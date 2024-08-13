Near this site William Penn and Wiliam Mead were tried in 1670 for preaching to an unlawful assembly in Grace Church Street.
This tablet commemorates the courage and endurance of the Jury Thos Vere, Edward Bushell and ten others who refused to give a verdict against them, although locked up without food for two nights and were fined for their final verdict of not guilty.
The case of these jurymen was reviewed on a Writ of Habeas Corpus and Chief Justice Vaughan delivered the opinion of the Court which established"The Right of Juries" to give their verdict according to their convictions.
— Plaque outside The Old Bailey, from Bushell's Case, which enshrined the right of juries to nullify unfair decisions from the judge based on their convictions (conscience)
Pro-authoritarians lie and falsely claim that the right of trial by one’s peers has been ‘annulled in August 1215’…
…but conveniently forget to mention it was reissued in 1216, 1217, 1225, and finally 1297, and is the basis for juries.
Nor has the Magna Carta been fully “repealed”, as some claim…
Instead, the relevant clauses relating to one’s rights remains firmly in effect…
Strangely those opposed to the rights enshrined by the Magna Carta…
…are the same ones calling for the defence of juries, enshrined by said Magna Carta…
…given they suffer injustices at the hands of judges likewise, it is strange they would be condemning those trying to invoke their own rights.
The Daily Beagle is critical of the theory of climate change, but it is extremely unfair to jail people in court for expressing their views. If we cannot agree on public freedom of speech, then the only agreement will come in the form of a government jackboot pressed against our necks.
And it gets worse.
Judge This Corruption
The Daily Beagle has compiled a list of court cases exemplifying the double-standards, and even outright corruption, of judges within the court of law.
Judge Andrew Menary
Sentenced an anti-government protestor who set fire to a police van to 30 months (2 years and a half) in jail, despite acknowledging the man had ‘mental issues’
You might feel he deserved that for setting fire to an inanimate object (or even, bizarrely, are anti-free speech and think racist remarks are jailable), but look at the cases of individuals Andrew Menary didn’t jail:
A man who raped a child, whom Andrew Menary commented he expected to ‘see again’ was allowed to avoid jail.
A police officer who stole electronic equipment, resold it, and held devices holding child porn, where Menary commented that he “accepted he did not have an unhealthy sexual interest in children”, allowed to avoid jail, despite still registering him to a sex offender’s registry.
Menary commented a paedophile had “good character” and could avoid jail, despite sharing child abuse images with other men.
A man who violently assaulted a woman by choking her out and saying “Are you ready to die?” was also not jailed by Menary, despite saying the attack ‘must have been quite frightening for the victim’.
Menary’s logic: burning a van and saying racial slurs is bad; raping children, promoting child abuse, and violently assaulting women is good.
Judge John Temperley
Jailed a man for posting an emoji of a black man with a gun, saying “flithy bastards”. 12-weeks immediate prison sentence.
For left-leaning folks this would be like if you posted an emoji of a pig with a gun and said the same thing about cops.
People John Temperley thinks shouldn’t go to jail:
Women who publish naked video footage of their ex-partners for the entire Internet to see.
Paedophiles with child abuse images on their phone, claiming the paedophile had “previous good character” (of holding child abuse images on their phone? What?) and ‘displaying remorse’ (only after being caught, of course) .
Physically assaulting police officers by grabbing a knife (but only if drunk)
Temperley’s logic: drunken violent assault is more acceptable than rude words on the internet.
Judge Paul Sloan
Jailed a man for ‘hurling missiles at police officers’ (missiles here typically means rocks, and not actual military-grade missiles)
Perhaps they would have avoided jail if they were drunk when assaulting police officers?
Paul Sloan also thinks you should…
Unmask the name of a person accusing high-level paedophiles within government
Spare paedophiles with 10,000 child abuse images from jail (which included “professionally shot photographs” of ‘naked schoolgirls’) due to his “previous good character” (the paedophile enablers really love using this term, don’t they?)
Allow violent assaults by women against their work colleagues if it might ‘end their carrers’
Grant burglars who steal vital hospital equipment clemancy because they mistakenly thought it was a “computer”
Allow postmen to steal valuable post without jail so long as they’re magically mentally ill (too mentally ill to know responsibility but not mentally ill enough to get past the selections process? What?)
That violently shaking a child to death is okay and should see the end of a jail sentence if the partner begs the judge to parole him because he’s magically a “reformed character”
Sloan’s logic: violence against members of the public, including murder of children, is acceptable, violence against jackboot enforcers is unacceptable.
Judge Neil Rafferty
Denied bail to a ‘curious observer’ at a riot simply for… observing a riot.
But thinks that…
A man who drunkenly rapes his vulnerable niece should avoid jail (the magic word “remorseful” appears, which doesn’t apply if you protests against the establishment)
Rafferty’s logic: Watching a riot is pure evil, but raping a vulnerable woman isn’t.
Judge Sophie McKone
Didn’t even jail anyone from the riots, but more of the same.
Jailed a man with 344 convictions for… 20 months. Only after he ripped up a court order.
Gave a drunk who cut a woman with a knife suspended sentence
McKone’s logic: 344 convictions is equal to the burning of 1 police van.
Judge Guy Kearl
Jailed a man for 20 months for ‘stirring up racial hatred on facebook’ (angry Internet words from armchair commentators is bad; on par with 344 convictions)
Jailed a so-called “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist” for 12 years, who was a person of good character who fundraised for charity (amazing how that doesn’t apply to the anti-establishment types) for planning to attack inanimate 5G masts (that is to say, no actual damage occurred)
But…
They reduced the prison sentence of a convicted police officer who had raped women from 5 years to 3 years (rape is less bad than planning to attack 5G masts, apparently)
A police officer who orchestrated a full blown harassment campaign (including false reports) against an ex-girlfriend receives no jail
A mother who steals £135k from her own dead son’s cancer fund receives no jail
He’s okay with provoking outrage in the public by unmasking the 20 men involved in the mass gang rapes; provoking people is okay, but expressing outrage and planning to retaliate against the Deep State is not.
Kearl’s logic: Planning to fight the Deep State is worse than raping women or stealing from dead children who have cancer.
Judge Jeremy Richardson
Responsible for “the most serious cases” and “the court's policies and the listing of cases”
Sentenced a rioter to 20 months in jail for attacking a police van (inanimate object again!).
Jailed a prison officer for a ‘white supremacist murder manual’. This might sound terrible, bearing in mind the prison officer hadn’t actually killed anyone…
But…
Jeremy tried to defend a high-ranking paedophile who raped children, Nazir Ahmed, by trying to claim the trial had been “sabotaged”, but his conviction was ultimately upheld on appeal (read: Jeremy’s claims were baseless and false)
Claimed it would be cruel to send a paedophile who stalked two girls and attacked a disabled woman who he falsely claimed was a “prostitute” to jail because he was ‘sexually frustrated’ (err… what?)
Allowed a woman who killed a GP in a road accident to avoid jail saying it was caused by only a “few seconds of dreadful driving” (oh, so that makes the killing okay, does it?)
Despite this he jailed a Polish lorry driver for 20 months for killing two men despite it being a genuine accident, and the widow’s family telling the judge not to jail the driver. He did so anyway lest it make the UK government’s “smart motorway” look bad.
Allowed a mother who violently killed her own daughter to walk free, before suggesting that if she ever had more children (what?) that ‘social services would be involved’… as if that makes the child murder acceptable?
Got angry at a newspaper for exposing the name of paedophile Richard Marsden lest the naming ‘affect his children’ (What? And his paedophilia doesn’t? What about other people’s children?)
He spared jail for a man who committed three paedophilia offences ‘because he’s autistic’ (law doesn’t apply if you’re autistic, apparently)
Richardson’s logic: writing murder manuals and attacking vans is bad, killing and paedophila is good, unless the government might get implicated, then it’s bad.
One judge, Mark Bury, which we’ve saved for last, is arguably the single worst case of a corrupt judge we’ve seen in a long while.
Judge Mark Bury
Sentenced three men for a total of 7 years and 8 months for hurling objects at a hotel (that’s awful, terrible… etc)
But he gave less time to a gang-rapist of a 17 year old, who also dealt crack and committed benefits fraud; a Somali (2 and a half years prison with no deportation order; the rapist bragged of “roasting pork” during the violent rape)
Jailed a violent woman (not related to the riots), but only after she had bitten police officers and not for violently attacking random members of the public previously (she was only jailed for 18 months; that’s still less time than setting a police van on fire or throwing rocks at a building)
He also…
Let a woman who broke the law twice by taking and dealing crack cocaine avoid jail because she was ‘living in a tent’ (you can break the law if you live in a tent, apparently)
Spared another woman smuggling drugs into a prison (no reason given)
Allowed a woman who committed mass tax evasion and counterfeit goods production to avoid prison (no reason given)
Let a dad who stored drugs walk free speculating maybe he had been blackmailed (dealers “had something on him”) and that he was “vulnerable”
Permitted a violent man who punched a hole in a door, poured petrol in a house and threatened to set fire to it after beating his partner on multiple occassions to avoid jail because ‘his wife and kids miss him’ (err… what?)
Let a nurse who crashed into a motorcyclist, amputating his leg, avoid jail because ‘something something good character’
Let a man who attempted to violently castrate his own dog walk free claiming he “didn’t mean to harm the animal” (what?)
A man who violently beat a woman was spared jail despite the victim mouthing “help me now” (the woman was trying to leave the relationship, and the man was a total control freak). He claimed the abuser had “undergone a sea change” with no proof.
Allowed a teen who stabbed her own mother to walk free, despite her telling her own mother she should have stuck the 6 inch blade in deeper (she suffered a 1-inch cut to her liver and was close to being killed)
Allowed a man to violently punch another and fracture their jaw to walk free because he ‘lost his temper’
Permitted a woman who allowed a teen to overdose on drugs in a drug den to walk free from jail
But…
Most Shocking Of All
Judge Mark Bury allowed a man who violently kidnapped a woman screaming for help in broad daylight, and almost running over numerous passerbys in doing so, to avoid jail, simply because his abused partner said the relationship was okay. He issued a “stern warning”. No jail.
Either Mark Bury is the most oblivious, or the most corrupt piece of shit judge ever to walk this earth. A broad daylight kidnapping results in no jail? What the actual hell?
Who are these corrupt, criminal-enabling, bastard judges who allow criminals to get off without charges for the most heinous crimes, whilst arbitrarily jailing others for some of the most trivial?
It is clear ideology rules the decision making, and not any sense of justice or impartiality. The Unjust Justice System.
What are your thoughts, dear reader?
