriendlyviking/note/c-154812551

Claims there's "transtifa" words on the bullets but no photographic evidence has been published:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250911154445/https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-reveals-charlie-kirk-assassin-was-college-age-armed-bolt-action-rifle

There's reports a book talking about the shooting of Charlie Kirk was published on Amazon on September 9th:

https://x.com/amicocolorido/status/1966216660014285272?t=wuQmH-zi6nznvkaNoOXuvA

More on the pre-emptive book publishing:

https://x.com/CherokeeRose187/status/1966230050467914117?t=WHOsasRr-jzZhpPYdhkrlA

(Post will be updated as appropriate)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
Sep 11

My first thoughts were "what is the involvement of Israel?" in this assassination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture