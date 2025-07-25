Disclaimer: Opinion.

Court documents claim sex abuse victim Virginia Giuffre’s dad was a maintenance manager/supervisor at Mar-a-Lago, a historic site bought by Trump in 1985, previously owned by the US government, ultimately turned exclusive social club capped to 500 members, per Palm Beach town committee demands.

Virginia claimed her dad invited her to work there, where she became employed as a "Locker room Attendant" in Mar-a-Lago’s spa. Lurking there, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of dead-under-mysterious-circumstances Mossad agent Robert Maxwell, and a long-time associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Purportedly inspired by other ‘massage therapists’ at the spa, Virginia opted to rent books on the practice from a library, reading them at Mar-a-Lago when Ghislaine Maxwell swooped in; a predator seeking prey for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell got convicted of child sex trafficking and abuse in New York in 2022. Florida wasn’t up to the task.

You can’t casually walk into Mar-A-Lago. Even before Presidency, it had tight security. Employees undergo drug and polygraph tests, with full background checks, more akin to the FBI than Wendy’s. How could Trump be unaware of sex trafficking and exploitation occurring on his own property? Indeed, Trump invited Epstein to his wedding, and many-a-photo shows a cozy relationship between Trump, Epstein and Maxwell, some taken at Mar-a-Lago.

Virginia stated, under coercion – threats powerful and rich people would 'do something' to her – that she must have sex with them – or else. People, such as Jean Luc Brunel. Jean, purportedly a French man, owned a so-called ‘modelling’ agency, MC2 Model Management, partially financed by $1 million from Epstein. Based in France, it also had a Tel Aviv office. France detained Jean over suspicions of child sex trafficking. Israel, often ignoring 80% of sex crime complaints, never investigated him nor his office in Tel Aviv.

Image for Illustrative Purposes Only

(Top-Left) Jean Luc Brunel in an Israel Army hat; (Top-Right) Maxwell and Brunel; (Bottom) Maxwell, Epstein and Brunel

Jean sometimes wore an ‘Zahal Israel Army Cap’, described as a “classic Israel Defense Forces hat”, sold on such websites as “idfstore.com”. After being detained, Jean turned up dead in his jail cell, echoing what happened to Jeffrey Epstein in New York, an event so rife with inconsistencies - all guards asleep on high profile suicide watch, cameras not working, Epstein’s unmonitored phonecall to his ‘long dead mother’ hours before he died, updating his will 2 days before he died - people still chant “Epstein didn’t kill himself” almost 10 years later.

The DoJ (Department of Justice) insist suicide, releasing a video they claim shows Epstein’s cell, but YouTuber voidzilla contrasts OIG’s (Office of Inspector General) report blueprints proving camera angle is incorrect. Guard movement refutes they were asleep. Nearly 3 minutes missing. Wired magazine notes metadata shows two clips edited together in Adobe Premiere, whilst berating ‘conspiracy theorists’. The problem? OIG’s report claimed the DVR (Digital Video Recorder) system down for all of Epstein’s cameras, so either the new clip is fabricated, or OIG’s report lied. Either way: cover-up.

Trump appointee Kash Patel, head of FBI, insisted Epstein killed himself, before incorrectly stating there was no Epstein client list. As others noted, names have been dropped before. In 2024, a judge declared a list of names and associates to Epstein could be unsealed. Trump appointee, head of DoJ Pam Bondi insisted the Epstein client list was on her desk, but Trump claimed there was no client list, calling it a Democrat hoax.

This is contradicted by Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a man whom vehemently denies any involvement with sexual abuse of children despite previous accusations by Virginia Giuffre. Dershowitz, with help from Alex Acosta, got Epstein the corrupt 1 year house arrest plea deal in Florida in 2008, that prosecutors covered up. Pam Bondi was Florida’s Attorney General between 2011-2019, and could have re-opened this case at any time, but didn’t. Virginia stated Epstein had Palm Beach police in his backpocket.

Virginia mentioned orgies on Epstein owned St James island involving multiple girls - estimating over 20. During one such orgy, she stated Epstein and Maxwell purchased her ‘birthday gifts’: make-up, diamond earrings, and tickets to Thailand to go work at a so-called “massage parlour” in 2002.

During this time in Thailand, Virginia met and married Australian martial arts instructor Robert Giuffre (weirdly, Giuffre is pronounced ‘Joffrey’ or ‘Jeffrey’ depending on accent). She moved to Australia, only to be later supposedly hit by a school bus.

(Left) photograph depicting Virginia Giuffre’s injuries, (Right) highlights of interest

Australian police stated no reports of injuries in the minor crash. Photographs of her injuries don’t show cuts like you’d expect in a car accident. A lot of bruising down the right side (her left), more consistent with injuries in boxing, martial arts or domestic abuse; some even look finger shaped, but curiously lack signs of swelling, as if hits were measured. Media outlets reported a ‘hostile marriage’, with one reporting she had accused her martial arts husband of physical abuse.

After the purported ‘bus accident’, Virginia declared she had only 4 days to live, then recanted without explanation, before dying, supposedly to an unspecified method of suicide. Australian police went silent, and despite her involvement in a high profile sex abuse case, police ignored calls by her dad to investigate, no investigation nor autopsy was conducted, reeking of cover-up. Her death coincided with Trump’s claim he’d release the Epstein files; claims rescinded post-mortem.

Echoing cover up, account “Democracy Today” falsely claims Trump never flew on Epstein’s plane, despite handwritten flight logs in 1994, 1995 showing otherwise. “Democracy Today” uploaded to archive.org a digital spreadsheet claiming to be the Epstein’s Flight Logs, but without Chain of Custody and rife with data inconsistencies, it is an obvious attempt to muddy the waters.

“Democracy Today” shares the same name as an org run by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) front company with ties to the coup in Ukraine. Epstein’s purported ‘butler’ Juan Alessi - whom Virginia Giuffre accused of driving her around - claims to have seen Trump with Epstein eating meals in restaurants, and even on Epstein’s plane. Whilst Alessi claims Trump wasn’t involved with Epstein’s ‘massage therapists’, he did comment Trump has ‘got his own spa’, the same place Virginia was predated by Maxwell.

The Daily Beagle is suspicious the Trump admin will try to pardon or plea deal Ghislaine Maxwell, a rear covering, foul play exercise. Trump previously pardoned Israeli intel assets, including an Israeli army colonel Aviem Stella whom helped steal US military nuclear secrets, and scammers of the elderly; the latter re-offended.

AIPAC also have indirect ties to Epstein; major donor Les Wexner – former owner of ‘modelling agency’ Victoria’s Secret – donated $100k to AIPAC, along with $11 million from OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky, and others. A female exploitation industry: Virginia accused Wexner of sexual abuse. Interesting that blackmailed and willing participants donate to AIPAC: an org that controls 68% of Senators and 91% of Representatives within Congress, according to The Daily Beagle. Porn has been filmed in the U.S. Capitol multiple times, a closed circle.

Trump calls people, including his own voters, stupid for caring about the Epstein cover-up and demanding prosecution of child abusers in power. Is it stupid to care about corruption? This is why they allow genocidal mass starvation.

Make no mistake: America is compromised.

