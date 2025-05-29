People welcome bitter truth, until it criticises something they believe in.

If someone kills a CEO, they scream for the death penalty, but if a CEO kills large segments of the human race, they give them money and awards.

It is criminal property damage to put red dye in a US embassy fountain.

It is not criminal property damage to ship weapons to a genocidal country knowing it will be used to blow up hospitals.

Terrorism is when dozens get killed, and becomes government policy when hundreds of thousands get killed.

Foreign policy is a fancy way of saying ‘domestic policies but adopted by foreigners’.

Collateral damage is another way of saying your military is horribly inaccurate.

Health care is what happens when you don’t.

Nations war over land, but no-one ever peaces over people.

When a politician grabs the arm of a police officer, it is assault, but when a politician authorises the bombing of civilians and their water facilities, it is not.

The State deems the elderly and disabled a burden to be killed off so they can save millions, then sends billions in war packages to create more disabled.

The State is the only creature that deems the public a burden whilst simultaneously stealing their money in the form of taxes and enriching itself.

The police jail those with whom the government disagrees, and never that of the public.

If they say ‘greater good’, ask yourself who let it become ‘greater bad’?

Anti-money laundering laws are for the poor, not the rich.

A stock broker is the State’s way of saying they don’t trust you enough to lose money by yourself.

Gambling is illegal in the US, unless you happen to work for Pfizer.

When you take money from a shop’s till under threat of force, it is called robbery, unless you’re from the government, then it is called taxation.

Book writers invent many convoluted plots on plans most intricate and fascinating, ways to get away with committing murder with no consequences; someone ought tell them, they can just join the military.

Who tells us it is lawful to hate and murder Palestinians and unlawful to hate Jews?

Dishonest people shrink from honest controversy faster than coackroaches from light.

The government claims it is unacceptable to sell military weapons to civilians, unless those civilians band together and form a nation state, then suddenly it is not only acceptable but profitable.

Gun control laws are for the poor and not the rich armsdealers.

‘Stop misattributing quotes to me’ — Albert Einstein

Mutually Assured Destruction relies on both parties being crazy enough to destroy each other in order to deter crazy people who would destroy each other.

Military intelligence is not oxymoronic; it just happens to score very low.

The military tries to turn poor, down-on-their-luck, desperate people into troops that can turn others into poor, down-on-their-luck, desperate people.

Sarcasm isn’t the lowest form of wit; politics is.

Politics is the art of lying to just enough voters to not anger other voters you’ve lied to.

Medical research is maximising the amount of money you spend and minimising the numbers of people you cure.

Bread and circuses; now beer and football.

When a man builds a gun in his backyard, his industrious attitude is deemed illegal. When the government builds lots of guns in their backyard at much greater expense in order to destroy other countries, it is deemed national security.

There’s no problem the government couldn’t solve by making it worse.

Found this interesting?

Make a few others laugh, or think?

Share

Thoughts, dear reader?

Leave a comment