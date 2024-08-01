If you’ve been keeping pace of the not-America rambling politics, you’d have noticed Candidate #1 offers to sacrifice Americans to defend foreign countries (even if said countries instigate against others)…

…and Candidate #2 wants you to kill your own American children for the good of climate change…

…and before you think there’s any real choice, candidate #2’s party will also sacrifice Americans for instigating foreign countries…

…Americans might have noticed their opinion on things simply don’t matter to these anti-life candidates.

Folks might have also noticed there hasn’t been any sort of meaningful public vote selecting these ‘candidates’ — both were just arbitrarily and forcefully appointed to their respective colour bands. That’s it. Those are your choices.

An in the midst of the pretend-politics is the limpwristed, astroturfed campaign of calling Trump ‘weird’, as if that’s the most serious accusation they could levy. It’s almost like they don’t want to draw attention to any specific behaviours that would ruin the illusion of the false choice on the table.

But there’s an even deeper evil befalling Americans which neither candidate will publicly campaign on.

The Forced Medical Experimentation Made Legal

This isn’t an exaggeration. A child at school was lied to, kidnapped, and forcefully jabbed by school teachers giving fraudulent details against the wishes of the parents. Even the child refused to give consent. The school had been explicitly told by the parents they were not giving consent.

The most offensive thing about this story is Vermont sided with the school, and gave them legal immunity to what is a criminal act. Forced Medical Experimentation — On Children — Is Now Legal. Even By Teachers.

All children. In every state. Can be forcefully jabbed with whatever poison shot, killed and the perpetrators are immune under law.

Is this outrage a focus from either paint job candidate? No.

Did any candidate make prosecuting this and other instances of forced medical experimentation part of their political agenda? No.

Did any candidate raise awareness of this ongoing assault on Americans’ rights? No.

Do any of the candidates actually care what happens to Americans? No.

They’re more concerned about appeasing foreign countries instigating wars than the fact multiple American schools have medically assaulted and experimented on innocent children with total impunity in America.

What is happening now is a complete and total violation of Due Process rights. Criminal thugs operating on behalf of criminal corporations can now assault, seriously injure, inject, maim and kill your own children with sanctified blessing from the Government.

If the children aren’t safe, then neither are the adults. If Vermont lacks such a conscience that they think physically assaulting children is acceptable, then how even little they think of the adults!

This political charade and outrage must come to an end!

