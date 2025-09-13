For readers who haven’t read the prior articles, see the first and second as these supply important context.

Dishonest media outlets are now on the defensive by trying to insist photographic proof indicating the Charlie Kirk shooter doesn’t conform to either the “Muslim” or “Ultra-Progressive” divide-and-conquer Zionist talking points are all ‘fabricated’.

The Daily Beagle will present to you both the claims and the evidence posted by others, along with observations of what happened during the shooting. When viewing these images, ask yourself: ‘is this what you’d expect of a typical liberal?’. Make up your own mind, dear reader.

Notice the top right post talks about an “Uncle Mikey” and “Where he works”, implying there is an uncle who works for the military.

Some commentators have even said there were two guys giving military hand signals at the event shown in a video.

The Daily Beagle has attempted to interpret the signals using the closest match to hand signals found here. It is likely the list of hand signals is incomplete, and there’s always a possibility of custom signals being used.

Interestingly it has been reported the shooter was prone, so at least one of the signals parleys with the events of what happened. Curiouser and curiouser!

There’s also FBI Director Kash Patel’s bizarre remarks about “We have the watch and I'll see you in Valhalla.”, a tribute typically given to fallen Marines (who talk about “Until Valhalla”). The media insist you shouldn’t pay any attention to the military ties.

Of course, the identity of the men in question and whether or not they have any relation to Tyler Robinson or the military has not been established, but there does clearly seem to be a military theming to all of this. Despite searches, we’ve yet to see any proof of the ‘engravings’ on the bullets frantically claimed as having liberal wording. One wonders why you’d intentionally leave evidence of shell casings at a crime scene but then try to ‘hide a rifle’ in the woods. Smells of False Flag.

It looks like the pro-Zionist US government is trying to drive a wedge amongst the public and get us to fight amongst ourselves as their powerbase crumbles. Don’t be fooled, dear reader!

