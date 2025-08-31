Disclaimer: Opinion. Disclosure: The Daily Beagle used AI research tools to check for additional flaws we may have missed, and manually verified stated references. This is not a complete list due to the sheer scope involved.

“All right. There's exceptions to that. The most meaningful one of which is that, if you say something today that's not true, that's a lie, we can bring a prosecution against you for what's called false statements. So I'm a federal officer, I have several officers here. The FBI is here. And if -- if you lie to someone that's -- like me or like Special Agent Horn, it's a crime. So you have to be truthful.” — Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Transcript Pages 4 to 5 of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Testimony

Contradictory Claim None Of The Victims Mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell

G.M.: “-- my understanding is that in 2000 and, let's say 2008, they had interviewed 44 women, let's say, or around that number.” T.B.: “Uh-huh.” G.M.: “You have to understand, not a single one of those 44 women mentioned me in a single report.” — PDF/Transcript Page 120

Provably false, as court records and news stories show she was named and reported multiple times:

Contradicts Herself On Whether Or Not She Had Access To Epstein’s Homes And Whether Or Not She Slept There

G.M.: “Anyway, so but I had no key to his house. I had no free access to his house. And in the entire time that he lived there, which was I believe until, the beginning of 1996, I never slept a single night in that house. Never ever. Not one.” T.B.: “But you -- so you -- you -- you said a minute ago that the -- that you had slept with him on one occasion, and at the time you remember thinking, you know, that this meant you were in a relationship, but then it didn't -- you really were not in that type of relationship.” G.M.: “Well, I thought --” T.B.: “Did that change over -- between '91 and '92 or whatever and -- and -- and years forward?” G.M.: “So I did travel with him a lot.” T.B.: “Okay.” G.M.: “So I would go to his houses in Palm Beach. He only had that house actually in -- no, that's not true. He had the house in Palm Beach and he had a house in Ohio.” T.B.: “In where?” G.M.: “Ohio.” T.B.: “Okay.” G.M.: “And he had the house in Ohio because of his business relationship with Mr. Wexner. And he had a -- and I had to go and decorate and put that house together. When we traveled together, we stayed in the same bed, but not in -- but I didn't --” T.B.: “Go ahead. It's okay, talk. So you -- you stayed -- so when you would travel with him to his houses in Palm Beach, Ohio, or even just traveling, if -- if -- if it was just traveling with him, you would stay in the same bed. So sleep in the same bed with him.” G.M.: “Yes.” — PDF/Transcript Pages 20 to 21

One moment she claims she never slept with Epstein in a bed and never entered his homes, then the next declares actually she did sleep in his bed all the time, and therefore had access to his homes.

Gives Flip-Flop Testimony On Predating Victims From Mar-A-Lago

T.B.: “[Redacted] [most likely Guiffre, see The Trump-Epstein Cover-Up] definitely had has said that she was working at Mar-a-Lago and that you received a treatment of her -- from her at some point, and that you recruited her to meet Mr. Epstein” G.M.: “Right.” T.B.: “Do you know, affirmatively, whether that's true or false, or do you just not have a memory either way?” G.M.: “I really don't believe it's true. But I know that I did go to spas and if I met someone, I did ask if they're (indiscernible) -- so I don't -- in the realms of possibility, it could have, but I have no memory of it.” — Transcript 2 PDF Page 2; Transcript Pages 219 to 220

‘I don’t recall’ is nearly every guilty person’s (see Anthony Fauci’s testimony) ‘get out of jail free’ card. Notice the careful wording? She doesn’t believe it is true, not that she’s categorically stating for a fact it isn’t true, and leaves the door open on ‘well maybe it could be true’ to avoid perjuring herself. She knows it is true, but to admit to it would be to profess guilt.

Claims Epstein Had A Heart Condition Supposedly Preventing Him From Having Sex, But…

T.B.: “You said that Mr. Epstein at some point in the mid to late '90s he started taking testosterone. Did you ever know him to take any other drugs?” G.M.: “No. I mean, he took pills for his heart, I think, but I don't -- no other -- no substances.” T.B.: “What -- do you know anything about his heart condition? I know we talked about this at, you know, 9:45 this morning. But do you know anything about his heart condition, beyond that you understood he had a heart condition that affected his ability to have sex?” — PDF/Transcript Pages 190-191

The problem with this claim is it doesn’t jive with other facts on the ground we know. People with severe heart conditions — especially ones supposedly preventing sex — shouldn’t be flying by plane all the time.

Quoting the UK’s Civil Aviation Authory (CAA):

Symptomatic valvular heart disease is a relative contraindication to airline travel. — Information for Health Professionals on assessing fitness to fly

Or to put that in English, a ‘contra-indication’ (contra, ‘to go against’) is an indicator that is opposed to doing something. In this case, having a heart condition would be an indication not to fly. And we all know Jeffrey Epstein regularly flew in a private jet, which suggests that the heart condition is made-up.

How can we tell it is made-up? Well, there’s plenty of victim statements that contradicts Ghislaine Maxwell’s claim that he “couldn’t have sex’, including these notable ones:

And one victim verbatim contradicts Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony:

Three times a day? That’s a sharp contrast to Maxwell’s unbelieveable claims Epstein could ‘never’ have sex due to ‘erectile dysfunction’:

T.B.: “And then going back to the topic we were talking about before our last break. Well, when you said something yesterday at the very beginning of our conversation that when you first met Mr. Epstein and you ultimately have sex with him, that he had -- I'll use the word erectile dysfunction, but he had issues having sex?” G.M.: “That's what he told me.” T.B.: “That's what he told you?” — Transcript 2, PDF Page 28, Transcript Page 323

She then goes on to contradict herself even further in a later transcript where she states Epstein had blowjobs and masturbated:

G.M.: “I -- well, the bulk of what I read, he did not have sex. So that is consistent with what he told me, actually. And his masturbating, that is also consistent with what I knew myself. And I'm going to use a bad word for --” T.B.: “Please, you can use whatever words you need. Yes. “ G.M.: “Blowjob.” T.B.: “Okay.” G.M.: “He liked blowjobs.” T.B.: “Okay.” G.M.: “That I did observe. And he didn't seem to have any erectile dysfunction for blowjobs, but sex, he didn't have. So when I read the stories about all the allegations of sexual rape, I find that challenging, because that was not his modus operandi, from my perspective.” T.B.: “But when you read about blowjobs, that -- does that -- that would be consistent with kind of --” G.M.: “That would be consistent, as would masturbation, yes.” — Transcript 2, PDF Page 29, Transcript Pages 325 - 326

She point blank lies and tries to claim blowjobs are ‘not sex’ and because it is somehow like masturbation (which is a sex act) that is somehow proof it isn’t sex.

Epstein, who was having blowjobs, somehow couldn’t have sex due to an unverified heart condition and magically convenient eretile dysfunction that somehow allowed him to continue flying.

States She Met Someone She Knew Was A Child

G.M.: I'm not going to do that. But I believe that what took place, with a lot of these people, is that there was a slide, right? So there was a zone and I -- he did meet her and I did meet her, and I knew that she was a young child and I knew that she was not an adult, because -- but I don't believe he met her 'til she was 16. So I'm not -- I'm not doing a he said, she said, I'm not doing that, because nobody will. That's not what we're here for. — Transcript 2, PDF Page 21, Transcript Page 293

Maxwell’s ability for somehow psychically knowing the ages of children just by looking is something to behold. She’s a child playing on a slide in a park, but Maxwell somehow just knew she was a 16 year old teenager. Suuuure. Because 16 year olds are so well known for playing on children’s slides, and not say, children.

She states she only met 16 year olds, but then previously admits she approached 14 year olds:

G.M.: “No, I never knew that and I can categorically state that had any child said to me that they were 14, 15, 16, maybe not 17, because 17 in England, I mean, if someone had said they were 17, I don't --” — Transcript 2, PDF Page 20, Transcript Page 292

Why is she mentioning 14 year olds when she was poaching exclusively in America?

Why is she approaching and asking 14 year olds for their age?

Claims She Had A Banking Licence That Does Not Appear To Exist

G.M.: “There were only a very limited number that were made. So I knew that we could get those and flip them right within 24 hours, for example. Also my -- here's another example of something that you guys wouldn't have known about is I became a banker. I got my Series 63, Series 67 banking license and became a broker for like a new (inaudible). And then -- because I was day trading. Everything I had I day traded with -- through an account. And I think I was lucky more than smart, but I made quite a lot of money doing that. And so --” — Transcript 2, Transcript Page 227

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed to have a Series 67 banking licence, but FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) does not appear to have an exam for a Series 67 banking licence. Financial Planner World only mentions “A General Overview of FINRA's Series 6, 7, 63, 65 and 66 Exams”.

Meaning this claim of having a ‘Series 67’ banking licence is most likely fraudulent.

Then Claims She Had No Control Over Her Own Money

Even the Deputy Attorney General seems incredulous on this one:

T.B.: “Even accounts in your name, you're saying, or one of your entities?” G.M.: “Well, I'm not even sure I knew of all the entities. I'm not -- I don't -- it -- maybe I did, contemporaneously, but I simply wouldn't know today. So if there was an entity, let's say account X, if I really set that up myself or whether they said, we're doing this and the money's coming or whatever. But in no substantive way -- I can't think of the right word.” D.M.: “Did you have control over --” G.M.: “I had no control, is what I'm saying.” — Transcript 2, Transcript Pages 221 to 222

This is despite the fact she states she has a “banking licence”. She moves money around, supposedly handles Jeffrey Epstein’s building work but she has no control over the money of which she has a banking licence for? What?

The Deputy AG even points out a contradiction by highlighting Epstein transferring her a ton of money, $7.4 million dollars, which the government has evidence of:

T.B.: “So -- okay. So the government had evidence that, even as late as 2007, he paid you a lot of money.” G.M.: “What was that? What was the money?” T.B.: “Like several -- millions of millions of dollars in 2007. $7.4 million, I think.” G.M.: “What was that for? Was it -- was that the helicopter?” — Transcript 2, Transcript Page 230

How can she own a helicopter or be paid for it, if she supposedly had ‘no control’ over her own money?

Tries To Insinuate Ehud Barak Meeting Jeffrey Epstein Is ‘Press Contamination’

T.B.: “Was the Prime Minis- was Mr. Barak, Prime Minister Barak, do you know what the nature of his relationship was with Mr. Epstein?” G.M.: “I don't.” T.B.: “Do you know -- were you ever with them together?” G.M.: “I think I met -- I have a memory of meeting Ehud, but I don't know if he was with Epstein or -- I don't remember. I just know that I did see him and I'm trying -- struggling to remember the context around it, but if I -- if -- I'm sure it happened, but it must have been very brief. Because I don't have any serious memory of it. Any like, deep memory of that.” T.B.: “And maybe this is obvious --” G.M.: “And maybe it comes also because I've read it in the press. That may be something that brought it to my memory. So that's also -- I mean, I'm also -- I think the press has been very contaminating, so I just -- it's hard sometimes to separate those stories from your memory sometimes.” — Transcript 1, PDF/Transcript Page 196

It just isn’t Ghislaine Maxwell’s day, because emails linking ex-Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were hacked and released recently. It turns out Ehud was something of a regular to the Island.

Substackers interested in pouring over the trove of released emails can find copies here.

Was Anything She Said True?

This line is probably the most truthful out of the testimony:

G.M.: “This would've been in the later 2000's. So I do not know how they met, but I do know that they -- I don't know if friendly would be the right word. I don't know that, but I know that they saw each other and only because my father -- you know, anything that touches Israel or the state of Israel, I'm always interested in, because my father loved Israel and so I pay attention to it and we have ties to, you know, to Israel.” T.B.: “When you said it was later though --” G.M.: “Ties meaning friends and family relations.”

Ghislaine Maxwell states she has ties to the Zionist state of Israel because her dad “Robert Maxwell”, loved Israel so much.

Other Considerations

Some articles mentioned things, supposedly in the testimony, that The Daily Beagle couldn’t find. Perhaps under another file, or another wording, we weren’t able to verify these claims.

Supposedly Was Never Interviewed

For example, according to Kunstler, he states that:

Perhaps the most astounding point is Ms. Maxwell’s assertion that no government attorney (or any other official, including from the FBI) ever interviewed her, or even called her on the telephone, during all the years of legal wrangling that went on.

Despite searching the documents for words like ‘interview’, ‘called’, ‘caller’ or ‘call’, no such claims were found by The Daily Beagle. On the off-chance this is just poor paraphrasing on Kunstler’s part, actually, yes, Ghislaine Maxwell did in-fact have an interview, under oath, even:

So if she did claim she was never interviewed, that is categorically and provably false.

Supposedly Bill Clinton Never Visited The Island

ABC News claims she said Bill Clinton never visited Epstein Island, but this is undercut by her earlier contradictions claiming she never got to see the flight logs. How can she be sure Bill Clinton never visited the Island if she never saw the flight logs?

Conversely, we know for a fact Bill Clinton did appear on the flight logs. He flew 17 times, according to USA Today. So if she made that claim that he didn’t, it’d be a lie.

Supposedly Donald Trump Wasn’t Involved

The problem is, with her testimony so thoroughly discredited, any of her claims trying to vouch for Donald Trump’s innocence fall on deaf ears. Given he controls the pardon, of course she is going to say that.

If her other claims had been truthful, consistent, or offered genuinely new insights, maybe we could have said she was being honest; but the blatant contradictions, the constant ‘I don’t remember’ and ‘I don’t recall’ and ‘my recollection is vague’ on anything interesting is suspicious as all hell. And casts a negative light on her supposed claims Trump is innocent.

Conclusion

It is evident Ghislane Maxwell is trying to claim everything is either a lie, false, outside of her control, or not her responsibility in some desperate bid to secure herself freedom by minimising her own culpability, even though her statements blatantly contradict known facts on the ground — and each other.

It is clear that Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony is thoroughly dishonest. Isn’t there a criminal charge for that level of dishonesty, officer?

