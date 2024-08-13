Near this site William Penn and Wiliam Mead were tried in 1670 for preaching to an unlawful assembly in Grace Church Street. This tablet commemorates the courage and endurance of the Jury Thos Vere, Edward Bushell and ten others who refused to give a verdict against them, although locked up without food for two nights and were fined for their final verdict of not guilty. The case of these jurymen was reviewed on a Writ of Habeas Corpus and Chief Justice Vaughan delivered the opinion of the Court which established"The Right of Juries" to give their verdict according to their convictions. — Plaque outside The Old Bailey, from Bushell's Case, which enshrined the right of juries to nullify unfair decisions from the judge based on their convictions (conscience)

Pro-authoritarians lie and falsely claim that the right of trial by one’s peers has been ‘annulled in August 1215’…

…but conveniently forget to mention it was reissued in 1216, 1217, 1225, and finally 1297, and is the basis for juries.

Nor has the Magna Carta been fully “repealed”, as some claim…

Instead, the relevant clauses relating to one’s rights remains firmly in effect…

Strangely those opposed to the rights enshrined by the Magna Carta…

…are the same ones calling for the defence of juries, enshrined by said Magna Carta…

…given they suffer injustices at the hands of judges likewise, it is strange they would be condemning those trying to invoke their own rights.

The Daily Beagle is critical of the theory of climate change, but it is extremely unfair to jail people in court for expressing their views. If we cannot agree on public freedom of speech, then the only agreement will come in the form of a government jackboot pressed against our necks.

And it gets worse.

Judge This Corruption

The Daily Beagle has compiled a list of court cases exemplifying the double-standards, and even outright corruption, of judges within the court of law.

Judge Andrew Menary

You might feel he deserved that for setting fire to an inanimate object (or even, bizarrely, are anti-free speech and think racist remarks are jailable), but look at the cases of individuals Andrew Menary didn’t jail:

Menary’s logic: burning a van and saying racial slurs is bad; raping children, promoting child abuse, and violently assaulting women is good.

Judge John Temperley

People John Temperley thinks shouldn’t go to jail:

Temperley’s logic: drunken violent assault is more acceptable than rude words on the internet.

Judge Paul Sloan

Paul Sloan also thinks you should…

Sloan’s logic: violence against members of the public, including murder of children, is acceptable, violence against jackboot enforcers is unacceptable.

Judge Neil Rafferty

Denied bail to a ‘curious observer’ at a riot simply for… observing a riot.

But thinks that…

Rafferty’s logic: Watching a riot is pure evil, but raping a vulnerable woman isn’t.

Judge Sophie McKone

Didn’t even jail anyone from the riots, but more of the same.

McKone’s logic: 344 convictions is equal to the burning of 1 police van.

Judge Guy Kearl

Jailed a man for 20 months for ‘stirring up racial hatred on facebook’ (angry Internet words from armchair commentators is bad; on par with 344 convictions)

Jailed a so-called “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist” for 12 years, who was a person of good character who fundraised for charity (amazing how that doesn’t apply to the anti-establishment types) for planning to attack inanimate 5G masts (that is to say, no actual damage occurred)

But…

Kearl’s logic: Planning to fight the Deep State is worse than raping women or stealing from dead children who have cancer.

Judge Jeremy Richardson

But…

Richardson’s logic: writing murder manuals and attacking vans is bad, killing and paedophila is good, unless the government might get implicated, then it’s bad.

One judge, Mark Bury, which we’ve saved for last, is arguably the single worst case of a corrupt judge we’ve seen in a long while.

Judge Mark Bury

He also…

But…

Most Shocking Of All

Judge Mark Bury allowed a man who violently kidnapped a woman screaming for help in broad daylight, and almost running over numerous passerbys in doing so, to avoid jail, simply because his abused partner said the relationship was okay. He issued a “stern warning”. No jail.

Either Mark Bury is the most oblivious, or the most corrupt piece of shit judge ever to walk this earth. A broad daylight kidnapping results in no jail? What the actual hell?

Who are these corrupt, criminal-enabling, bastard judges who allow criminals to get off without charges for the most heinous crimes, whilst arbitrarily jailing others for some of the most trivial?

It is clear ideology rules the decision making, and not any sense of justice or impartiality. The Unjust Justice System.

What are your thoughts, dear reader?

