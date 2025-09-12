For readers who haven’t read the original article, it is strongly recommended you read There's More To The Charlie Kirk Story Than Meets The Eye first, for context.

Starting with an Amazon book published before he was shot:

Charlie Kirk was shot on the 10th September, a day after.

The Daily Beagle has previously experimented with publishing on Amazon, and it is not a fast process. Firstly, you have to:

Register a ‘normal’ Amazon account

Register a business with the Federal government

Register the business with the State government if State taxes apply

Get your TIN (Tax Identification Number) The IRS is still heavily paper-based so there’s usually a 2 week period in terms of mailing and processing.

Register TIN/business details to create an Amazon business account under Amazon’s KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing)

If it is also a paperback/hardback, you have to generate a compatible book cover. This is easier than it sounds; you have to pull down Amazon’s graphics template embedded in an obscure-to-find webpage where you have to calculate what book size you’re using and there’s a lot of book size formats.

You then have to produce a PDF containing the pages that meets Amazon’s strange requirements (E.G. text on one page, blank page on the next, alternating). The PDF must conform to the book size requirements and not produce text that falls outside of the book print margins. If it does it is automatically rejected. Meaning you have to set the margins correctly in your electronic document publisher. To know what margins, you have to calculate it based on what book size you are publishing for. It must contain appropriate copyright labelling E.G. name of the author and year.

You have to specify things like book price and fill in additional details such as the Title Card for the page, the blurb explaining what it is about, and what category the book falls under. There’s also options for enabling/disabling certain features (E.G. hardback, paperback, KDP, etc)

The submitting book is then subject to review by Amazon before it is published. The book type must be identified, E.G. if it is blank it must be clearly labelled as such. If it is a textual book it must not be blank. The book cannot contain material Amazon deems inappropriate (supposedly).

The font on book pages is typically smaller than average. This book contains ‘69 pages’.

On average, most Amazon books contain about 233 words per page. Assuming this is true and we ignore four pages (table of contents, bibliography, title card, copyright page), this book author would have needed to have written 15,145 words. Even if they were typing 60 words per minute (pretty fast; a word a second) non-stop, it would have taken them over 4 hours to complete. This assumes they make zero mistakes whilst typing which is extremely unlikely. In reality most authors have to stop, think about what they’re writing, and progressively proof-read as they’re going along. Someone properly writing a book will take days or even weeks. Unless, of course, the work is AI generated. This still would have taken multiple runs of AI generation, as most AIs are capped at approximately 8,000 tokens (a token is roughly less than the length of a word). So 2-3 runs minimum. Would have required the setup of an appropriate AI generation tool. Many AI generation tools that are online will refuse to generate commentary about shootings, especially if named people are involved. Still would require writing the prompt, copy-pasting between the AI and a electronic document processor, then exporting and uploading the PDF. Easily would have taken at least 30 minutes (not counting business registration time or PDF config!) to do.



TL;DR: There’s no way this book was suddenly released the exact moment Charlie Kirk was shot, or even within a day after shooting. This, you have to pre-plan and organise. The Daily Beagle isn’t the only one reporting on the book either: other news outlets have noticed.

Example of one of the endless ‘Anastasia Casey’ out there.

As for book author ‘Anastasia J. Casey’, the trail went dead. There’s multiple people with a similar name ‘Anastasia Casey’ (see example above), likely unrelated, and odds are the author name could be fake.

The book author, whoever it is, is most likely an Intel Operative if they had foreknowledge of the event, and likely involved in the shooting.

As for the title of the page selling the book: “The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response”, what do they mean ‘America’s Response’? Has the US government pre-planned a response?

Even More Oddities

There’s more oddities besides.

Charlie Kirk was asking Ben Shapiro critical questions of the Israeli October 7th narrative 48 hours before he was shot. Ben Shapiro, despite not being subject to any threats, immediately cancelled all college speaking events and didn’t give a reason why.

At the time Charlie Kirk was shot, he was purportedly discussing gun violence (meaning the shooter has amazing hearing, a very convenient sense of timing, the media are full of it, or a second person was listening in).

When describing the suspect, Law Enforcement radioed:

individual was dressed in black tactical gear, including a helmet. — CBS

But the identification photograph the FBI released was of a man wearing an American flag shirt with a grey cap and light grey shoes. The American flag is so distinctive the failure to mention it in the radio call is extremely suspect (I.E. this isn’t the actual suspect). The Daily Beagle believes this individual is the fall guy.

This also contrasts recent video footage the FBI have published of the suspect, whom not only appears to be black clad in tactical gear, but also has some sort of ‘carry-all’ bag (see above). it is difficult to be sure, looks like a hoodie, absent in the circulated photograph.

Other news outlets reported 2 people were detained and then let go, but no explanation was given as to why. The FBI even announced one of them was a suspect prior to releasing them. Why were they suspected?

The FBI lost track of a jet that departed a nearby airport 12 minutes after the shooting, N888KG, which supposedly had the transponder turned off (which laypeople have confused to mean ‘radar’). The jet was heading South towards the Arizona border. The FBI didn’t shut down the airport as a possible escape route.

The FBI claimed the shooter used a high-powered bolt-action rifle that they ‘found in the nearby woods’ but did not disclose the specific model (the media has been speculating a ‘Mauser’), or where exactly they found it, or how the guy in the picture smuggled it out, especially given law enforcement were buzzing about.

There’s been further claims that supposedly ‘transtifa’ words were written on the bullets, but no photographic evidence have been published of that either. Netanyahu felt compelled to publicly insist any suggestion Israel killed Charlie Kirk was questioning the narrative is an “absurd rumour”. Because we all know how honest and trustworthy the man who perpetually lies about a genocide is.

In Terms Of Distraction Happenings

So more events have been occurring whilst people have been distracted.

In terms of Qatar:

In terms of Israel:

In terms of Epstein:

In terms of the flotilla heading to Gaza:

In terms of other Important Events:

Media Stirring The Pot

The Daily Beagle must raise a suspicion: many media outlets are claiming ‘liberals’ are celebrating the death (see above), but The Daily Beagle has seen differently.

The worst remarks either highlight the irony between Kirk’s remarks (he supposedly said victim losses are acceptable to keep gun rights), or they withhold sympathy on the basis he’s been excusing Israel’s genocide. After all, why does one death get wall-to-wall coverage when hundreds of thousands die in Gaza with barely a whimper?

A number of ‘liberal’ accounts actually condemned the shooting on the basis it is gun violence (which they oppose), which begs the question, why are the media trying to paint most as hostile? It looks like the Zionist controlled outlets want the American public to violently fight amongst themselves rather than opposing government tyranny.

One way or the other: there’s a lot going on!

Related Articles To Read

Found this informative?

Help inform?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment