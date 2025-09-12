The Daily Beagle

The Daily Beagle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
8d

As per usual, yet another Addendum with updates:

Netanyahu is now trying to scapegoat both Islamists and "ultra-progressives" as being the shooter even though they do have incompatible views:

https://substack.com/@ryangrim/note/c-155146538

More evidence comes out proving Ghislaine Maxwell falsified her testimony (and is now implicating Alan Dershowitz as being on Jeffrey Epstein's payroll; he denies it, of course):

https://web.archive.org/web/20250911192355/https://www.zerohedge.com/political/epsteins-inbox-lays-out-gift-networks-pr-tactics-and-strange-habits

Netanyahu has signed off on invading the West Bank:

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/09/11/netanyahu-signs-off-on-major-west-bank-settlement-expansion-says-there-will-be-no-palestinian-state/

Germany wants 100,000 troops for war on Russia (so they can distract from people noticing the Zionists genociding and attacking everybody):

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/germany-to-add-more-than-100000-troops-to-army-in-preparation-for-war-with-russia/

Zionist propagandist comes forward and admits they exploited Bible verses to propagandise Americans into war:

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/i-helped-israel-propagandize-american-christians/

Christians are now supporting Gaza:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/god-loves-gaza-us-christians-gather-rare-display-solidarity-palestinians

Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands are now boycotting the Eurovision song contest over Israel:

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/eurovision-crisis-israel-1236515964/

South Park episode making fun of Charlie Kirk pulled:

https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/charlie-kirk-south-park-pulled-comedy-central-1236515229/

In a big 'fuck you' to voters, Trump is opting to deploy more American troops to Poland in an obvious push for 'more war':

https://web.archive.org/web/20250908062243/https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-ready-place-more-us-troops-poland-amid-russia-threat

Utah's governor has conveniently promised the death penalty for Charlie Kirk's killer, so whoever they scapegoat has no chance to 'correct the record' later:

https://www.rt.com/news/624552-kirk-killer-death-penalty/

Qatar condemns Netanyahu exploiting 9/11 and the death of Americans over 2 decades ago as justification for bombing Qatar:

https://www.rt.com/news/624501-qatar-israel-strike/

Reported shooting at a naval base to try to distract from this shooting:

https://news.usni.org/2025/09/11/naval-academy-on-lockdown-for-active-threat

More people charged for anti-genocide protests than the UK's entire so-called "war on terror":

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/revealed-more-charged-palestine-action-ban-entire-war-terror

EU continues to buy Israeli weapons despite claiming to sanction them:

https://thecradle.co/articles/europe-remains-top-buyer-of-israeli-arms-despite-threats-of-sanctions

UAE bans Israel from air show over Qatar strike:

https://www.newarab.com/news/uae-bans-israeli-firms-dubai-air-show-after-qatar-strike

Qatar to re-evaluate their ties with America after Israel bombed Qatar:

https://thecradle.co/articles/qatar-to-re-evaluate-security-ties-with-washington-after-israeli-attack-report

BBC ignores request to correct pro-Zionist false reporting over Gaza:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/bbc-ignored-internal-request-correct-false-claim-anas-al-sharif-worked-hamas

Michigan Democrat produces "outstanding" pro-AIPAC paper they refuse to share:

https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/mallory-mcmorrow-michigan-dem-senate-candidate-aipac-israel-position-paper

NATO to prepare a so-called "defensive" military response to drone incursion:

https://tass.com/world/2015587

(Comment will be updated as time goes on)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The Underdog and others
Chevrus's avatar
Chevrus
8d

I expect someone with the skills to publish a nice timeline flowchart type device complete with all the evidence so that it can be dissected and made some sense of. Nobody said debugging the infosphere would be easy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Underdog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture