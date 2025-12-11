If you open Substack to try to write DMs, you might be greeted with this draconian demand to spy into your DMs:

Let us be real, this is nothing to do with age verification, and everything to do with unmasking whistleblowers by demanding Digital ID and “selfies”. By hiding behind children, the governments known for their prolific sexual abuse of children have claimed these draconian and invasive measures are somehow justified.

They are not.

Rather than invoking the sovereignty of their jurisdiction in America, which permits free speech for all, not merely those in power, Substack have chosen to selectively bend their knee to specific countries’ draconian measures. They’ve even extended the tyranny to adopting Australia’s measures, which sound copy-paste to the tyrannical UK government’s:

The sign off saying “Thanks for everything you do to help make Substack the home for great culture” when it has become a hub of adopting government mass surveillance and censorship is a touch of irony. Maybe Substack forgot what the UK government did to Julian Assange, or the US tried to do to Edward Snowden. Or perhaps Substack said ‘yeah, we love violating people’s freedoms for money’.

The Daily Beagle fired off a barrage of questions related to their UK rollout, any one of which should have been raised at any sort of rational meeting. Bolded are the ones we think are key:

Do you not feel the OSA violates Substack’s original goal of being an open, censorship-free space for journalists and citizens? How do you claim to uphold Free Speech values when restricting the accessibility of posts based on the dictaks of a foreign government?

Why was OSA adopted without first discussing it with Substack authors?

Upon what legal basis does an American company situated at an American address justify compliance with British laws in an external country?

Will you be complying with other foreign nations’ censorship laws? For example, Russia and China? If not, why not? Why Britain, but not say, North Korea?

Did you consult with lawyers prior to the adoption, if so, what were their legal advisories, and upon what basis did they propose compliance with British law over American?

Why have you not solicited feedback from those most affected, the authors on Substack?

Are you aware that hiding posts will most likely negatively impact the visibility of posts, and therefore negatively impact Substack’s business model? If your unique feature was ‘we have freedom of reach’ and then you adopt the exact same policies as say, X, Facebook, and more, upon what basis do you imagine people will choose your company over any of the other compliant organisations with a larger viewership model?

Did the British government threaten you prior to adoption, or did you adopt it willingly? If the British government threatened you, what threats against your American citizenry and/or your business model did they issue? If they did not threaten you, upon what basis did you willingly comply?

Why does Substack have a direct email to “support UK authorities”, but no such direct email exists to support authors? Is this a one way relationship?

Does the UK government pay you for this service? If not, why are you giving them a dedicated email and not the authors affected by this?

Is there any way to appeal OSA takedowns?

Do you have any filtration system for malicious reports used to censor posts that may be critical of the British regime? (E.G. draconian censorship laws such as this one, the banning of anti-genocide protests, etc)

Do you inform the authors if you have censored their post on this basis?

Will the posts censored under this regime be clearly labelled?

Does it affect all authors, including authors whose origins you cannot identify, or only those explicitly identified as British?

If it is restricted for British audiences, or do you apply this restriction for American audiences also?

If you only apply the restriction for British audiences, how will you identify those behind VPNs, on Tor, or similarly? If you can’t, why haven’t you advised the adoption of such by audiences? Or even provided your own anonymity portal by default?

You mention age verification is handled by third party services, but then how does your service verify someone’s age without still requesting access to that information?

Who determines if a post is in violation of OSA? Is this an internal process at Substack, or does the UK government mark their own homework?

Will the reason for the OSA violation be given? If not, how will you prevent arbitrary abuse and censorship with zero transparency?

Will you track how many posts have been censored under OSA and make it a publicly viewable figure? Will it be possible to see an active list of posts the UK government wants censored?

Does Substack not see a problem with holding governments to account, a fundamental requirement of journalistic integrity, when they’re actively holding hands with the very same governments?

It is very likely The Daily Beagle will die on the grapevine here, along with many other critical authors, which is exactly what the genocidal tyrants in power would gleefully want. The same nations that bomb children endlessly are here to proclaim they want to save the children… by snooping into protestors personal information, all aided and abetted by Substack.

A platform that avoids hard journalistic questions and unquestioningly adopts government policy is not safe for anybody trying to hold corrupt power to account. ‘Just following orders’ has never been a valid defence, and Substack can’t explain why they’re selectively adopting overseas’ laws. Either they’re too afraid to legally fight for their rights, or their only motive is money and not the betterment of humankind. Someone who takes 30 pieces of silver to betray others is not to be trusted.

As for those pretending to be concerned about children: stop being terrible parents and abdicating your responsibilities to the same State that has no qualms about mass bombing them. You don’t get to destroy people’s rights in furtherance to government tyranny just because you’re too lazy to oversee what your own children are doing.

Get the word out. This platform is dead. Time to find another that does not bend the knee. We’ve gone ahead and made the article about how to host your own local Tor site available for free; for technical webheads you’ll be interested to know it even works with dynamic IPs.

There’s rumours swirling about the tyrannical, Epstein-associated governments are eyeballing a complete ban on VPNs. They won’t stop encroaching into our lives unless we get rid of these tyrannical ruling governments.